Re: Stockton « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:42:38 PM » 16 year old who has died and 31 year old arrested. I know of the guy arrested and believe he has split personality disorder.



Only rumours but the 16 year old was apparently involved in the stabbing in North on Saturday night on what was Swainby Road.



Too many plastic wannabee gangsters in Stockton at the minute. Unfortunately, its not 3 or 4 hardmen its everyone man and his dog carrying a knife - just in case.



Being dragged up around drugs, fancy the lifestyle, wear the gear and now carry a weapon like its a life to aspire too.

