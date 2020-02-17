Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 17, 2020, 02:51:57 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stockton
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Stockton (Read 59 times)
The Shermanator
Online
Posts: 70
Stockton
«
on:
Today
at 02:03:11 PM »
The fucks going ok there lately? Every day seems to be something bad all over the news lately. Few bad eggs or complete mayhem?
Used to love going there as a nipper on the beer when I wasn't old enough as couldn't get served in my own parts.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 211
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Stockton
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:04:39 PM »
NEVER A DULL DAY ON THE WICK 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Northallerton_Boro
Online
Posts: 461
Re: Stockton
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:42:38 PM »
16 year old who has died and 31 year old arrested. I know of the guy arrested and believe he has split personality disorder.
Only rumours but the 16 year old was apparently involved in the stabbing in North on Saturday night on what was Swainby Road.
Too many plastic wannabee gangsters in Stockton at the minute. Unfortunately, its not 3 or 4 hardmen its everyone man and his dog carrying a knife - just in case.
Being dragged up around drugs, fancy the lifestyle, wear the gear and now carry a weapon like its a life to aspire too.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...