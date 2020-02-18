Welcome,
February 18, 2020
KEEP THE FAITH...
Tonights bet
Author
Topic: Tonights bet
martonmick
Tonights bet
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:44:52 PM
Chelsea to win and BTTS
>5 yellow cards
Abrahams to score
Not sure of price-cannot get on bookies site at work-will get on later
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Tonights bet
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:43:52 PM
ABRAHAMS NOT PLAYING 👎
BACKED THE DRAW 👍💷👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
Re: Tonights bet
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:44:58 PM
Chelsea to win to nil, crap betting though. Could easily be a 0-0.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Tonights bet
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:51:55 PM
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 08:44:58 PM
Chelsea to win to nil, crap betting though. Could easily be a 0-0.
THATS GOING WELL 😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: Tonights bet
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 09:51:55 PM
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 08:44:58 PM
Chelsea to win to nil, crap betting though. Could easily be a 0-0.
THATS GOING WELL 😂😂😂
So is your draw
CapsDave
Re: Tonights bet
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:57 PM
Its ok, he only put 50p on because its losing.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Re: Tonights bet
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:38:47 PM
I THINK YER GOT THE CARDS RIGHT
calamity
Re: Tonights bet
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:17:34 AM
I had a double with Chelsea winning and Wilder by knockout.
Not much betting interest left in the fight then
Loading...