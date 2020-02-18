Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 18, 2020, 08:41:15 AM
Topic: Tonights bet
martonmick
Posts: 144


« on: Yesterday at 01:44:52 PM »
Chelsea to win and BTTS
>5 yellow cards
Abrahams to score

Not sure of price-cannot get on bookies site at work-will get on later
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 234


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:43:52 PM »
ABRAHAMS NOT PLAYING  👎

BACKED THE DRAW 👍💷👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
Posts: 8 226


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:44:58 PM »
Chelsea to win to nil, crap betting though. Could easily be a 0-0.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 234


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:51:55 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 08:44:58 PM
Chelsea to win to nil, crap betting though. Could easily be a 0-0.

THATS GOING WELL  😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 451



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:26:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:51:55 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 08:44:58 PM
Chelsea to win to nil, crap betting though. Could easily be a 0-0.

THATS GOING WELL  😂😂😂

So is your draw  monkey :chrisk:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 204


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:32:57 PM »
Its ok, he only put 50p on because its losing.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 199



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:38:47 PM »
I THINK YER GOT THE CARDS RIGHT   :pd:
calamity
Posts: 8 226


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:17:34 AM »
I had a double with Chelsea winning and Wilder by knockout.

Not much betting interest left in the fight then  charles
