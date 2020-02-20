Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020
Author Topic: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury  (Read 778 times)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:19:07 AM »
40/1 for a Wilder split decision, 66/1 Majority Decision and 20/1 for the draw. Not bad odds for a daft few quid on each. Much stranger things have happened in boxing.
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:20:32 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 10:19:07 AM
40/1 for a Wilder split decision, 66/1 Majority Decision and 20/1 for the draw. Not bad odds for a daft few quid on each. Much stranger things have happened in boxing.

That's some crazy odds. Wilder split decision double the price of a draw - never seen that before...
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:40:44 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:00:49 AM
Quote from: BarnesBoroFC on Yesterday at 11:32:34 PM
Well that is Fury officially fucked
 souey

Judges
Glenn Feldman
Dave Moretti
Steve Weisfeld

Referee
Kenny Bayless

All American
Those are the judges from Canelo Vs GGG
Kenny Bayless is the guy who waved off the Ortiz rematch even though he beat the 10 count and would have got a minute recovery in his corner at the end of the 7th in the last Wilder fight

Fuck me...

Let's hope Arum has deeper pockets than Hayman

The English judge scored it a draw last time and the Canadian scored it for Fury.

Don't the fighters have a say in who the judges are? I know they have done in the past.

Loyalty to TV networks is more of a worry than nationality I reckon and now Fury has a huge deal with Top Rank, going to the scorecards is not so much of a worry. Hopefully.    

Well I would say that there is no love lost between the Furys and BBBoC, another way to look at it would be that the British judge didn't want to score against Wilder. But you are correct the problem was with the (likely corrupt) card of Rochin, a Mexican judge with little experience of heavy weight fights they drafted in.

I agree though that Fury's move to Vegas was to try and get a fair shake as he established himself as the Vegas fighter. Still when I see the names Morretti and Feldman alongside each other I get extremely suspicious that the fix is in.

So the question is, who are they there to fix it for?
