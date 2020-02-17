Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020, 03:00:52 AM
Author Topic: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury  (Read 722 times)
Steve Göldby
« on: February 17, 2020, 01:44:03 PM »
This is almost impossible to call I reckon.

Did he make a fatal mistake getting shot of Ben Davison? Do the rumours that his sparring hasn't gone well mean anything?

Who has got the pyschological edge after the first fight?

I really want Fury to do it but I can't shake the feeling that he's going to get beaten here.

That's not a prediction yet, just a feeling. I'm hanging on with a prediction until I see what they both say during the week and at the weight in...
 


 
martonmick
« Reply #1 on: February 17, 2020, 01:45:46 PM »
Wilder by KO or Fury on points
Minge
« Reply #2 on: February 17, 2020, 01:47:25 PM »
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: February 17, 2020, 01:48:07 PM »
FURY HAS BULKED UP AGAIN TOO  


ONLY MEANS HE WILL HIT THE CANVAS EVEN HARDER THIS TIME AROUND   :like:
Steve Göldby
« Reply #4 on: February 17, 2020, 01:49:13 PM »
Quote from: Minge on February 17, 2020, 01:47:25 PM
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?
« Reply #5 on: February 17, 2020, 01:52:19 PM »
STEVE IF I WOULD YOU I WOULD BACK THE BIG MORCOMBIAN. :like:

HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMAN :like:

ONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MEN :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Steve Göldby
« Reply #6 on: February 17, 2020, 01:56:07 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on February 17, 2020, 01:52:19 PM
STEVE IF I WOULD YOU I WOULD BACK THE BIG MORCOMBIAN. :like:

HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMAN :like:

ONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MEN :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:

We're talking about proper fighting here, not Big Daddy v Giant Haystacks. 
Gramsci
« Reply #7 on: February 17, 2020, 02:04:17 PM »
As martonmick said.

Fury has to hit and run and keep wilder at the length of his jab. If Fury starts mixing it and going for the KO, he will get lamped.

For me: Fury unanimous points win (even from Yank judges)  :jowo8:
nekder365
« Reply #8 on: February 17, 2020, 02:12:32 PM »
Fury has put his celeb status into orbit lately which i think is a negative whilst Wilder has just got on with training etc. Fury looks bigger now but i reckon Wilder tko by the 7th......
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #9 on: February 17, 2020, 02:37:23 PM »
Fury wins, gives the basketball player a boxing lesson.

Hopefully.
evilghost
« Reply #10 on: February 17, 2020, 02:39:10 PM »
Its staying away from that big right hand if he can he should win on points
Northallerton_Boro
« Reply #11 on: February 17, 2020, 02:44:01 PM »
I felt if Tyson followed the same game plan and add to the fact he is better prepared and it better condition than the last time they met he would actually go onto win.

The weight gain, change of trainer and talk of wanting to knock him out lead to think its a Wilder KO, pretty early on.

Hoping Tyson us just playing mind games and he goes onto surprise us again.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #12 on: February 17, 2020, 03:03:17 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 17, 2020, 02:37:23 PM
Fury wins, gives the basketball player a boxing lesson.

Hopefully.


YA SILLY CUNT  😂😂😂 PUT YER WELLIES BACK IN YA GOB 👍
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #13 on: February 17, 2020, 03:10:53 PM »
Look! A tiny little man with tits.

 :alf:
BarnesBoroFC
« Reply #14 on: February 17, 2020, 06:16:12 PM »
I suspect Fury will try to box on the outside circling to a decision. Only trouble is it puts him in the range of Wilder's long straight rights.

Saying that Wilder likes to wait for his opponent to stand in front of him, or be led onto his right. He sits back in a wide stance quite often. But can't really fight on the back foot.

I'd quite like to see Fury put his head on Wilders chest. I don't think Wilder has any kind of inside game. And if Fury is legitimately looking to get a stoppage.  I think that might be his best bet from man handling him on the inside like he did Cunningham. But getting to the inside is a dangerous game
Minge
« Reply #15 on: February 17, 2020, 06:37:11 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 17, 2020, 01:49:13 PM
Quote from: Minge on February 17, 2020, 01:47:25 PM
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .
I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother
Bobupanddown
« Reply #16 on: February 17, 2020, 07:02:20 PM »
Wilder has no boxing ability at all, he lost every round to Ortiz in both fights until the knock outs.

Fury schooled him again for all 12 rounds in the first fight but the two knock downs gave him enough to scrape a draw.

But all that said he does have that equaliser and all it takes is one half second mistake from Fury so I'm not sitting on the fence I'm predicting a Wilder by KO win.
calamity
« Reply #17 on: February 17, 2020, 07:17:23 PM »
Cant see Wilder even attempting to box, he has a lot to prove after the first fight and the only way hell win is by ko. If he can stay calm and live with a bit of damage from Fury then hell land with the haymaker at some point.

Think it will really boil down to if Fury can do any damage to weaken Wilder. This whole trainer, problems etc thing is a red herring. Hes just getting in Wilders head. If he can hurt Wilder, wind him up and tore him out then that right hand will lose some potency.

Interesting fight either way; most intelligent boxer vs probably most powerful in the division. Wilder KO for me 5-7.
Priv
« Reply #18 on: February 17, 2020, 07:56:24 PM »
Quote from: Minge on February 17, 2020, 06:37:11 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 17, 2020, 01:49:13 PM
Quote from: Minge on February 17, 2020, 01:47:25 PM
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .

I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother


I take it you never watched any of his early fights when they announced he was from flamingo land North Yorkshire
Steve Göldby
« Reply #19 on: February 17, 2020, 07:58:34 PM »
Quote from: Minge on February 17, 2020, 06:37:11 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 17, 2020, 01:49:13 PM
Quote from: Minge on February 17, 2020, 01:47:25 PM
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .
I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother


I just watched it and I thought it was great. Looking forward to part two very much.

So let me get this right, you liked him and supported him, then as soon as you find out he is a certain culture/heritage, whatever you want to call it, you suddenly want him to die instead?

Absolutely staggering prejudice that is. Where did you learn to hate like that?

And didn't the name Gypsy King give you some sort of clue?
CapsDave
« Reply #20 on: February 17, 2020, 10:18:21 PM »
I cant see Fury going for the knock out, its all just mind games, I think Wilder will come out swinging early and catch Fury early, I Hope Im wrong mind.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: February 17, 2020, 10:21:09 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:18:21 PM
I cant see Fury going for the knock out, its all just mind games, I think Wilder will come out swinging early and catch Fury early, I Hope Im wrong mind.

Fury couldn't knock out a wank.
BarnesBoroFC
« Reply #22 on: February 18, 2020, 04:28:41 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:18:21 PM
I cant see Fury going for the knock out, its all just mind games, I think Wilder will come out swinging early and catch Fury early, I Hope Im wrong mind.

Think as above that is partly why there is a change in trainer.  He needs Wilder to think he has the ability to sit down on his shots. 
headset
« Reply #23 on: February 18, 2020, 05:49:38 AM »
Fury for me sweet science wins all the time . So Fury on points. Providing he can keep away from the big hammer shot from Wilder.

Should be a decent fight because that shot can come at anytime from Wilder. So it's never over until it's over when he's in the ring....

Northallerton_Boro
« Reply #24 on: February 18, 2020, 10:47:03 AM »
Quote from: headset on February 18, 2020, 05:49:38 AM
Fury for me sweet science wins all the time . So Fury on points. Providing he can keep away from the big hammer shot from Wilder.

Should be a decent fight because that shot can come at anytime from Wilder. So it's never over until it's over when he's in the ring....



Exactly this.

Fury could be 11 rounds up and only 30 seconds left of the 12th and Wilder could KO him to win.

Jake Andrews
« Reply #25 on: February 18, 2020, 12:05:07 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 17, 2020, 01:44:03 PM
This is almost impossible to call I reckon.



I cannot remember being so up for a Big Fight. All the different opinions & all the uncertainty makes it even better.



Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 17, 2020, 01:44:03 PM
Did he make a fatal mistake getting shot of Ben Davison?


Absolutely not. Everybody on the inside of the Boxing world knows this. I said this during the first Fight. Whatever happens in the Fight, removing Ben Davison has no negative impact. He's not a real trainer. He was more of a friend to Tyson who helped him lose the weight. Rather than any kind of coach or strategist. From what I'm led to believe, Tyson was pretty much training himself with Freddie Roach & Ricky Hatton getting involved when invited.





Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 17, 2020, 01:44:03 PM
Do the rumours that his sparring hasn't gone well mean anything?

Who has got the pyschological edge after the first fight?


We hear this gossip for every big Fight. Only one out of ten times at best is there ever anything significant to do it. I've said this many times on here, Team Fury are the masters of smoke & mirrors. Some Fighters circles think five steps ahead. Team Fury think twenty steps ahead.


Fury. That's not opinion, that's fact. Fury wasn't genuinely ready for a Fight of that magnitude the first time around. Nowhere near fully fit. Wilder hit him with his best shots & still couldn't get the job done.
Wilder can be an intimidating man in person. He's used to winning before the first bell rings. He handled the the build up to the first Fight badly. Struggled to get over the realisation that Fury didn't give a fuck about all the big talk. Zero fear.
One of the main conditions on Wilder's side for this rematch is very few opportunities for both Fighters to see each other in person. I've never heard a condition like that before ever being put in a contract.


Quote from: Steve Göldby on February 17, 2020, 01:44:03 PM
I really want Fury to do it but I can't shake the feeling that he's going to get beaten here.

That's not a prediction yet, just a feeling. I'm hanging on with a prediction until I see what they both say during the week and at the weight in...



Regrettably, I have that same nagging feeling. A large part of American Boxing needs Wilder to not officially lose his Belt.

With that said, Boxing worldwide needs Fury to Win this. Joshua/Fury has to happen next year or it will be too late.


I am concerned that Fury is over confident. But my logic very rarely let's me down & logic tells me Fury has this taken care of with a Win on Points.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #26 on: February 18, 2020, 12:09:40 PM »
Quote from: Minge on February 17, 2020, 01:47:25 PM
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:


You're an idiot. He's called the Gypsy King for fuck sake.

I thought he came across very well. Obviously the programme itself was a load of bollocks. Full of rewritten Boxing history. Complete shite. But that's ITV for you.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #27 on: February 18, 2020, 12:10:23 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on February 17, 2020, 01:52:19 PM
STEVE IF I WOULD YOU I WOULD BACK THE BIG MORCOMBIAN. :like:

HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMAN :like:

ONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MEN :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:


monkey    monkey    monkey
Jake Andrews
« Reply #28 on: February 18, 2020, 12:15:05 PM »
Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on February 17, 2020, 02:44:01 PM
I felt if Tyson followed the same game plan and add to the fact he is better prepared and it better condition than the last time they met he would actually go onto win.

The weight gain, change of trainer and talk of wanting to knock him out lead to think its a Wilder KO, pretty early on.

Hoping Tyson us just playing mind games and he goes onto surprise us again.



He's not going to go for a Stoppage from the opening bell. It's all talk to build up the Fight. A lot of Sports fans are still disappointed with how Joshua/Ruiz 2 turned out to be a non-event. This needs to be sold as a shootout.

If all the talk of an early Win for Fury gets in Wilder's head even slightly, that's an added bonus.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #29 on: February 18, 2020, 12:18:24 PM »
Quote from: BarnesBoroFC on February 17, 2020, 06:16:12 PM
I suspect Fury will try to box on the outside circling to a decision. Only trouble is it puts him in the range of Wilder's long straight rights.

Saying that Wilder likes to wait for his opponent to stand in front of him, or be led onto his right. He sits back in a wide stance quite often. But can't really fight on the back foot.

I'd quite like to see Fury put his head on Wilders chest. I don't think Wilder has any kind of inside game. And if Fury is legitimately looking to get a stoppage.  I think that might be his best bet from man handling him on the inside like he did Cunningham. But getting to the inside is a dangerous game


That's the kind of tactics that could be very successful. Though Wilder hits that hard that even a glancing blow to the wrong part of head could leave Fury dazed for just enough time for the referee to wave it off. Tactics like that could become a suicide mission.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #30 on: February 18, 2020, 12:22:27 PM »
It's the classic puncher vs boxer, fury doesn't have a one shot punch,wilder does, fury is a better boxer,(he has an awkward style and ties people up and stops them performing),wilder relies on speed and power.I expect another points decision.I'll go fury for the sake of picking some one.Someone get a poll up,no shame in getting it wrong.
(so that means there'll be a stoppage. monkey)
Bobupanddown
« Reply #31 on: February 18, 2020, 12:24:50 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 18, 2020, 12:05:07 PM
Wilder hit him with his best shots & still couldn't get the job done.

No he didn't.

Both knock downs were glancing blows.
Wilders best shots are the ones that KO'd Ortiz and Breazeal, he never caught Fury with any like that.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #32 on: February 18, 2020, 12:25:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 17, 2020, 10:21:09 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on February 17, 2020, 10:18:21 PM
I cant see Fury going for the knock out, its all just mind games, I think Wilder will come out swinging early and catch Fury early, I Hope Im wrong mind.

Fury couldn't knock out a wank.



He hits hard enough to bother Wilder. Always being on the move, being a dancer means you're not going to flatten many unless you have Prince Naz kind of power.

I have little evidence, just a theory but I've long suspected Fury has brittle hands. Thus him choosing not to fully sit down on the biggest of shots against inferior opponents.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #33 on: February 18, 2020, 12:27:37 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 18, 2020, 12:24:50 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 18, 2020, 12:05:07 PM
Wilder hit him with his best shots & still couldn't get the job done.

No he didn't.

Both knock downs were glancing blows.
Wilders best shots are the ones that KO'd Ortiz and Breazeal, he never caught Fury with any like that.



Really?


       



The two punches for the second knockdown was as clean as you're ever going to get in the Twelfth Round.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #34 on: February 18, 2020, 12:30:10 PM »
I'm happy this Fight has got COB attention.


:like:    :like:    :like:


The Press build up for what his one of the most important Fights in years & years has been full of incompetence.


:unlike:    :unlike:    :wanker:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #35 on: February 18, 2020, 12:51:03 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 18, 2020, 12:30:10 PM
I'm happy this Fight has got COB attention.


:like:    :like:    :like:


The Press build up for what his one of the most important Fights in years & years has been full of incompetence.


:unlike:    :unlike:    :wanker:
I think this doesn't need press build up (I never follow it), fury was robbed last time out,it has built it's own momentum as this board shows,i have no bias  either way as long as the winner gets the decision.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #36 on: February 18, 2020, 12:51:57 PM »
I JUST HOPE FURY ISNT GOING TO WAIT FOR THE......















HE'S BEHIND YOU

HE'S BEHIND YOU



SHOUTS


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
calamity
« Reply #37 on: February 18, 2020, 01:09:00 PM »
Is this fight now too big for "world boxing" to allow a dubious points decision like last time? The argument is that "american" boxing needed the last result, hence the dodgy scores, but the profile of this fight worldwide should surely exclude that? Or do the Americans not care?

Odds on Wilder winning on the cards are pretty interesting. In theory not likely he actually would genuinely win on points, but if it goes the distance it's more politics than boxing.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #38 on: February 18, 2020, 01:24:07 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 18, 2020, 12:27:37 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 18, 2020, 12:24:50 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 18, 2020, 12:05:07 PM
Wilder hit him with his best shots & still couldn't get the job done.

No he didn't.

Both knock downs were glancing blows.
Wilders best shots are the ones that KO'd Ortiz and Breazeal, he never caught Fury with any like that.



Really?


       



The two punches for the second knockdown was as clean as you're ever going to get in the Twelfth Round.

Errr no.

The first lands but is at full extension (hasn't punched through the target) the second is clearly a glancing blow.

https://youtu.be/sWfZMlFDt6M

Aren't you supposed to know about boxing? 
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #39 on: February 18, 2020, 02:03:10 PM »
Fuck me Bob, even Lids wouldn't hit harder than that.
 
Jake Andrews
« Reply #40 on: February 18, 2020, 02:40:32 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 18, 2020, 01:24:07 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 18, 2020, 12:27:37 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 18, 2020, 12:24:50 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 18, 2020, 12:05:07 PM
Wilder hit him with his best shots & still couldn't get the job done.

No he didn't.

Both knock downs were glancing blows.
Wilders best shots are the ones that KO'd Ortiz and Breazeal, he never caught Fury with any like that.



Really?


       



The two punches for the second knockdown was as clean as you're ever going to get in the Twelfth Round.

Errr no.

The first lands but is at full extension (hasn't punched through the target) the second is clearly a glancing blow.

https://youtu.be/sWfZMlFDt6M

Aren't you supposed to know about boxing? 


There's multiple factors that go in to throwing a punch.
It's like we're watching a different Fight, Len.



Well you were up my arse up until recently asking me the latest news so you tell me.



I'm not interested in getting involved in a worn out reply fest with you over something that isn't a worthy debate. You might have the time for it but I don't.
CapsDave
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:41:34 AM »
Bobs new here Jake.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:18:23 AM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 18, 2020, 02:40:32 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 18, 2020, 01:24:07 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 18, 2020, 12:27:37 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 18, 2020, 12:24:50 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on February 18, 2020, 12:05:07 PM
Wilder hit him with his best shots & still couldn't get the job done.

No he didn't.

Both knock downs were glancing blows.
Wilders best shots are the ones that KO'd Ortiz and Breazeal, he never caught Fury with any like that.



Really?


       



The two punches for the second knockdown was as clean as you're ever going to get in the Twelfth Round.

Errr no.

The first lands but is at full extension (hasn't punched through the target) the second is clearly a glancing blow.

https://youtu.be/sWfZMlFDt6M

Aren't you supposed to know about boxing? 


There's multiple factors that go in to throwing a punch.
It's like we're watching a different Fight, Len.



Well you were up my arse up until recently asking me the latest news so you tell me.



I'm not interested in getting involved in a worn out reply fest with you over something that isn't a worthy debate. You might have the time for it but I don't.

You don't have to be Cus D'Amato to see the difference

https://youtu.be/KdUEUe2RdTw
https://youtu.be/KXtCJgqHmPE

Between those punches and this:

https://youtu.be/sWfZMlFDt6M

The first two are clearly straight right hands which land through their target. Thrown from the shoulder upper torso, hence the knock out power.
The Fury right hand is a right hook, elbow bent meaning the power hasn't come through the upper torso and is the reason Fury could get back up.

To say Fury took Wilders best shot is not technically true, Fury took the best shots that Wilder could land on him.

Anyway, Sunday morning the big Pikey is gonna get knocked the fuck out.

Bobupanddown
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:18:58 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 12:41:34 AM
Bobs new here Jake.

You are  :matty: and I claim my £5.
Hugo First
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:30:40 PM »
The gypsy king in 10
Bobupanddown
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:28:14 PM »
That press conference today was cringy as fuck.

The BBC must be on commission because they've ran a live text update about a fucking presser  :wanker:
BarnesBoroFC
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:32:34 PM »
Well that is Fury officially fucked
 souey

Judges
Glenn Feldman
Dave Moretti
Steve Weisfeld

Referee
Kenny Bayless

All American
Those are the judges from Canelo Vs GGG
Kenny Bayless is the guy who waved off the Ortiz rematch even though he beat the 10 count and would have got a minute recovery in his corner at the end of the 7th in the last Wilder fight

Fuck me...

Let's hope Arum has deeper pockets than Hayman
Boss88
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:50:58 AM »
Does anybody hope that the nigger gets knocked out . Its only right to say that as its not fair on people saying hope the big pikey gets knocked out . The lads fuking British and you have people wanting him to get beat . Just remember travellers will always have more money an power than most gorgers. 🤙
Ben G
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:03:50 AM »
Fury is a superb boxer and has a boxing brain to match.

Hes going to go the distance and win a unanimous decision
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:30:49 AM »
Quote from: Boss88 on Today at 01:50:58 AM
Does anybody hope that the nigger gets knocked out . Its only right to say that as its not fair on people saying hope the big pikey gets knocked out . The lads fuking British and you have people wanting him to get beat . Just remember travellers will always have more money an power than most gorgers. 🤙
Wed all have more money if we didnt have to pay taxes, a caravan and a transit will never be worth more than an house.Good luck to Tyson hes a charismatic lad, h was robbed last time.
