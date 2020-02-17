|
Steve Göldby
|
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies
I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?
Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .
I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother
I just watched it and I thought it was great. Looking forward to part two very much.
So let me get this right, you liked him and supported him, then as soon as you find out he is a certain culture/heritage, whatever you want to call it, you suddenly want him to die instead?
Absolutely staggering prejudice that is. Where did you learn to hate like that?
And didn't the name Gypsy King give you some sort of clue?
Jake Andrews
|
This is almost impossible to call I reckon.
I cannot remember being so up for a Big Fight. All the different opinions & all the uncertainty makes it even better.
Did he make a fatal mistake getting shot of Ben Davison?
Absolutely not. Everybody on the inside of the Boxing world knows this. I said this during the first Fight. Whatever happens in the Fight, removing Ben Davison has no negative impact. He's not a real trainer. He was more of a friend to Tyson who helped him lose the weight. Rather than any kind of coach or strategist. From what I'm led to believe, Tyson was pretty much training himself with Freddie Roach & Ricky Hatton getting involved when invited.
Do the rumours that his sparring hasn't gone well mean anything?
Who has got the pyschological edge after the first fight?
We hear this gossip for every big Fight. Only one out of ten times at best is there ever anything significant to do it. I've said this many times on here, Team Fury are the masters of smoke & mirrors. Some Fighters circles think five steps ahead. Team Fury think twenty steps ahead.
Fury. That's not opinion, that's fact. Fury wasn't genuinely ready for a Fight of that magnitude the first time around. Nowhere near fully fit. Wilder hit him with his best shots & still couldn't get the job done.
Wilder can be an intimidating man in person. He's used to winning before the first bell rings. He handled the the build up to the first Fight badly. Struggled to get over the realisation that Fury didn't give a fuck about all the big talk. Zero fear.
One of the main conditions on Wilder's side for this rematch is very few opportunities for both Fighters to see each other in person. I've never heard a condition like that before ever being put in a contract.
I really want Fury to do it but I can't shake the feeling that he's going to get beaten here.
That's not a prediction yet, just a feeling. I'm hanging on with a prediction until I see what they both say during the week and at the weight in...
Regrettably, I have that same nagging feeling. A large part of American Boxing needs Wilder to not officially lose his Belt.
With that said, Boxing worldwide needs Fury to Win this. Joshua/Fury has to happen next year or it will be too late.
I am concerned that Fury is over confident. But my logic very rarely let's me down & logic tells me Fury has this taken care of with a Win on Points.
Bobupanddown
|
Wilder hit him with his best shots & still couldn't get the job done.
No he didn't.
Both knock downs were glancing blows.
Wilders best shots are the ones that KO'd Ortiz and Breazeal, he never caught Fury with any like that.
Really?
The two punches for the second knockdown was as clean as you're ever going to get in the Twelfth Round.
Errr no.
The first lands but is at full extension (hasn't punched through the target) the second is clearly a glancing blow. https://youtu.be/sWfZMlFDt6M
Aren't you supposed to know about boxing?
Jake Andrews
|
There's multiple factors that go in to throwing a punch.
It's like we're watching a different Fight, Len.
Well you were up my arse up until recently asking me the latest news so you tell me.
I'm not interested in getting involved in a worn out reply fest with you over something that isn't a worthy debate. You might have the time for it but I don't.
Bobupanddown
|
You don't have to be Cus D'Amato to see the difference https://youtu.be/KdUEUe2RdTwhttps://youtu.be/KXtCJgqHmPE
Between those punches and this: https://youtu.be/sWfZMlFDt6M
The first two are clearly straight right hands which land through their target. Thrown from the shoulder upper torso, hence the knock out power.
The Fury right hand is a right hook, elbow bent meaning the power hasn't come through the upper torso and is the reason Fury could get back up.
To say Fury took Wilders best shot is not technically true, Fury took the best shots that Wilder could land on him.
Anyway, Sunday morning the big Pikey is gonna get knocked the fuck out.
BarnesBoroFC
|
Well that is Fury officially fucked
Judges
Glenn Feldman
Dave Moretti
Steve Weisfeld
Referee
Kenny Bayless
All American
Those are the judges from Canelo Vs GGG
Kenny Bayless is the guy who waved off the Ortiz rematch even though he beat the 10 count and would have got a minute recovery in his corner at the end of the 7th in the last Wilder fight
Fuck me...
Let's hope Arum has deeper pockets than Hayman
