Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 451







Mountain KingPosts: 9 451 Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « on: Yesterday at 01:44:03 PM » This is almost impossible to call I reckon.



Did he make a fatal mistake getting shot of Ben Davison? Do the rumours that his sparring hasn't gone well mean anything?



Who has got the pyschological edge after the first fight?



I really want Fury to do it but I can't shake the feeling that he's going to get beaten here.



That's not a prediction yet, just a feeling. I'm hanging on with a prediction until I see what they both say during the week and at the weight in...







Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 347



Superstar





Posts: 9 347Superstar Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:47:25 PM » I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 245





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 245I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:48:07 PM »





ONLY MEANS HE WILL HIT THE CANVAS EVEN HARDER THIS TIME AROUND FURY HAS BULKED UP AGAIN TOOONLY MEANS HE WILL HIT THE CANVAS EVEN HARDER THIS TIME AROUND Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 616





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 616 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:52:19 PM »



HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMAN



ONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MEN



BEER ME BOYS STEVE IF I WOULD YOU I WOULD BACK THE BIG MORCOMBIAN.HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMANONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MENBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 867







Posts: 7 867 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:04:17 PM »



Fury has to hit and run and keep wilder at the length of his jab. If Fury starts mixing it and going for the KO, he will get lamped.



For me: Fury unanimous points win (even from Yank judges) As martonmick said.Fury has to hit and run and keep wilder at the length of his jab. If Fury starts mixing it and going for the KO, he will get lamped.For me: Fury unanimous points win (even from Yank judges) Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 309





Posts: 309 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:12:32 PM » Fury has put his celeb status into orbit lately which i think is a negative whilst Wilder has just got on with training etc. Fury looks bigger now but i reckon Wilder tko by the 7th...... Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 867





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 867Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:37:23 PM » Fury wins, gives the basketball player a boxing lesson.



Hopefully.

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

evilghost

Offline



Posts: 2 626





Posts: 2 626 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:39:10 PM » Its staying away from that big right hand if he can he should win on points Logged

Northallerton_Boro

Offline



Posts: 465





Posts: 465 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:44:01 PM » I felt if Tyson followed the same game plan and add to the fact he is better prepared and it better condition than the last time they met he would actually go onto win.



The weight gain, change of trainer and talk of wanting to knock him out lead to think its a Wilder KO, pretty early on.



Hoping Tyson us just playing mind games and he goes onto surprise us again. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 867





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 867Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:10:53 PM »





Look! A tiny little man with tits. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

BarnesBoroFC

Offline



Posts: 435





Posts: 435 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:16:12 PM » I suspect Fury will try to box on the outside circling to a decision. Only trouble is it puts him in the range of Wilder's long straight rights.



Saying that Wilder likes to wait for his opponent to stand in front of him, or be led onto his right. He sits back in a wide stance quite often. But can't really fight on the back foot.



I'd quite like to see Fury put his head on Wilders chest. I don't think Wilder has any kind of inside game. And if Fury is legitimately looking to get a stoppage. I think that might be his best bet from man handling him on the inside like he did Cunningham. But getting to the inside is a dangerous game Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 347



Superstar





Posts: 9 347Superstar Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:37:11 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 01:49:13 PM Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:47:25 PM

I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .

I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 566





Posts: 1 566 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:02:20 PM » Wilder has no boxing ability at all, he lost every round to Ortiz in both fights until the knock outs.



Fury schooled him again for all 12 rounds in the first fight but the two knock downs gave him enough to scrape a draw.



But all that said he does have that equaliser and all it takes is one half second mistake from Fury so I'm not sitting on the fence I'm predicting a Wilder by KO win.

Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 226





Posts: 8 226 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:17:23 PM » Cant see Wilder even attempting to box, he has a lot to prove after the first fight and the only way hell win is by ko. If he can stay calm and live with a bit of damage from Fury then hell land with the haymaker at some point.



Think it will really boil down to if Fury can do any damage to weaken Wilder. This whole trainer, problems etc thing is a red herring. Hes just getting in Wilders head. If he can hurt Wilder, wind him up and tore him out then that right hand will lose some potency.



Interesting fight either way; most intelligent boxer vs probably most powerful in the division. Wilder KO for me 5-7. Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 451







Mountain KingPosts: 9 451 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:58:34 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:37:11 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 01:49:13 PM Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:47:25 PM

I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .

I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother



Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother

I just watched it and I thought it was great. Looking forward to part two very much.



So let me get this right, you liked him and supported him, then as soon as you find out he is a certain culture/heritage, whatever you want to call it, you suddenly want him to die instead?



Absolutely staggering prejudice that is. Where did you learn to hate like that?



And didn't the name Gypsy King give you some sort of clue?

I just watched it and I thought it was great. Looking forward to part two very much.So let me get this right, you liked him and supported him, then as soon as you find out he is a certain culture/heritage, whatever you want to call it, you suddenly want him to die instead?Absolutely staggering prejudice that is. Where did you learn to hate like that?And didn't the name Gypsy King give you some sort of clue? Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 204





Posts: 4 204 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:18:21 PM » I cant see Fury going for the knock out, its all just mind games, I think Wilder will come out swinging early and catch Fury early, I Hope Im wrong mind. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



BarnesBoroFC

Offline



Posts: 435





Posts: 435 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #22 on: Today at 04:28:41 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:18:21 PM I cant see Fury going for the knock out, its all just mind games, I think Wilder will come out swinging early and catch Fury early, I Hope Im wrong mind.



Think as above that is partly why there is a change in trainer. He needs Wilder to think he has the ability to sit down on his shots. Think as above that is partly why there is a change in trainer. He needs Wilder to think he has the ability to sit down on his shots. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 242





Posts: 242 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #23 on: Today at 05:49:38 AM » Fury for me sweet science wins all the time . So Fury on points. Providing he can keep away from the big hammer shot from Wilder.



Should be a decent fight because that shot can come at anytime from Wilder. So it's never over until it's over when he's in the ring....



Logged

Northallerton_Boro

Offline



Posts: 465





Posts: 465 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #24 on: Today at 10:47:03 AM » Quote from: headset on Today at 05:49:38 AM Fury for me sweet science wins all the time . So Fury on points. Providing he can keep away from the big hammer shot from Wilder.



Should be a decent fight because that shot can come at anytime from Wilder. So it's never over until it's over when he's in the ring....







Exactly this.



Fury could be 11 rounds up and only 30 seconds left of the 12th and Wilder could KO him to win.



Exactly this.Fury could be 11 rounds up and only 30 seconds left of the 12th and Wilder could KO him to win. Logged

Jake Andrews

Online



Posts: 10 460







Posts: 10 460 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #25 on: Today at 12:05:07 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 01:44:03 PM This is almost impossible to call I reckon.







I cannot remember being so up for a Big Fight. All the different opinions & all the uncertainty makes it even better.







Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 01:44:03 PM Did he make a fatal mistake getting shot of Ben Davison?





Absolutely not. Everybody on the inside of the Boxing world knows this. I said this during the first Fight. Whatever happens in the Fight, removing Ben Davison has no negative impact. He's not a real trainer. He was more of a friend to Tyson who helped him lose the weight. Rather than any kind of coach or strategist. From what I'm led to believe, Tyson was pretty much training himself with Freddie Roach & Ricky Hatton getting involved when invited.











Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 01:44:03 PM Do the rumours that his sparring hasn't gone well mean anything?



Who has got the pyschological edge after the first fight?





We hear this gossip for every big Fight. Only one out of ten times at best is there ever anything significant to do it. I've said this many times on here, Team Fury are the masters of smoke & mirrors. Some Fighters circles think five steps ahead. Team Fury think twenty steps ahead.





Fury. That's not opinion, that's fact. Fury wasn't genuinely ready for a Fight of that magnitude the first time around. Nowhere near fully fit. Wilder hit him with his best shots & still couldn't get the job done.

Wilder can be an intimidating man in person. He's used to winning before the first bell rings. He handled the the build up to the first Fight badly. Struggled to get over the realisation that Fury didn't give a fuck about all the big talk. Zero fear.

One of the main conditions on Wilder's side for this rematch is very few opportunities for both Fighters to see each other in person. I've never heard a condition like that before ever being put in a contract.





Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 01:44:03 PM I really want Fury to do it but I can't shake the feeling that he's going to get beaten here.



That's not a prediction yet, just a feeling. I'm hanging on with a prediction until I see what they both say during the week and at the weight in...







Regrettably, I have that same nagging feeling. A large part of American Boxing needs Wilder to not officially lose his Belt.



With that said, Boxing worldwide needs Fury to Win this. Joshua/Fury has to happen next year or it will be too late.





I am concerned that Fury is over confident. But my logic very rarely let's me down & logic tells me Fury has this taken care of with a Win on Points. I cannot remember being so up for a Big Fight. All the different opinions & all the uncertainty makes it even better.Absolutely not. Everybody on the inside of the Boxing world knows this. I said this during the first Fight. Whatever happens in the Fight, removing Ben Davison has no negative impact. He's not a real trainer. He was more of a friend to Tyson who helped him lose the weight. Rather than any kind of coach or strategist. From what I'm led to believe, Tyson was pretty much training himself with Freddie Roach & Ricky Hatton getting involved when invited.We hear this gossip for every big Fight. Only one out of ten times at best is there ever anything significant to do it. I've said this many times on here, Team Fury are the masters of smoke & mirrors. Some Fighters circles think five steps ahead. Team Fury think twenty steps ahead.Fury. That's not opinion, that's fact. Fury wasn't genuinely ready for a Fight of that magnitude the first time around. Nowhere near fully fit. Wilder hit him with his best shots & still couldn't get the job done.Wilder can be an intimidating man in person. He's used to winning before the first bell rings. He handled the the build up to the first Fight badly. Struggled to get over the realisation that Fury didn't give a fuck about all the big talk. Zero fear.One of the main conditions on Wilder's side for this rematch is very few opportunities for both Fighters to see each other in person. I've never heard a condition like that before ever being put in a contract.Regrettably, I have that same nagging feeling. A large part of American Boxing needs Wilder to not officially lose his Belt.With that said, Boxing worldwide needs Fury to Win this. Joshua/Fury has to happen next year or it will be too late.I am concerned that Fury is over confident. But my logic very rarely let's me down & logic tells me Fury has this taken care of with a Win on Points. Logged

Jake Andrews

Online



Posts: 10 460







Posts: 10 460 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #26 on: Today at 12:09:40 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:47:25 PM

I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies



You're an idiot. He's called the Gypsy King for fuck sake.



I thought he came across very well. Obviously the programme itself was a load of bollocks. Full of rewritten Boxing history. Complete shite. But that's ITV for you. You're an idiot. He's called the Gypsy King for fuck sake.I thought he came across very well. Obviously the programme itself was a load of bollocks. Full of rewritten Boxing history. Complete shite. But that's ITV for you. Logged

Jake Andrews

Online



Posts: 10 460







Posts: 10 460 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #28 on: Today at 12:15:05 PM » Quote from: Northallerton_Boro on Yesterday at 02:44:01 PM I felt if Tyson followed the same game plan and add to the fact he is better prepared and it better condition than the last time they met he would actually go onto win.



The weight gain, change of trainer and talk of wanting to knock him out lead to think its a Wilder KO, pretty early on.



Hoping Tyson us just playing mind games and he goes onto surprise us again.







He's not going to go for a Stoppage from the opening bell. It's all talk to build up the Fight. A lot of Sports fans are still disappointed with how Joshua/Ruiz 2 turned out to be a non-event. This needs to be sold as a shootout.



If all the talk of an early Win for Fury gets in Wilder's head even slightly, that's an added bonus. He's not going to go for a Stoppage from the opening bell. It's all talk to build up the Fight. A lot of Sports fans are still disappointed with how Joshua/Ruiz 2 turned out to be a non-event. This needs to be sold as a shootout.If all the talk of an early Win for Fury gets in Wilder's head even slightly, that's an added bonus. Logged

Jake Andrews

Online



Posts: 10 460







Posts: 10 460 Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #29 on: Today at 12:18:24 PM » Quote from: BarnesBoroFC on Yesterday at 06:16:12 PM I suspect Fury will try to box on the outside circling to a decision. Only trouble is it puts him in the range of Wilder's long straight rights.



Saying that Wilder likes to wait for his opponent to stand in front of him, or be led onto his right. He sits back in a wide stance quite often. But can't really fight on the back foot.



I'd quite like to see Fury put his head on Wilders chest. I don't think Wilder has any kind of inside game. And if Fury is legitimately looking to get a stoppage. I think that might be his best bet from man handling him on the inside like he did Cunningham. But getting to the inside is a dangerous game





That's the kind of tactics that could be very successful. Though Wilder hits that hard that even a glancing blow to the wrong part of head could leave Fury dazed for just enough time for the referee to wave it off. Tactics like that could become a suicide mission. That's the kind of tactics that could be very successful. Though Wilder hits that hard that even a glancing blow to the wrong part of head could leave Fury dazed for just enough time for the referee to wave it off. Tactics like that could become a suicide mission. Logged