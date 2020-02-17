Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 17, 2020, 10:28:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury  (Read 270 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 450



View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 01:44:03 PM »
This is almost impossible to call I reckon.

Did he make a fatal mistake getting shot of Ben Davison? Do the rumours that his sparring hasn't gone well mean anything?

Who has got the pyschological edge after the first fight?

I really want Fury to do it but I can't shake the feeling that he's going to get beaten here.

That's not a prediction yet, just a feeling. I'm hanging on with a prediction until I see what they both say during the week and at the weight in...
 


 
Logged
martonmick
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 144


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:45:46 PM »
Wilder by KO or Fury on points
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 347

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:47:25 PM »
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 234


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:48:07 PM »
FURY HAS BULKED UP AGAIN TOO  


ONLY MEANS HE WILL HIT THE CANVAS EVEN HARDER THIS TIME AROUND   :like:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 450



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:49:13 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:47:25 PM
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 616


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:52:19 PM »
STEVE IF I WOULD YOU I WOULD BACK THE BIG MORCOMBIAN. :like:

HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMAN :like:

ONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MEN :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 450



View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:56:07 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 01:52:19 PM
STEVE IF I WOULD YOU I WOULD BACK THE BIG MORCOMBIAN. :like:

HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMAN :like:

ONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MEN :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:

We're talking about proper fighting here, not Big Daddy v Giant Haystacks. 
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 863



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:04:17 PM »
As martonmick said.

Fury has to hit and run and keep wilder at the length of his jab. If Fury starts mixing it and going for the KO, he will get lamped.

For me: Fury unanimous points win (even from Yank judges)  :jowo8:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 309


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:12:32 PM »
Fury has put his celeb status into orbit lately which i think is a negative whilst Wilder has just got on with training etc. Fury looks bigger now but i reckon Wilder tko by the 7th......
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 859


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:37:23 PM »
Fury wins, gives the basketball player a boxing lesson.

Hopefully.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
evilghost
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 626


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:39:10 PM »
Its staying away from that big right hand if he can he should win on points
Logged
Northallerton_Boro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 462


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:44:01 PM »
I felt if Tyson followed the same game plan and add to the fact he is better prepared and it better condition than the last time they met he would actually go onto win.

The weight gain, change of trainer and talk of wanting to knock him out lead to think its a Wilder KO, pretty early on.

Hoping Tyson us just playing mind games and he goes onto surprise us again.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 234


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:03:17 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:37:23 PM
Fury wins, gives the basketball player a boxing lesson.

Hopefully.


YA SILLY CUNT  😂😂😂 PUT YER WELLIES BACK IN YA GOB 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 859


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:10:53 PM »
Look! A tiny little man with tits.

 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
BarnesBoroFC
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 434


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:16:12 PM »
I suspect Fury will try to box on the outside circling to a decision. Only trouble is it puts him in the range of Wilder's long straight rights.

Saying that Wilder likes to wait for his opponent to stand in front of him, or be led onto his right. He sits back in a wide stance quite often. But can't really fight on the back foot.

I'd quite like to see Fury put his head on Wilders chest. I don't think Wilder has any kind of inside game. And if Fury is legitimately looking to get a stoppage.  I think that might be his best bet from man handling him on the inside like he did Cunningham. But getting to the inside is a dangerous game
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 347

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:37:11 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:49:13 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:47:25 PM
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .
I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 558


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:02:20 PM »
Wilder has no boxing ability at all, he lost every round to Ortiz in both fights until the knock outs.

Fury schooled him again for all 12 rounds in the first fight but the two knock downs gave him enough to scrape a draw.

But all that said he does have that equaliser and all it takes is one half second mistake from Fury so I'm not sitting on the fence I'm predicting a Wilder by KO win.
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 225


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:17:23 PM »
Cant see Wilder even attempting to box, he has a lot to prove after the first fight and the only way hell win is by ko. If he can stay calm and live with a bit of damage from Fury then hell land with the haymaker at some point.

Think it will really boil down to if Fury can do any damage to weaken Wilder. This whole trainer, problems etc thing is a red herring. Hes just getting in Wilders head. If he can hurt Wilder, wind him up and tore him out then that right hand will lose some potency.

Interesting fight either way; most intelligent boxer vs probably most powerful in the division. Wilder KO for me 5-7.
Logged
Priv
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 312


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:56:24 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:37:11 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:49:13 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:47:25 PM
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .

I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother


I take it you never watched any of his early fights when they announced he was from flamingo land North Yorkshire
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 450



View Profile WWW
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:58:34 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:37:11 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:49:13 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:47:25 PM
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .
I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother


I just watched it and I thought it was great. Looking forward to part two very much.

So let me get this right, you liked him and supported him, then as soon as you find out he is a certain culture/heritage, whatever you want to call it, you suddenly want him to die instead?

Absolutely staggering prejudice that is. Where did you learn to hate like that?

And didn't the name Gypsy King give you some sort of clue?
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 199


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:18:21 PM »
I cant see Fury going for the knock out, its all just mind games, I think Wilder will come out swinging early and catch Fury early, I Hope Im wrong mind.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 558


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:21:09 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:18:21 PM
I cant see Fury going for the knock out, its all just mind games, I think Wilder will come out swinging early and catch Fury early, I Hope Im wrong mind.

Fury couldn't knock out a wank.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 