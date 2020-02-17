Steve Göldby



Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « on: Today at 01:44:03 PM » This is almost impossible to call I reckon.



Did he make a fatal mistake getting shot of Ben Davison? Do the rumours that his sparring hasn't gone well mean anything?



Who has got the pyschological edge after the first fight?



I really want Fury to do it but I can't shake the feeling that he's going to get beaten here.



That's not a prediction yet, just a feeling. I'm hanging on with a prediction until I see what they both say during the week and at the weight in...







Minge

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:47:25 PM » I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:48:07 PM »





ONLY MEANS HE WILL HIT THE CANVAS EVEN HARDER THIS TIME AROUND FURY HAS BULKED UP AGAIN TOOONLY MEANS HE WILL HIT THE CANVAS EVEN HARDER THIS TIME AROUND

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:52:19 PM »



HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMAN



ONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MEN



STEVE IF I WOULD YOU I WOULD BACK THE BIG MORCOMBIAN.HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMANONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MENBEER ME BOYS

Gramsci

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:04:17 PM »



Fury has to hit and run and keep wilder at the length of his jab. If Fury starts mixing it and going for the KO, he will get lamped.



As martonmick said.Fury has to hit and run and keep wilder at the length of his jab. If Fury starts mixing it and going for the KO, he will get lamped.

For me: Fury unanimous points win (even from Yank judges)

nekder365

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:12:32 PM » Fury has put his celeb status into orbit lately which i think is a negative whilst Wilder has just got on with training etc. Fury looks bigger now but i reckon Wilder tko by the 7th......

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:37:23 PM » Fury wins, gives the basketball player a boxing lesson.

Hopefully.



Hopefully.

evilghost

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:39:10 PM » Its staying away from that big right hand if he can he should win on points

Northallerton_Boro

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #11 on: Today at 02:44:01 PM » I felt if Tyson followed the same game plan and add to the fact he is better prepared and it better condition than the last time they met he would actually go onto win.



The weight gain, change of trainer and talk of wanting to knock him out lead to think its a Wilder KO, pretty early on.



Hoping Tyson us just playing mind games and he goes onto surprise us again. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:10:53 PM »





BarnesBoroFC

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:16:12 PM » I suspect Fury will try to box on the outside circling to a decision. Only trouble is it puts him in the range of Wilder's long straight rights.



Saying that Wilder likes to wait for his opponent to stand in front of him, or be led onto his right. He sits back in a wide stance quite often. But can't really fight on the back foot.



I'd quite like to see Fury put his head on Wilders chest. I don't think Wilder has any kind of inside game. And if Fury is legitimately looking to get a stoppage. I think that might be his best bet from man handling him on the inside like he did Cunningham. But getting to the inside is a dangerous game Logged

Minge

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #15 on: Today at 06:37:11 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:49:13 PM

I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .

I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother Logged

Bobupanddown

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #16 on: Today at 07:02:20 PM » Wilder has no boxing ability at all, he lost every round to Ortiz in both fights until the knock outs.



Fury schooled him again for all 12 rounds in the first fight but the two knock downs gave him enough to scrape a draw.



But all that said he does have that equaliser and all it takes is one half second mistake from Fury so I'm not sitting on the fence I'm predicting a Wilder by KO win.

calamity

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:17:23 PM » Cant see Wilder even attempting to box, he has a lot to prove after the first fight and the only way hell win is by ko. If he can stay calm and live with a bit of damage from Fury then hell land with the haymaker at some point.



Think it will really boil down to if Fury can do any damage to weaken Wilder. This whole trainer, problems etc thing is a red herring. Hes just getting in Wilders head. If he can hurt Wilder, wind him up and tore him out then that right hand will lose some potency.



Interesting fight either way; most intelligent boxer vs probably most powerful in the division. Wilder KO for me 5-7. Logged

Steve Göldby



Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:58:34 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:37:11 PM

I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?

Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .

I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother



Honestly had no idea he was a full blown pikey with a pikey wife and pikey kids before I watched that documentary .I thought he was had some Irish in him from long ago genes... but it transpired into ..that his dad is his brother and his mam is his grandmother

I just watched it and I thought it was great. Looking forward to part two very much.



So let me get this right, you liked him and supported him, then as soon as you find out he is a certain culture/heritage, whatever you want to call it, you suddenly want him to die instead?



Absolutely staggering prejudice that is. Where did you learn to hate like that?



And didn't the name Gypsy King give you some sort of clue?

I just watched it and I thought it was great. Looking forward to part two very much.So let me get this right, you liked him and supported him, then as soon as you find out he is a certain culture/heritage, whatever you want to call it, you suddenly want him to die instead?Absolutely staggering prejudice that is. Where did you learn to hate like that?And didn't the name Gypsy King give you some sort of clue?