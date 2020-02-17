Steve Göldby



Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « on: Today at 01:44:03 PM » This is almost impossible to call I reckon.



Did he make a fatal mistake getting shot of Ben Davison? Do the rumours that his sparring hasn't gone well mean anything?



Who has got the pyschological edge after the first fight?



I really want Fury to do it but I can't shake the feeling that he's going to get beaten here.



That's not a prediction yet, just a feeling. I'm hanging on with a prediction until I see what they both say during the week and at the weight in...







Minge

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:47:25 PM » I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:48:07 PM »





ONLY MEANS HE WILL HIT THE CANVAS EVEN HARDER THIS TIME AROUND FURY HAS BULKED UP AGAIN TOOONLY MEANS HE WILL HIT THE CANVAS EVEN HARDER THIS TIME AROUND

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:52:19 PM »



HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMAN



ONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MEN



STEVE IF I WOULD YOU I WOULD BACK THE BIG MORCOMBIAN.HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMANONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MENBEER ME BOYS

Gramsci

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:04:17 PM »



Fury has to hit and run and keep wilder at the length of his jab. If Fury starts mixing it and going for the KO, he will get lamped.



As martonmick said.Fury has to hit and run and keep wilder at the length of his jab. If Fury starts mixing it and going for the KO, he will get lamped.

For me: Fury unanimous points win (even from Yank judges)

nekder365

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:12:32 PM » Fury has put his celeb status into orbit lately which i think is a negative whilst Wilder has just got on with training etc. Fury looks bigger now but i reckon Wilder tko by the 7th......

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:37:23 PM » Fury wins, gives the basketball player a boxing lesson.



Hopefully.

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

evilghost

Re: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:39:10 PM » Its staying away from that big right hand if he can he should win on points