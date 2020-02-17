Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 17, 2020, 02:51:47 PM
Author Topic: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury  (Read 101 times)
Steve Göldby
« on: Today at 01:44:03 PM »
This is almost impossible to call I reckon.

Did he make a fatal mistake getting shot of Ben Davison? Do the rumours that his sparring hasn't gone well mean anything?

Who has got the pyschological edge after the first fight?

I really want Fury to do it but I can't shake the feeling that he's going to get beaten here.

That's not a prediction yet, just a feeling. I'm hanging on with a prediction until I see what they both say during the week and at the weight in...
 


 
martonmick
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:45:46 PM »
Wilder by KO or Fury on points
Minge
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:47:25 PM »
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:48:07 PM »
FURY HAS BULKED UP AGAIN TOO  


ONLY MEANS HE WILL HIT THE CANVAS EVEN HARDER THIS TIME AROUND   :like:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:49:13 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:47:25 PM
I wanted fury to win , but then I watched the documentary... hope the full on pikey thieving inbred cunt dies  :like:

I haven't seeen it yet. What happened to make you so riled with him?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:52:19 PM »
STEVE IF I WOULD YOU I WOULD BACK THE BIG MORCOMBIAN. :like:

HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMAN :like:

ONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MEN :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:56:07 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 01:52:19 PM
STEVE IF I WOULD YOU I WOULD BACK THE BIG MORCOMBIAN. :like:

HE DESTROYED WWE'S BRAUN STROWMAN :like:

ONLY BROCK LESNER HAS MANHANDLED THE MONSTER AMONGST MEN :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:

We're talking about proper fighting here, not Big Daddy v Giant Haystacks. 
Gramsci
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:04:17 PM »
As martonmick said.

Fury has to hit and run and keep wilder at the length of his jab. If Fury starts mixing it and going for the KO, he will get lamped.

For me: Fury unanimous points win (even from Yank judges)  :jowo8:
nekder365
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:12:32 PM »
Fury has put his celeb status into orbit lately which i think is a negative whilst Wilder has just got on with training etc. Fury looks bigger now but i reckon Wilder tko by the 7th......
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:37:23 PM »
Fury wins, gives the basketball player a boxing lesson.

Hopefully.
evilghost
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:39:10 PM »
Its staying away from that big right hand if he can he should win on points
Northallerton_Boro
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:44:01 PM »
I felt if Tyson followed the same game plan and add to the fact he is better prepared and it better condition than the last time they met he would actually go onto win.

The weight gain, change of trainer and talk of wanting to knock him out lead to think its a Wilder KO, pretty early on.

Hoping Tyson us just playing mind games and he goes onto surprise us again.
