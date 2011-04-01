Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 17, 2020, 06:55:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Intervention for Liddle?  (Read 208 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 401

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:32:31 AM »
Given his ludicrously inane rantings and threats of violence are now reaching epidemic proportions does anyone else think that for his own sake we should plan a friends intervention?

If someone could find out when he is going to be in the Cross car park next?

#LETSHELPSHORTARSE

 :lids:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 194



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:38:46 AM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 041


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:47 PM »
#prayformoobsy :lids:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 617


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:52:33 PM »
#teammantits
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 219


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:46:25 PM »
GOING WELL THIS THREAD  😂😂😂

ARE ONLY SHITHOUSE CUNT TROLLS ALLOWED TO COMMENT ON IT  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TMG501
***
Online Online

Posts: 136


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:09:37 PM »
He probably thinks that the wheel or the George Foreman grill are great interventions :alf:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 401

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:34:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:46:25 PM
GOING WELL THIS THREAD  😂😂😂

ARE ONLY SHITHOUSE CUNT TROLLS ALLOWED TO COMMENT ON IT  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

That'll be just because you don't have enough friends for a friends intervention probably

Confirms most people just think you're a fat troll cunt

 :lids:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 