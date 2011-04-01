Welcome,
Intervention for Liddle?
Author
Topic: Intervention for Liddle? (Read 208 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 401
Pack o cunts
Intervention for Liddle?
«
on:
Today
at 10:32:31 AM »
Given his ludicrously inane rantings and threats of violence are now reaching epidemic proportions does anyone else think that for his own sake we should plan a friends intervention?
If someone could find out when he is going to be in the Cross car park next?
#LETSHELPSHORTARSE
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 194
Re: Intervention for Liddle?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:38:46 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 041
Re: Intervention for Liddle?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:06:47 PM »
#prayformoobsy
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 617
Re: Intervention for Liddle?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:52:33 PM »
#teammantits
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 219
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Intervention for Liddle?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:46:25 PM »
GOING WELL THIS THREAD 😂😂😂
ARE ONLY SHITHOUSE CUNT TROLLS ALLOWED TO COMMENT ON IT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TMG501
Online
Posts: 136
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: Intervention for Liddle?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:09:37 PM »
He probably thinks that the wheel or the George Foreman grill are great interventions
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 401
Pack o cunts
Re: Intervention for Liddle?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:34:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:46:25 PM
GOING WELL THIS THREAD 😂😂😂
ARE ONLY SHITHOUSE CUNT TROLLS ALLOWED TO COMMENT ON IT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
That'll be just because you don't have enough friends for a friends intervention probably
Confirms most people just think you're a fat troll cunt
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Login with username, password and session length
