February 17, 2020, 12:52:56 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ASK MINTY !!!
Author
Topic: ASK MINTY !!! (Read 17 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 190
ASK MINTY !!!
«
on:
Today
at 12:31:41 AM »
WHO'S YOUR ALL TIME FAVOURITE CHELSEA PLAYER ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
