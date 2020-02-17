Gramsci

Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #50 on: February 17, 2020, 11:44:40 PM » Are you a supporter of the way The Sun reports on stuff Willie?



Do you genuinely think The Sun contributes to creating informed members of society?

Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #51 on: February 17, 2020, 11:52:29 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on February 17, 2020, 11:44:40 PM Are you a supporter of the way The Sun reports on stuff Willie? I dont read The Sun and I think it probably appeals more to low IQs as it is salacious and patronising. In saying that Im sure CF didnt read it.



Look .. it is sad, very sad. But also sad that around 15-20 people in this country commit suicide everyday.

Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:56:01 AM » A thoughtful response Willie - your view does not depart that much from mine....but I am a believer in reining in the gutter press. They are a wholly negative influence on society. Fuck them and fuck their bullshit.



Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:06:46 AM » Id go with that to an extent but the liberal in me supports press freedom and independence from government.



The Sun does abuse press freedom as does social media. I would argue some BBC outlets abuse their position politically, albeit in a different way, when it should be committed to impartiality and uphold their pledge to licensees





Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #54 on: Today at 09:23:09 AM » Fair comment Willie, but can there be any impartiality in journalism. Every story has some degree of partiality, it is the nature of mediation....news is not a window on the world, nor a mirror reflecting reality, rather it is a prism, where everything is refracted to some degree....some newspapers in particular refract, or should I say, twist things more than others. I believe in greater regulation of the press, because if the current state of paper based journalism represents a Free Press, then fuck that shit.



For me, ethical press codes needs to revisit what 'in the public interest' and 'of interest to the public' really mean. Especially where privacy is concerned. There is a difference between reporting on the relationship between Prince Andrew and Epstein or Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump, than there is Flack and Burton. Her mother has released an Instagram post today, that went unpublished, it is short, but poignant and very sad reading. She also maintains it was an accident...so those that bleat 'she beat him within an inch of his death' don't really know, what actually happened, but they will call their speculation fact and will pass comment, abuse, bully and troll. That is a sad indictment on modern society.



I too am an advocate of freedom of speech, but freedom of speech is different from having the right to say what the fuck you want, regardless of consequence. The State and the Law are there to protect, therefore they need to act.

Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #55 on: Today at 09:42:54 AM »







Retiring the gutter pressAnd let me guess who gets to decide which shitrags are gutter press and which aren't.........You.So we keep the Metro, The I and the Mirror. But we do away with the Sun, the Mail and the Star?Thank fuck your fringe brand of loony left wing politics isn't mainstream. It if were, this board wouldn't exist and most of its members would be in reeducation gulags.

Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #56 on: Today at 10:05:22 AM »



For me, ethical press codes needs to revisit what 'in the public interest' and 'of interest to the public' really mean. Especially where privacy is concerned. There is a difference between reporting on the relationship between Prince Andrew and Epstein or Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump, than there is Flack and Burton. Her mother has released an Instagram post today, that went unpublished, it is short, but poignant and very sad reading. She also maintains it was an accident...so those that bleat 'she beat him within an inch of his death' don't really know, what actually happened, but they will call their speculation fact and will pass comment, abuse, bully and troll. That is a sad indictment on modern society.



I too am an advocate of freedom of speech, but freedom of speech is different from having the right to say what the fuck you want, regardless of consequence. The State and the Law are there to protect, therefore they need to act.



When we are mandated to pay a fee to listen to opinion, that opinion needs to represent the full spectrum of fee payers opinions, not exclusively presented as left or right wing. Therefore can you trust the state, if the BBC is the state which it probably is and isnt. I personally do not trust the state.



As for the CF statement, ffs let her cool down before making more hypocritical publicity. The statement (if authentic) reflects someone in trouble and the voice of an addict who blames everyone apart from themselves. You do not accidentally lamp someone with a lamp and then it play a violent attack on your partner down who also claims there was an intent to kill. Be honest, if a drunkard bloke from Grove Hill hit his wife with a lamp while she was sleeping and then called the police but later retracted the complaint theyd be little sympathy if he took his own life.

Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #57 on: Today at 10:06:21 AM »







Retiring the gutter pressAnd let me guess who gets to decide which shitrags are gutter press and which aren't.........You.So we keep the Metro, The I and the Mirror. But we do away with the Sun, the Mail and the Star?Thank fuck your fringe brand of loony left wing politics isn't mainstream. It if were, this board wouldn't exist and most of its members would be in reeducation gulags.

Bob, you lack an open mind. Your opinions are ill considered.

Really I have no interest in you, apart from your well being and that really does give me cause for concern - you really do focus on negativity, it cannot be good for you....physiologically you must have a belly full of bile. I suggest you start to look on the bright side of life. Bring some joy into your life and the lives of those around you. You really do come across as a joyless soul and appear to be carrying the burden of society on your shoulders, whereas me, being a happy socialist, I'd like to share some of that happiness, so go out and shine my son, shine. Only positive vibrations can reach the path you so obviously search for

Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #58 on: Today at 10:13:30 AM »



For me, ethical press codes needs to revisit what 'in the public interest' and 'of interest to the public' really mean. Especially where privacy is concerned. There is a difference between reporting on the relationship between Prince Andrew and Epstein or Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump, than there is Flack and Burton. Her mother has released an Instagram post today, that went unpublished, it is short, but poignant and very sad reading. She also maintains it was an accident...so those that bleat 'she beat him within an inch of his death' don't really know, what actually happened, but they will call their speculation fact and will pass comment, abuse, bully and troll. That is a sad indictment on modern society.



I too am an advocate of freedom of speech, but freedom of speech is different from having the right to say what the fuck you want, regardless of consequence. The State and the Law are there to protect, therefore they need to act.



When we are mandated to pay a fee to listen to opinion, that opinion needs to represent the full spectrum of fee payers opinions, not exclusively presented as left or right wing. Therefore can you trust the state, if the BBC is the state which it probably is and isnt. I personally do not trust the state.



As for the CF statement, ffs let her cool down before making more hypocritical publicity. The statement (if authentic) reflects someone in trouble and the voice of an addict who blames everyone apart from themselves. You do not accidentally lamp someone with a lamp and then it play a violent attack on your partner down who also claims there was an intent to kill. Be honest, if a drunkard bloke from Grove Hill hit his wife with a lamp while she was sleeping and then called the police but later retracted the complaint theyd be little sympathy if he took his own life.

When we are mandated to pay a fee to listen to opinion, that opinion needs to represent the full spectrum of fee payers opinions, not exclusively presented as left or right wing. Therefore can you trust the state, if the BBC is the state which it probably is and isnt. I personally do not trust the state.As for the CF statement, ffs let her cool down before making more hypocritical publicity. The statement (if authentic) reflects someone in trouble and the voice of an addict who blames everyone apart from themselves. You do not accidentally lamp someone with a lamp and then it play a violent attack on your partner down who also claims there was an intent to kill. Be honest, if a drunkard bloke from Grove Hill hit his wife with a lamp while she was sleeping and then called the police but later retracted the complaint theyd be little sympathy if he took his own life.

I agree with you about the BBC, however some see it as right wing, some see it as left wing - so it is all down to degrees of interpretation. Personally i would say the BBC was complicit in giving Boris Johnson a freer ride than Corbyn, but again that is my opinion and there are plenty who will disagree. But like I said, there is no, in fact can be no impartial reporting on anything.



I don't necessarily trust the State, but I would trust the BBC over, say, Fox News to represent something with a greater degree of impartiality.



As for Flack, the point for me is a broader one about press intrusion and speculative, often untruthful reporting. Yes I agree that if a man had done that to a woman, it would be a different kettle of fish. So I am not disagreeing with you there. But my point about the gutter press remains

Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #59 on: Today at 10:21:46 AM »



Funny and true. Being dark all the time makes you ill. I'm never ill; I too am a happy socialist. I am HS2

Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #62 on: Today at 12:35:44 PM »







Retiring the gutter pressAnd let me guess who gets to decide which shitrags are gutter press and which aren't.........You.So we keep the Metro, The I and the Mirror. But we do away with the Sun, the Mail and the Star?Thank fuck your fringe brand of loony left wing politics isn't mainstream. It if were, this board wouldn't exist and most of its members would be in reeducation gulags.

Bob, you lack an open mind. Your opinions are ill considered.Really I have no interest in you, apart from your well being and that really does give me cause for concern - you really do focus on negativity, it cannot be good for you....physiologically you must have a belly full of bile. I suggest you start to look on the bright side of life. Bring some joy into your life and the lives of those around you. You really do come across as a joyless soul and appear to be carrying the burden of society on your shoulders, whereas me, being a happy socialist, I'd like to share some of that happiness, so go out and shine my son, shine. Only positive vibrations can reach the path you so obviously search for

Oh, god, is Gramsci out of bed again? Nurse, nurse!



Have you read the CPS report? She was a seriously mental ill woman with a severe coke habit who beat up multiple partners with assorted household weaponry...... she had, being polite, a bit of a temper...



She was utterly addicted to the lifestyle and trappings of fame while simultaneously whinging about any negative press.... like any addict she couldnt get off the train.... not the medias fault.... dont want to be famous then walk away and get another job



She was a domestic abuser and should rightly be treat



She lied to the police and DNA tripped her up...



The fault is her and that lifestyles fault alone.... all her mates while publicly crying will be seeing it as a job opportunity



She will be forgotten in few months..... thankfully..... but you will be desperately trying to deplatform and ban any perceived right wing press like the collosal wank stain you are....



Back to the associate lecturer cupboard with you!



Oh, god, is Gramsci out of bed again? Nurse, nurse!Have you read the CPS report? She was a seriously mental ill woman with a severe coke habit who beat up multiple partners with assorted household weaponry...... she had, being polite, a bit of a temper...She was utterly addicted to the lifestyle and trappings of fame while simultaneously whinging about any negative press.... like any addict she couldnt get off the train.... not the medias fault.... dont want to be famous then walk away and get another jobShe was a domestic abuser and should rightly be treat with utter distain.She lied to the police and DNA tripped her up...The fault is her and that lifestyles fault alone.... all her mates while publicly crying will be seeing it as a job opportunityShe will be forgotten in few months..... thankfully..... but you will be desperately trying to deplatform and ban any perceived right wing press like the collosal wank stain you are....Back to the associate lecturer cupboard with you! Logged

Phew thats betterPosts: 6 410Pack o cunts Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #65 on: Today at 09:02:30 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 12:35:44 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:06:21 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:42:54 AM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:56:01 AM A thoughtful response Willie - your view does not depart that much from mine....but I am a believer in reining in the gutter press. They are a wholly negative influence on society. Fuck them and fuck their bullshit.







Retiring the gutter pressAnd let me guess who gets to decide which shitrags are gutter press and which aren't.........You.So we keep the Metro, The I and the Mirror. But we do away with the Sun, the Mail and the Star?Thank fuck your fringe brand of loony left wing politics isn't mainstream. It if were, this board wouldn't exist and most of its members would be in reeducation gulags.

Bob, you lack an open mind. Your opinions are ill considered.Really I have no interest in you, apart from your well being and that really does give me cause for concern - you really do focus on negativity, it cannot be good for you....physiologically you must have a belly full of bile. I suggest you start to look on the bright side of life. Bring some joy into your life and the lives of those around you. You really do come across as a joyless soul and appear to be carrying the burden of society on your shoulders, whereas me, being a happy socialist, I'd like to share some of that happiness, so go out and shine my son, shine. Only positive vibrations can reach the path you so obviously search for

Oh, god, is Gramsci out of bed again? Nurse, nurse!Have you read the CPS report? She was a seriously mental ill woman with a severe coke habit who beat up multiple partners with assorted household weaponry...... she had, being polite, a bit of a temper...She was utterly addicted to the lifestyle and trappings of fame while simultaneously whinging about any negative press.... like any addict she couldnt get off the train.... not the medias fault.... dont want to be famous then walk away and get another jobShe was a domestic abuser and should rightly be treat with utter distain.She lied to the police and DNA tripped her up...The fault is her and that lifestyles fault alone.... all her mates while publicly crying will be seeing it as a job opportunityShe will be forgotten in few months..... thankfully..... but you will be desperately trying to deplatform and ban any perceived right wing press like the collosal wank stain you are....Back to the associate lecturer cupboard with you!

It was an accident - she said



It was an accident - she said Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018