February 19, 2020, 11:58:13 PM
That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
Author
Topic: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack (Read 1222 times)
Gramsci
Posts: 7 874
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #50 on:
February 17, 2020, 11:44:40 PM »
Are you a supporter of the way The Sun reports on stuff Willie?
Do you genuinely think The Sun contributes to creating informed members of society?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 281
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #51 on:
February 17, 2020, 11:52:29 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on February 17, 2020, 11:44:40 PM
Are you a supporter of the way The Sun reports on stuff Willie? I dont read The Sun and I think it probably appeals more to low IQs as it is salacious and patronising. In saying that Im sure CF didnt read it.
Do you genuinely think The Sun contributes to creating informed members of society?
No. But there again I seriously question everything I read including broadsheets as there is always a bias.
See answers above.
Look .. it is sad, very sad. But also sad that around 15-20 people in this country commit suicide everyday.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 874
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:01 AM »
A thoughtful response Willie - your view does not depart that much from mine....but I am a believer in reining in the gutter press. They are a wholly negative influence on society. Fuck them and fuck their bullshit.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 281
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 10:06:46 AM »
Id go with that to an extent but the liberal in me supports press freedom and independence from government.
The Sun does abuse press freedom as does social media. I would argue some BBC outlets abuse their position politically, albeit in a different way, when it should be committed to impartiality and uphold their pledge to licensees
Gramsci
Posts: 7 874
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 09:23:09 AM »
Fair comment Willie, but can there be any impartiality in journalism. Every story has some degree of partiality, it is the nature of mediation....news is not a window on the world, nor a mirror reflecting reality, rather it is a prism, where everything is refracted to some degree....some newspapers in particular refract, or should I say, twist things more than others. I believe in greater regulation of the press, because if the current state of paper based journalism represents a Free Press, then fuck that shit.
For me, ethical press codes needs to revisit what 'in the public interest' and 'of interest to the public' really mean. Especially where privacy is concerned. There is a difference between reporting on the relationship between Prince Andrew and Epstein or Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump, than there is Flack and Burton. Her mother has released an Instagram post today, that went unpublished, it is short, but poignant and very sad reading. She also maintains it was an accident...so those that bleat 'she beat him within an inch of his death' don't really know, what actually happened, but they will call their speculation fact and will pass comment, abuse, bully and troll. That is a sad indictment on modern society.
I too am an advocate of freedom of speech, but freedom of speech is different from having the right to say what the fuck you want, regardless of consequence. The State and the Law are there to protect, therefore they need to act.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 583
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 09:42:54 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 08:56:01 AM
A thoughtful response Willie - your view does not depart that much from mine....but I am a believer in reining in the gutter press. They are a wholly negative influence on society. Fuck them and fuck their bullshit.
Retiring the gutter press
And let me guess who gets to decide which shitrags are gutter press and which aren't.........You.
So we keep the Metro, The I and the Mirror. But we do away with the Sun, the Mail and the Star?
Thank fuck your fringe brand of loony left wing politics isn't mainstream. It if were, this board wouldn't exist and most of its members would be in reeducation gulags.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 281
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 10:05:22 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 09:23:09 AM
Fair comment Willie, but can there be any impartiality in journalism. Every story has some degree of partiality, it is the nature of mediation....news is not a window on the world, nor a mirror reflecting reality, rather it is a prism, where everything is refracted to some degree....some newspapers in particular refract, or should I say, twist things more than others. I believe in greater regulation of the press, because if the current state of paper based journalism represents a Free Press, then fuck that shit.
For me, ethical press codes needs to revisit what 'in the public interest' and 'of interest to the public' really mean. Especially where privacy is concerned. There is a difference between reporting on the relationship between Prince Andrew and Epstein or Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump, than there is Flack and Burton. Her mother has released an Instagram post today, that went unpublished, it is short, but poignant and very sad reading. She also maintains it was an accident...so those that bleat 'she beat him within an inch of his death' don't really know, what actually happened, but they will call their speculation fact and will pass comment, abuse, bully and troll. That is a sad indictment on modern society.
I too am an advocate of freedom of speech, but freedom of speech is different from having the right to say what the fuck you want, regardless of consequence. The State and the Law are there to protect, therefore they need to act.
When we are mandated to pay a fee to listen to opinion, that opinion needs to represent the full spectrum of fee payers opinions, not exclusively presented as left or right wing. Therefore can you trust the state, if the BBC is the state which it probably is and isnt. I personally do not trust the state.
As for the CF statement, ffs let her cool down before making more hypocritical publicity. The statement (if authentic) reflects someone in trouble and the voice of an addict who blames everyone apart from themselves. You do not accidentally lamp someone with a lamp and then it play a violent attack on your partner down who also claims there was an intent to kill. Be honest, if a drunkard bloke from Grove Hill hit his wife with a lamp while she was sleeping and then called the police but later retracted the complaint theyd be little sympathy if he took his own life.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 874
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 10:06:21 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:42:54 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 08:56:01 AM
A thoughtful response Willie - your view does not depart that much from mine....but I am a believer in reining in the gutter press. They are a wholly negative influence on society. Fuck them and fuck their bullshit.
Retiring the gutter press
And let me guess who gets to decide which shitrags are gutter press and which aren't.........You.
So we keep the Metro, The I and the Mirror. But we do away with the Sun, the Mail and the Star?
Thank fuck your fringe brand of loony left wing politics isn't mainstream. It if were, this board wouldn't exist and most of its members would be in reeducation gulags.
Bob, you lack an open mind. Your opinions are ill considered.
Really I have no interest in you, apart from your well being and that really does give me cause for concern - you really do focus on negativity, it cannot be good for you....physiologically you must have a belly full of bile. I suggest you start to look on the bright side of life. Bring some joy into your life and the lives of those around you. You really do come across as a joyless soul and appear to be carrying the burden of society on your shoulders, whereas me, being a happy socialist, I'd like to share some of that happiness, so go out and shine my son, shine. Only positive vibrations can reach the path you so obviously search for
Gramsci
Posts: 7 874
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 10:13:30 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 10:05:22 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 09:23:09 AM
Fair comment Willie, but can there be any impartiality in journalism. Every story has some degree of partiality, it is the nature of mediation....news is not a window on the world, nor a mirror reflecting reality, rather it is a prism, where everything is refracted to some degree....some newspapers in particular refract, or should I say, twist things more than others. I believe in greater regulation of the press, because if the current state of paper based journalism represents a Free Press, then fuck that shit.
For me, ethical press codes needs to revisit what 'in the public interest' and 'of interest to the public' really mean. Especially where privacy is concerned. There is a difference between reporting on the relationship between Prince Andrew and Epstein or Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump, than there is Flack and Burton. Her mother has released an Instagram post today, that went unpublished, it is short, but poignant and very sad reading. She also maintains it was an accident...so those that bleat 'she beat him within an inch of his death' don't really know, what actually happened, but they will call their speculation fact and will pass comment, abuse, bully and troll. That is a sad indictment on modern society.
I too am an advocate of freedom of speech, but freedom of speech is different from having the right to say what the fuck you want, regardless of consequence. The State and the Law are there to protect, therefore they need to act.
When we are mandated to pay a fee to listen to opinion, that opinion needs to represent the full spectrum of fee payers opinions, not exclusively presented as left or right wing. Therefore can you trust the state, if the BBC is the state which it probably is and isnt. I personally do not trust the state.
As for the CF statement, ffs let her cool down before making more hypocritical publicity. The statement (if authentic) reflects someone in trouble and the voice of an addict who blames everyone apart from themselves. You do not accidentally lamp someone with a lamp and then it play a violent attack on your partner down who also claims there was an intent to kill. Be honest, if a drunkard bloke from Grove Hill hit his wife with a lamp while she was sleeping and then called the police but later retracted the complaint theyd be little sympathy if he took his own life.
I agree with you about the BBC, however some see it as right wing, some see it as left wing - so it is all down to degrees of interpretation. Personally i would say the BBC was complicit in giving Boris Johnson a freer ride than Corbyn, but again that is my opinion and there are plenty who will disagree. But like I said, there is no, in fact can be no impartial reporting on anything.
I don't necessarily trust the State, but I would trust the BBC over, say, Fox News to represent something with a greater degree of impartiality.
As for Flack, the point for me is a broader one about press intrusion and speculative, often untruthful reporting. Yes I agree that if a man had done that to a woman, it would be a different kettle of fish. So I am not disagreeing with you there. But my point about the gutter press remains
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 096
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 10:21:46 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 10:06:21 AM
Bob, you lack an open mind. Your opinions are ill considered.
Really I have no interest in you, apart from your well being and that really does give me cause for concern - you really do focus on negativity, it cannot be good for you....physiologically you must have a belly full of bile. I suggest you start to look on the bright side of life. Bring some joy into your life and the lives of those around you. You really do come across as a joyless soul and appear to be carrying the burden of society on your shoulders, whereas me, being a happy socialist, I'd like to share some of that happiness, so go out and shine my son, shine. Only positive vibrations can reach the path you so obviously search for
[/quote]
Funny and true. Being dark all the time makes you ill. I'm never ill; I too am a happy socialist. I am HS2
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 096
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 10:26:33 AM »
Knew
I'd fucking gone wrong on the quote there
I meant to
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 295
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 11:21:01 AM »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/breaking-caroline-flack-death-inquest-21527648?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
Oldfield
Posts: 601
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 12:35:44 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 10:06:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:42:54 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 08:56:01 AM
A thoughtful response Willie - your view does not depart that much from mine....but I am a believer in reining in the gutter press. They are a wholly negative influence on society. Fuck them and fuck their bullshit.
Retiring the gutter press
And let me guess who gets to decide which shitrags are gutter press and which aren't.........You.
So we keep the Metro, The I and the Mirror. But we do away with the Sun, the Mail and the Star?
Thank fuck your fringe brand of loony left wing politics isn't mainstream. It if were, this board wouldn't exist and most of its members would be in reeducation gulags.
Bob, you lack an open mind. Your opinions are ill considered.
Really I have no interest in you, apart from your well being and that really does give me cause for concern - you really do focus on negativity, it cannot be good for you....physiologically you must have a belly full of bile. I suggest you start to look on the bright side of life. Bring some joy into your life and the lives of those around you. You really do come across as a joyless soul and appear to be carrying the burden of society on your shoulders, whereas me, being a happy socialist, I'd like to share some of that happiness, so go out and shine my son, shine. Only positive vibrations can reach the path you so obviously search for
Oh, god, is Gramsci out of bed again? Nurse, nurse!
Have you read the CPS report? She was a seriously mental ill woman with a severe coke habit who beat up multiple partners with assorted household weaponry...... she had, being polite, a bit of a temper...
She was utterly addicted to the lifestyle and trappings of fame while simultaneously whinging about any negative press.... like any addict she couldnt get off the train.... not the medias fault.... dont want to be famous then walk away and get another job
She was a domestic abuser and should rightly be treat with utter distain.
She lied to the police and DNA tripped her up...
The fault is her and that lifestyles fault alone.... all her mates while publicly crying will be seeing it as a job opportunity
She will be forgotten in few months..... thankfully..... but you will be desperately trying to deplatform and ban any perceived right wing press like the collosal wank stain you are....
Back to the associate lecturer cupboard with you!
Gramsci
Posts: 7 874
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 08:51:59 PM »
Didn't quite catch that fella, can you repeat that
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 398
The ace face.
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 09:01:02 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 08:51:59 PM
Didn't quite catch that fella, can you repeat that
Its a written post not a vocal reply, you can read it again as many times as you like.
Ural Quntz
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 09:02:30 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 12:35:44 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 10:06:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:42:54 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 08:56:01 AM
A thoughtful response Willie - your view does not depart that much from mine....but I am a believer in reining in the gutter press. They are a wholly negative influence on society. Fuck them and fuck their bullshit.
Retiring the gutter press
And let me guess who gets to decide which shitrags are gutter press and which aren't.........You.
So we keep the Metro, The I and the Mirror. But we do away with the Sun, the Mail and the Star?
Thank fuck your fringe brand of loony left wing politics isn't mainstream. It if were, this board wouldn't exist and most of its members would be in reeducation gulags.
Bob, you lack an open mind. Your opinions are ill considered.
Really I have no interest in you, apart from your well being and that really does give me cause for concern - you really do focus on negativity, it cannot be good for you....physiologically you must have a belly full of bile. I suggest you start to look on the bright side of life. Bring some joy into your life and the lives of those around you. You really do come across as a joyless soul and appear to be carrying the burden of society on your shoulders, whereas me, being a happy socialist, I'd like to share some of that happiness, so go out and shine my son, shine. Only positive vibrations can reach the path you so obviously search for
Oh, god, is Gramsci out of bed again? Nurse, nurse!
Have you read the CPS report? She was a seriously mental ill woman with a severe coke habit who beat up multiple partners with assorted household weaponry...... she had, being polite, a bit of a temper...
She was utterly addicted to the lifestyle and trappings of fame while simultaneously whinging about any negative press.... like any addict she couldnt get off the train.... not the medias fault.... dont want to be famous then walk away and get another job
She was a domestic abuser and should rightly be treat with utter distain.
She lied to the police and DNA tripped her up...
The fault is her and that lifestyles fault alone.... all her mates while publicly crying will be seeing it as a job opportunity
She will be forgotten in few months..... thankfully..... but you will be desperately trying to deplatform and ban any perceived right wing press like the collosal wank stain you are....
Back to the associate lecturer cupboard with you!
It was an accident - she said
El Capitan
Posts: 40 435
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 09:05:28 PM »
Where can you read the CPS report??
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 583
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 10:51:56 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 10:06:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:42:54 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 08:56:01 AM
A thoughtful response Willie - your view does not depart that much from mine....but I am a believer in reining in the gutter press. They are a wholly negative influence on society. Fuck them and fuck their bullshit.
Retiring the gutter press
And let me guess who gets to decide which shitrags are gutter press and which aren't.........You.
So we keep the Metro, The I and the Mirror. But we do away with the Sun, the Mail and the Star?
Thank fuck your fringe brand of loony left wing politics isn't mainstream. It if were, this board wouldn't exist and most of its members would be in reeducation gulags.
Bob, you lack an open mind. Your opinions are ill considered.
Really I have no interest in you, apart from your well being and that really does give me cause for concern - you really do focus on negativity, it cannot be good for you....physiologically you must have a belly full of bile. I suggest you start to look on the bright side of life. Bring some joy into your life and the lives of those around you. You really do come across as a joyless soul and appear to be carrying the burden of society on your shoulders, whereas me, being a happy socialist, I'd like to share some of that happiness, so go out and shine my son, shine. Only positive vibrations can reach the path you so obviously search for
I lack an open mind? Sorry, which brand of the free press was I asking to be shut down or censored?
Of course I appear joyless to you. I expose the hypocrisy of your political ideology, I challenge your ill thought out and illogical belief system, I force your mind to travel outside of the social and social media echo chamber that you exist in.
How could you find joy in that? I would imagine from your perspective I'm bloody hard work and that's exactly what I intended to be.
Your claim to be a 'happy socialist' is a prime example of your bullshit. Exactly what are you happy with?
The Country? No you hate that.
The Government? No you hate that.
The Working class? No, you hate them.
The upper class? No you hate them.
The middle class? I suppose a select few are ok?
The Jews? Ditto.
The Labour party? Don't make me laugh.
The rise of populism or democracy as we used to call it? Nope.
The media? Well, you want to ban half of it.
Brexit?
Boro and Woodgate?
What you mean is, you are happy so long as you can ban everything you don't like, exclude everyone who disagrees with you and basically get your own way in everything.
What a cockwomble you are lad.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 874
Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
«
Reply #68 on:
Today
at 11:41:32 PM »
Wow
