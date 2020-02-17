Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack
Gramsci
« Reply #50 on: February 17, 2020, 11:44:40 PM »
Are you a supporter of the way The Sun reports on stuff Willie?

Do you genuinely think The Sun contributes to creating informed members of society?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #51 on: February 17, 2020, 11:52:29 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on February 17, 2020, 11:44:40 PM
Are you a supporter of the way The Sun reports on stuff Willie? I dont read The Sun and I think it probably appeals more to low IQs as it is salacious and patronising. In saying that Im sure CF didnt read it.

Do you genuinely think The Sun contributes to creating informed members of society?

No. But there again I seriously question everything I read including broadsheets as there is always a bias.


See answers above.

Look .. it is sad, very sad. But also sad that around 15-20 people in this country commit suicide everyday.
Gramsci
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:56:01 AM »
A thoughtful response Willie - your view does not depart that much from mine....but I am a believer in reining in the gutter press. They are a wholly negative influence on society. Fuck them and fuck their bullshit.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:06:46 AM »
Id go with that to an extent but the liberal in me supports press freedom and independence from government.

The Sun does abuse press freedom as does social media. I would argue some BBC outlets abuse their position politically, albeit in a different way, when it should be committed to impartiality and uphold their pledge to licensees


Gramsci
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:23:09 AM »
Fair comment Willie, but can there be any impartiality in journalism. Every story has some degree of partiality, it is the nature of mediation....news is not a window on the world, nor a mirror reflecting reality, rather it is a prism, where everything is refracted to some degree....some newspapers in particular refract, or should I say, twist things more than others. I believe in greater regulation of the press, because if the current state of paper based journalism represents a Free Press, then fuck that shit.

For me, ethical press codes needs to revisit what 'in the public interest' and 'of interest to the public' really mean. Especially where privacy is concerned. There is a difference between reporting on the relationship between Prince Andrew and Epstein or Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump, than there is Flack and Burton. Her mother has released an Instagram post today, that went unpublished, it is short, but poignant and very sad reading. She also maintains it was an accident...so those that bleat 'she beat him within an inch of his death' don't really know, what actually happened, but they will call their speculation fact and will pass comment, abuse, bully and troll. That is a sad indictment on modern society.

I too am an advocate of freedom of speech, but freedom of speech is different from having the right to say what the fuck you want, regardless of consequence. The State and the Law are there to protect, therefore they need to act.
