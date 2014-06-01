Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 17, 2020, 10:09:07 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack  (Read 439 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 053


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:15:09 PM »
1. Who the fuck is she?
2. She's blaming the media for the manslaughter of Flack.
3. How the fuck can you ban all newspapers?


These Z List celebs are happy as fuck when they're flaunting their shit to gain popularity, fame and fortune but when it's against them, for valid reason, they kick up a huge fuss.


She's going on about the treatment of Katie Price, now that cunt has manipulated every situation she's ever been in.



Hopefully the kids of today will realise that fame and fortune isn't all it makes out to be.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 615


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:52:30 PM »
Cheery little soul ain't you...👍👍👍😂😂👍👍😂😂👍
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 391

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:15:53 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:15:09 PM
1. Who the fuck is she?
2. She's blaming the media for the manslaughter of Flack.
3. How the fuck can you ban all newspapers?


These Z List celebs are happy as fuck when they're flaunting their shit to gain popularity, fame and fortune but when it's against them, for valid reason, they kick up a huge fuss.


She's going on about the treatment of Katie Price, now that cunt has manipulated every situation she's ever been in.



Hopefully the kids of today will realise that fame and fortune isn't all it makes out to be.

The world is full of gobshite women it seems
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 263



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:31:33 PM »
If anyone is to blame its the hypocrisy shown by ITV by sacking at her time of need, in contrast to Ant McP who received a serious rimming by ITV bosses for cashing into an innocent member of the public while pissed and coked out while driving. Obviously the unfunny Geordie was more indispensable and a far bigger cash cow for ITV accountants.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 413


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:36:47 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:31:33 PM
If anyone is to blame its the hypocrisy shown by ITV by sacking at her time of need, in contrast to Ant McP who received a serious rimming by ITV bosses for cashing into an innocent member of the public while pissed and coked out while driving. Obviously the unfunny Geordie was more indispensable and a far bigger cash cow for ITV accountants.


Not really true. Do some research before ranting
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 263



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:53:53 PM »
Oh I misread, Ant was sacked ...stupid me
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 413


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:56:55 PM »
Flack chose to step down for one series while her court case was going on ...


A Love Island spokesperson told Digital Spy: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 198


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:04:31 PM »
Not like Wee Willie Wanky to be wrong.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 053


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM »
Theyre hardly unlikely to come out and say.

We have sacked Caroline Flack because she has a huge coke problem, bipolar and a fondness for knocking fuck out of boyfriends with ornaments
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 263



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:07:49 PM »
Depends if you are capable of reading between the lines. She also told close friends shed been sacked. A bit like when Ministers resign.

Capsdave still following you round like a nodding dog, and a thick one ..
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 198


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:08:06 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM
Theyre hardly unlikely to come out and say.

We have sacked Caroline Flack because she has a huge coke problem, bipolar and a fondness for knocking fuck out of boyfriends with ornaments

So theyre likely to say that?  
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 053


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:10:57 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:08:06 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM
Theyre hardly unlikely to come out and say.

We have sacked Caroline Flack because she has a huge coke problem, bipolar and a fondness for knocking fuck out of boyfriends with ornaments

So theyre likely to say that?  

Of course not.

So the spin theyll put out is she left of her own accord.
Shell have received a payment of some kind, like managers do when theyre sacked. Take José for instance, he has never spoken in true depth what happened at Chelsea and United. Same goes for Poch
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 263



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:12:08 PM »
Rik, you might have to start off with Adam and Eve ....
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 198


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:14:44 PM »
 :nige:

 :duh:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 053


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:16:04 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:12:08 PM
Rik, you might have to start off with Adam and Eve ....

Who did they manage?
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 552

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:20:53 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:15:09 PM
1. Who the fuck is she?
2. She's blaming the media for the manslaughter of Flack.
3. How the fuck can you ban all newspapers?


These Z List celebs are happy as fuck when they're flaunting their shit to gain popularity, fame and fortune but when it's against them, for valid reason, they kick up a huge fuss.


She's going on about the treatment of Katie Price, now that cunt has manipulated every situation she's ever been in.



Hopefully the kids of today will realise that fame and fortune isn't all it makes out to be.

Didn't see/hear this non-entities interview but I assume that if she said "media" she meant written media only. After all, she wouldn't want to offend those millennial weirdo's who are only able to communicate with each other by social media. So lets get that banned eh?
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 853



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:59:10 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:10:57 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:08:06 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM
Theyre hardly unlikely to come out and say.

We have sacked Caroline Flack because she has a huge coke problem, bipolar and a fondness for knocking fuck out of boyfriends with ornaments

So theyre likely to say that?  

Of course not.

So the spin theyll put out is she left of her own accord.
Shell have received a payment of some kind, like managers do when theyre sacked. Take José for instance, he has never spoken in true depth what happened at Chelsea and United. Same goes for Poch

Brilliant analogy that Rik...Caroline Flack to José to Pocchetino. Excellent work Rik, you really are some soothsayer you like
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 656


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:17:49 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 10:59:10 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:10:57 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:08:06 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM
Theyre hardly unlikely to come out and say.

We have sacked Caroline Flack because she has a huge coke problem, bipolar and a fondness for knocking fuck out of boyfriends with ornaments

So theyre likely to say that?  

Of course not.

So the spin theyll put out is she left of her own accord.
Shell have received a payment of some kind, like managers do when theyre sacked. Take José for instance, he has never spoken in true depth what happened at Chelsea and United. Same goes for Poch

Brilliant analogy that Rik...Caroline Flack to José to Pocchetino. Excellent work Rik, you really are some soothsayer you like
  mick
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 382


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:00:02 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 10:59:10 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:10:57 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:08:06 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM
Theyre hardly unlikely to come out and say.

We have sacked Caroline Flack because she has a huge coke problem, bipolar and a fondness for knocking fuck out of boyfriends with ornaments

So theyre likely to say that?  

Of course not.

So the spin theyll put out is she left of her own accord.
Shell have received a payment of some kind, like managers do when theyre sacked. Take José for instance, he has never spoken in true depth what happened at Chelsea and United. Same goes for Poch

Brilliant analogy that Rik...Caroline Flack to José to Pocchetino. Excellent work Rik, you really are some soothsayer you like
Hes merely pointing out that what is said publicly and what happens in private can quite often totally different, the example he used is irrelevant.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 853



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:25:40 AM »
yes Jimmy, irrelevancy was my point  :jowo4:
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 853



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:30:11 AM »
Look at the headlines and stories from The Sun that they have run about her, some of which they have since removed. In a civilised world, having that kind of gutter press, is a fucking travesty, especially when some people believe the shit that is printed in it.
All this 'playing with the devil' business and 'live by the sword die by the sword' shit is no justification for the way people get rinsed by the press. It just isn't, simple as.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 263



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:45:23 AM »
I hope Suella Braverman does not commit suicide - if she does The Guardian/Observer will have to hang their heads in shame.....
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 853



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:51:04 AM »
And in that point Willie, are you trying to say that all newspapers/journalists are the same in their general treatment of people.
What a load of fucking shit
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 263



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:59:51 AM »
Newspapers have their individual targets with a variety of agendas to appeal to their readership.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 546


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:09:04 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:30:11 AM
All this 'playing with the devil' business and 'live by the sword die by the sword' shit is no justification for the way people get rinsed by the press. It just isn't, simple as.

Err yes it fucking is.

If you want to play the celebrity, if you want the fame and the fortune then you have to take the public scrutiny that comes with it.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 