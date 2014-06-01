RIK MAYALL

Posts: 11 053Once in every lifetime That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « on: Yesterday at 07:15:09 PM » 1. Who the fuck is she?

Hopefully the kids of today will realise that fame and fortune isn't all it makes out to be. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Ural Quntz



Phew thats betterPosts: 6 391Pack o cunts Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:15:53 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:15:09 PM 1. Who the fuck is she?

The world is full of gobshite women it seems



The world is full of gobshite women it seems Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 263 Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:31:33 PM » If anyone is to blame its the hypocrisy shown by ITV by sacking at her time of need, in contrast to Ant McP who received a serious rimming by ITV bosses for cashing into an innocent member of the public while pissed and coked out while driving. Obviously the unfunny Geordie was more indispensable and a far bigger cash cow for ITV accountants. Logged

El Capitan

Posts: 40 413 Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:56:55 PM » Flack chose to step down for one series while her court case was going on ...





A Love Island spokesperson told Digital Spy: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.



"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island." Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

RIK MAYALL

Posts: 11 053Once in every lifetime Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM » Theyre hardly unlikely to come out and say.



We have sacked Caroline Flack because she has a huge coke problem, bipolar and a fondness for knocking fuck out of boyfriends with ornaments Logged Glory Glory Man United

Bud Wiser

Posts: 9 552Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:20:53 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:15:09 PM 1. Who the fuck is she?

Didn't see/hear this non-entities interview but I assume that if she said "media" she meant written media only. After all, she wouldn't want to offend those millennial weirdo's who are only able to communicate with each other by social media. So lets get that banned eh? Didn't see/hear this non-entities interview but I assume that if she said "media" she meant written media only. After all, she wouldn't want to offend those millennial weirdo's who are only able to communicate with each other bymedia. So lets get that banned eh? Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585

Gramsci

Posts: 7 853 Re: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack « Reply #20 on: Today at 09:30:11 AM » Look at the headlines and stories from The Sun that they have run about her, some of which they have since removed. In a civilised world, having that kind of gutter press, is a fucking travesty, especially when some people believe the shit that is printed in it.

All this 'playing with the devil' business and 'live by the sword die by the sword' shit is no justification for the way people get rinsed by the press. It just isn't, simple as. Logged