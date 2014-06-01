Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: That Lass Ranting About Banning The Media/Newspapers Over Flack  (Read 107 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Today at 07:15:09 PM »
1. Who the fuck is she?
2. She's blaming the media for the manslaughter of Flack.
3. How the fuck can you ban all newspapers?


These Z List celebs are happy as fuck when they're flaunting their shit to gain popularity, fame and fortune but when it's against them, for valid reason, they kick up a huge fuss.


She's going on about the treatment of Katie Price, now that cunt has manipulated every situation she's ever been in.



Hopefully the kids of today will realise that fame and fortune isn't all it makes out to be.
ZombieTits
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:52:30 PM »
Cheery little soul ain't you...👍👍👍😂😂👍👍😂😂👍
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:15:53 PM »
The world is full of gobshite women it seems
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:31:33 PM »
If anyone is to blame its the hypocrisy shown by ITV by sacking at her time of need, in contrast to Ant McP who received a serious rimming by ITV bosses for cashing into an innocent member of the public while pissed and coked out while driving. Obviously the unfunny Geordie was more indispensable and a far bigger cash cow for ITV accountants.
