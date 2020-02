LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 185





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 185I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... SKIDMARK OF THE BORO !!! « on: Today at 02:53:03 PM » DO YASELF A FAVOUR AND FUCK OFF 👍



BEFORE I PUNCH A BIG HOLE IN YOU 😂😂😂



HAS YA BROTHER STOPPED GREETING YET 😂😂😂

HOWS HIS GASTRIC BAND DOING ?



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 387



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 387Pack o cunts Re: SKIDMARK OF THE BORO !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:24:51 PM » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018