Markoftheboro

You know when you see a huge puddle at the side of the road « on: Today at 02:31:03 PM » And you see two blokes walking along, you just have to do it don't you.



Picture the scene.

We set off from the Stapylton Arms after an early evening family birthday meal. As i'm driving back towards Normanby to head to Flatts Lane, i see two overly large men, one a muscle bound roid head running past the puddles to avoid a soaking and his porky midget mate walking past them. So we hung about, and waited to they got next to the big puddle approaching.

As the big guy got to the puddle he ran past it but the midget with him, he casually walked along.



You know what happened then, he ended up covered from head to toe in water.



We stopped at the lights at Normanby cross roads, i could see him in my mirror, he was screaming and shouting, jumping about, throwing his fists in to the air. We were pissing ourselves at him, he was like a drowned rat and obviously out on a night out too.



