February 16, 2020, 08:36:19 PM
You know when you see a huge puddle at the side of the road
Topic: You know when you see a huge puddle at the side of the road
Markoftheboro
You know when you see a huge puddle at the side of the road
And you see two blokes walking along, you just have to do it don't you.
Picture the scene.
We set off from the Stapylton Arms after an early evening family birthday meal. As i'm driving back towards Normanby to head to Flatts Lane, i see two overly large men, one a muscle bound roid head running past the puddles to avoid a soaking and his porky midget mate walking past them. So we hung about, and waited to they got next to the big puddle approaching.
As the big guy got to the puddle he ran past it but the midget with him, he casually walked along.
You know what happened then, he ended up covered from head to toe in water.
We stopped at the lights at Normanby cross roads, i could see him in my mirror, he was screaming and shouting, jumping about, throwing his fists in to the air. We were pissing ourselves at him, he was like a drowned rat and obviously out on a night out too.
Bobupanddown
Re: You know when you see a huge puddle at the side of the road
https://www.facebook.com/100030786678999/posts/225350295167858/?d=n
CapsDave
Re: You know when you see a huge puddle at the side of the road
I thought you didnt have Facebook Bob?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Re: You know when you see a huge puddle at the side of the road
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 08:03:20 PM
I thought you didnt have Facebook Bob?
I don't, I was WhatsApp'd it.
Thought it was funny so I'd share with you reprobates.
