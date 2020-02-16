Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 23, 2020, 08:28:50 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN.........  (Read 811 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 387


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: February 16, 2020, 10:50:37 AM »
YOU KNOW IT MAKES SENSE   mcl


ONLY CURLY TOTS POCKETS WILL STOP THIS    rava



1 MILLION A MONTH IN TO THE CLUB   charles


COME ON TRACTOR FUCKING TEL EVEN YOU ARE NOT THAT FUCKING STUPID   monkey



WARNOCK   :like: jc :mido: :like:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 251



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: February 16, 2020, 10:58:45 AM »
WHAT'S MARK HUGHES DOING THESE DAYS ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 694


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: February 16, 2020, 11:13:28 AM »
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 420

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: February 16, 2020, 12:24:19 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 16, 2020, 11:13:28 AM
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:

Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than him

What fucking dopes the pair of you

 :lids:  :monke[/flash]y:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 694


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: February 16, 2020, 12:27:36 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 16, 2020, 12:24:19 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 16, 2020, 11:13:28 AM
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:

Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than him

What fucking dopes the pair of you

 :lids:  :monke[/flash]y:
FUCK OFF YER BORING DARLO CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 387


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: February 16, 2020, 12:32:01 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 16, 2020, 12:27:36 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 16, 2020, 12:24:19 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 16, 2020, 11:13:28 AM
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:

Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than him

What fucking dopes the pair of you

 :lids:  :monke[/flash]y:
FUCK OFF YER BORING DARLO CUNT  :wanker:


HEY DEFFO A DC   :like:


DARLO CUNT    :alf: :nige: :lids:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 648


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: February 16, 2020, 01:58:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 12:32:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 16, 2020, 12:27:36 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 16, 2020, 12:24:19 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 16, 2020, 11:13:28 AM
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:

Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than him

What fucking dopes the pair of you

 :lids:  :monke[/flash]y:
FUCK OFF YER BORING DARLO CUNT  :wanker:


HEY DEFFO A DC   :like:


DARLO CUNT    :alf: :nige: :lids:

Oi MM whats it like up Leon's flabby old bum?
Logged
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 032


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: February 16, 2020, 02:05:53 PM »
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 387


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: February 16, 2020, 02:21:45 PM »
Quote from: V6 on February 16, 2020, 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 420

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: February 16, 2020, 02:24:15 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 12:32:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 16, 2020, 12:27:36 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on February 16, 2020, 12:24:19 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on February 16, 2020, 11:13:28 AM
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:

Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than him

What fucking dopes the pair of you

 :lids:  :monke[/flash]y:
FUCK OFF YER BORING DARLO CUNT  :wanker:


HEY DEFFO A DC   :like:


DARLO CUNT    :alf: :nige: :lids:

Are you trying to make jokes now?

You really need a little intelligence for that so keep your day job (sorry forgot you don't have one)

Still - the world loves a trier

 monkey
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 094


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: February 16, 2020, 03:03:09 PM »
If only there was as much passion on a match day as there is in here during the week/after a defeat

The Riverside would be bouncing

Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 193


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: February 16, 2020, 03:07:37 PM »
Maybe but the fans would still be subjected to a shower of shxte.
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 648


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: February 16, 2020, 03:12:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on February 16, 2020, 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 905



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: February 16, 2020, 03:28:13 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on February 16, 2020, 03:12:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on February 16, 2020, 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?
I was there' it was fucking soul destroying' waste of time & money going there nowadays the vast majority of games. :jowo7:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 387


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: February 16, 2020, 03:32:48 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on February 16, 2020, 03:12:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on February 16, 2020, 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?

IM NOT AS GULLIBLE AS YOU YA FUCKING RETARD WRONG UN  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 648


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: February 16, 2020, 03:52:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 03:32:48 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on February 16, 2020, 03:12:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on February 16, 2020, 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?

IM NOT AS GULLIBLE AS YOU YA FUCKING RETARD WRONG UN  😂😂😂

Right e o.....had any meets in the car park lately 👍😂👍😂👍
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 387


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: February 16, 2020, 04:25:38 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on February 16, 2020, 03:52:42 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 03:32:48 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on February 16, 2020, 03:12:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on February 16, 2020, 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?

IM NOT AS GULLIBLE AS YOU YA FUCKING RETARD WRONG UN  😂😂😂

Right e o.....had any meets in the car park lately 👍😂👍😂👍

NO CUNT EVER TURNS UP.... THIS BOARD IS FULL OF SHITHOUSE PRICKS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 420

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: February 16, 2020, 05:05:00 PM »
I reckon Old 'Titty' Trotsky is getting himself a bit wound up!

 :lids:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 648


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: February 16, 2020, 05:23:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 04:25:38 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on February 16, 2020, 03:52:42 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 03:32:48 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on February 16, 2020, 03:12:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on February 16, 2020, 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on February 16, 2020, 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?

IM NOT AS GULLIBLE AS YOU YA FUCKING RETARD WRONG UN  😂😂😂

Right e o.....had any meets in the car park lately 👍😂👍😂👍

NO CUNT EVER TURNS UP.... THIS BOARD IS FULL OF SHITHOUSE PRICKS  👎

I know right? Who would be gullible enough to go wait in the pissy rain or daft enough to drive up tp issacs the take a selfie looking they have been walloped in the face with a frying pan.
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 554


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: February 16, 2020, 05:26:49 PM »
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 077


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: February 16, 2020, 05:29:13 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 16, 2020, 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

AB, don't post anything on here i told you about Keane. If it gets out, it'll be fairly obvious where it's come from. :like: :like:
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 633


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: February 16, 2020, 06:39:02 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 16, 2020, 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 077


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: February 16, 2020, 06:53:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 16, 2020, 06:39:02 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 16, 2020, 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins

There's a lot going on which the club are trying to keep under wraps.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 159

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: February 16, 2020, 06:54:30 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 16, 2020, 06:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 16, 2020, 06:39:02 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 16, 2020, 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins

There's a lot going on which the club are trying to keep under wraps.



Fuckin inbox me the Goss Rik 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 077


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: February 16, 2020, 06:58:10 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on February 16, 2020, 06:54:30 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 16, 2020, 06:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 16, 2020, 06:39:02 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 16, 2020, 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins

There's a lot going on which the club are trying to keep under wraps.



Fuckin inbox me the Goss Rik 

I can't Red. It's simply NOT my place to.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 159

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: February 16, 2020, 07:03:19 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 16, 2020, 06:58:10 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on February 16, 2020, 06:54:30 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 16, 2020, 06:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 16, 2020, 06:39:02 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 16, 2020, 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins

There's a lot going on which the club are trying to keep under wraps.



Fuckin inbox me the Goss Rik 

I can't Red. It's simply NOT my place to.

Must be someone bucking someones wife then 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 918


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: February 16, 2020, 08:24:54 PM »
I have just wiped a load of shit of my wellies that was more intelligent than you Lids, you fucking thick short arsed little fanny.
 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 438


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: February 16, 2020, 08:30:17 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 16, 2020, 06:58:10 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on February 16, 2020, 06:54:30 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 16, 2020, 06:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 16, 2020, 06:39:02 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 16, 2020, 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins

There's a lot going on which the club are trying to keep under wraps.



Fuckin inbox me the Goss Rik 

I can't Red. It's simply NOT my place to.
you and squarewheel bike with your teasing clues.  rava
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 077


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: February 16, 2020, 09:07:52 PM »
Ill post more if its ever coming out in the open like the Ben Gibson thing.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 387


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: February 16, 2020, 10:10:30 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 16, 2020, 08:24:54 PM
I have just wiped a load of shit of my wellies that was more intelligent than you Lids, you fucking thick short arsed little fanny.
 :alf:


YOU COULDNT WIPE YA NOSE YOU FUCKING SPASTIC WRONG UN....... :wanker:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 648


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: February 17, 2020, 09:34:51 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on February 16, 2020, 08:24:54 PM
I have just wiped a load of shit of my wellies that was more intelligent than you Lids, you fucking thick short arsed little fanny.
 :alf:

Class 😐👍👍😂😂😂👍👍😂😂👍😂👍
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 193


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: February 17, 2020, 09:58:38 AM »
With respect we are in danger of taking our eyes off the real culprit in Boro's demise. Teflon Steve.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 420

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: February 17, 2020, 10:24:14 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 17, 2020, 09:58:38 AM
With respect we are in danger of taking our eyes off the real culprit in Boro's demise. Teflon Steve.

Boro's demise...

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :dftt: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 438


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: February 17, 2020, 10:30:00 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on February 17, 2020, 09:58:38 AM
With respect we are in danger of taking our eyes off the real culprit in Boro's demise. Teflon Steve.

Idiot
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 193


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: February 17, 2020, 11:10:51 AM »
Excuse me but have I missed something?. From European Final to potential relegation to League One. That's some decline. Not to mention a squad full of dross,an idiot manager ,and a club run worse than  Widow Twanky's Laundry. Whose in charge of this setup?
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 478



View Profile
« Reply #35 on: February 17, 2020, 12:04:23 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on February 16, 2020, 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place


They are both fucking idiots.


souey    souey    souey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 387


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:26:49 AM »
COME ON GIBBO YOU LITTLE CURLY HAIRED FUCKING HOBBITT  👍

PICK UP THE DOG  & BONE  👍

BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE  😡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 