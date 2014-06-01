LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 198





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 198I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN......... « on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 AM »





ONLY CURLY TOTS POCKETS WILL STOP THIS







1 MILLION A MONTH IN TO THE CLUB





COME ON TRACTOR FUCKING TEL EVEN YOU ARE NOT THAT FUCKING STUPID







WARNOCK YOU KNOW IT MAKES SENSEONLY CURLY TOTS POCKETS WILL STOP THIS1 MILLION A MONTH IN TO THE CLUBCOME ON TRACTOR FUCKING TEL EVEN YOU ARE NOT THAT FUCKING STUPIDWARNOCK Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 191







TMPosts: 14 191 Re: WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN......... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:58:45 AM » WHAT'S MARK HUGHES DOING THESE DAYS ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 391



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 391Pack o cunts Re: WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN......... « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:24:19 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:13:28 AM

SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS

Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than him



What fucking dopes the pair of you



:monke[/flash]y: Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than himWhat fucking dopes the pair of you:monke[/flash]y: Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 198





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 198I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN......... « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:21:45 PM » Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 02:05:53 PM

just get behind the fucking team



I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡 I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 040





Posts: 3 040 Re: WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN......... « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:03:09 PM » If only there was as much passion on a match day as there is in here during the week/after a defeat



The Riverside would be bouncing



Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 391



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 391Pack o cunts Re: WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN......... « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:05:00 PM »



I reckon Old 'Titty' Trotsky is getting himself a bit wound up! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 552





Posts: 552 Re: WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN......... « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM » Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 053





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 053Once in every lifetime Re: WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN......... « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:29:13 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place



AB, don't post anything on here i told you about Keane. If it gets out, it'll be fairly obvious where it's come from. AB, don't post anything on here i told you about Keane. If it gets out, it'll be fairly obvious where it's come from. Logged Glory Glory Man United

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 849





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 849Pull your socks up Tel. Re: WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN......... « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:24:54 PM »

I have just wiped a load of shit of my wellies that was more intelligent than you Lids, you fucking thick short arsed little fanny. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 053





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 053Once in every lifetime Re: WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN......... « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:07:52 PM » Ill post more if its ever coming out in the open like the Ben Gibson thing.



Logged Glory Glory Man United