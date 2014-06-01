Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 17, 2020, 10:08:56 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WOODY OUT WARNOCK IN.........  (Read 636 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 198


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 AM »
YOU KNOW IT MAKES SENSE   mcl


ONLY CURLY TOTS POCKETS WILL STOP THIS    rava



1 MILLION A MONTH IN TO THE CLUB   charles


COME ON TRACTOR FUCKING TEL EVEN YOU ARE NOT THAT FUCKING STUPID   monkey



WARNOCK   :like: jc :mido: :like:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 191



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:58:45 AM »
WHAT'S MARK HUGHES DOING THESE DAYS ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 656


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:13:28 AM »
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 391

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:24:19 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:13:28 AM
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:

Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than him

What fucking dopes the pair of you

 :lids:  :monke[/flash]y:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 656


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:27:36 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:24:19 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:13:28 AM
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:

Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than him

What fucking dopes the pair of you

 :lids:  :monke[/flash]y:
FUCK OFF YER BORING DARLO CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 198


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:32:01 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 12:27:36 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:24:19 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:13:28 AM
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:

Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than him

What fucking dopes the pair of you

 :lids:  :monke[/flash]y:
FUCK OFF YER BORING DARLO CUNT  :wanker:


HEY DEFFO A DC   :like:


DARLO CUNT    :alf: :nige: :lids:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 615


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:58:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:32:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 12:27:36 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:24:19 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:13:28 AM
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:

Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than him

What fucking dopes the pair of you

 :lids:  :monke[/flash]y:
FUCK OFF YER BORING DARLO CUNT  :wanker:


HEY DEFFO A DC   :like:


DARLO CUNT    :alf: :nige: :lids:

Oi MM whats it like up Leon's flabby old bum?
Logged
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 032


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:05:53 PM »
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 198


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:21:45 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 391

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:24:15 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:32:01 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 12:27:36 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:24:19 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:13:28 AM
SOMETHING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FAST BECAUSE WOODGATE IS FUCKING CLUELESS  :jowo7:

Agreeing with everything the half wit posts makes you worse than him

What fucking dopes the pair of you

 :lids:  :monke[/flash]y:
FUCK OFF YER BORING DARLO CUNT  :wanker:


HEY DEFFO A DC   :like:


DARLO CUNT    :alf: :nige: :lids:

Are you trying to make jokes now?

You really need a little intelligence for that so keep your day job (sorry forgot you don't have one)

Still - the world loves a trier

 monkey
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 040


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:03:09 PM »
If only there was as much passion on a match day as there is in here during the week/after a defeat

The Riverside would be bouncing

Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 162


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:07:37 PM »
Maybe but the fans would still be subjected to a shower of shxte.
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 615


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:12:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 898



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:28:13 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:12:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?
I was there' it was fucking soul destroying' waste of time & money going there nowadays the vast majority of games. :jowo7:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 198


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:32:48 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:12:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?

IM NOT AS GULLIBLE AS YOU YA FUCKING RETARD WRONG UN  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 615


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:52:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:32:48 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:12:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?

IM NOT AS GULLIBLE AS YOU YA FUCKING RETARD WRONG UN  😂😂😂

Right e o.....had any meets in the car park lately 👍😂👍😂👍
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 198


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:25:38 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:52:42 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:32:48 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:12:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?

IM NOT AS GULLIBLE AS YOU YA FUCKING RETARD WRONG UN  😂😂😂

Right e o.....had any meets in the car park lately 👍😂👍😂👍

NO CUNT EVER TURNS UP.... THIS BOARD IS FULL OF SHITHOUSE PRICKS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 391

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:05:00 PM »
I reckon Old 'Titty' Trotsky is getting himself a bit wound up!

 :lids:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 615


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:23:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:25:38 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:52:42 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:32:48 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 03:12:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:21:45 PM
Quote from: V6 on Yesterday at 02:05:53 PM
just get behind the fucking team  :wanker:


I WOULD LOVE TO WITH A FUCKING PIPE BOMB TO LIVEN THE USELESS CUNTS UP.... THEY SHOULD BE MADE TO DONATE A WEEKS WAGES TO CHARITY AFTER YESTERDAYS SHOWING UP 😡

Did you watch it?

IM NOT AS GULLIBLE AS YOU YA FUCKING RETARD WRONG UN  😂😂😂

Right e o.....had any meets in the car park lately 👍😂👍😂👍

NO CUNT EVER TURNS UP.... THIS BOARD IS FULL OF SHITHOUSE PRICKS  👎

I know right? Who would be gullible enough to go wait in the pissy rain or daft enough to drive up tp issacs the take a selfie looking they have been walloped in the face with a frying pan.
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 552


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM »
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 053


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:29:13 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

AB, don't post anything on here i told you about Keane. If it gets out, it'll be fairly obvious where it's come from. :like: :like:
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 545


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:39:02 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 053


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:53:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:39:02 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins

There's a lot going on which the club are trying to keep under wraps.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 116

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:54:30 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:39:02 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins

There's a lot going on which the club are trying to keep under wraps.



Fuckin inbox me the Goss Rik 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 053


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:58:10 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 06:54:30 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:39:02 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins

There's a lot going on which the club are trying to keep under wraps.



Fuckin inbox me the Goss Rik 

I can't Red. It's simply NOT my place to.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 116

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:03:19 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:58:10 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 06:54:30 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:39:02 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins

There's a lot going on which the club are trying to keep under wraps.



Fuckin inbox me the Goss Rik 

I can't Red. It's simply NOT my place to.

Must be someone bucking someones wife then 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 849


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:24:54 PM »
I have just wiped a load of shit of my wellies that was more intelligent than you Lids, you fucking thick short arsed little fanny.
 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 382


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:30:17 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:58:10 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 06:54:30 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:39:02 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 05:26:49 PM
Woody isnt the problem. Its his clueless assistant that is. He should never have been given Keane. We could have saved a good deal by giving that job to Leo in the first place

Does Keane pick the side like?  klins

There's a lot going on which the club are trying to keep under wraps.



Fuckin inbox me the Goss Rik 

I can't Red. It's simply NOT my place to.
you and squarewheel bike with your teasing clues.  rava
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 053


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:07:52 PM »
Ill post more if its ever coming out in the open like the Ben Gibson thing.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 198


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:10:30 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 08:24:54 PM
I have just wiped a load of shit of my wellies that was more intelligent than you Lids, you fucking thick short arsed little fanny.
 :alf:


YOU COULDNT WIPE YA NOSE YOU FUCKING SPASTIC WRONG UN....... :wanker:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 615


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:34:51 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 08:24:54 PM
I have just wiped a load of shit of my wellies that was more intelligent than you Lids, you fucking thick short arsed little fanny.
 :alf:

Class 😐👍👍😂😂😂👍👍😂😂👍😂👍
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 162


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:58:38 AM »
With respect we are in danger of taking our eyes off the real culprit in Boro's demise. Teflon Steve.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 