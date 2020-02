LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 185





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 185I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... DOESNT MAKE GOOD READING 👎 « on: Today at 09:55:28 AM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/timing-middlesbrough-display-couldnt-been-17756702





👎👎👎



TEAMS BELOW US ALL FIGHTING AND PICKING UP POINTS 😡 👎👎👎TEAMS BELOW US ALL FIGHTING AND PICKING UP POINTS 😡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 184







TMPosts: 14 184 Re: DOESNT MAKE GOOD READING 👎 « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:04 AM » EVERY TEAM SEEMS TO GO THROUGH PHASES THOUGH. LOOK AT THE LIKES OF WEST BROM, LEEDS, BORO, OXFORD UTD. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 255







Posts: 8 255 Re: DOESNT MAKE GOOD READING 👎 « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:14:30 AM » It didn't make good viewing. 4 strikers on and not one shot on target. Why is he persevering with Br-shitt? His attempt at that header yesterday when Gestede barged into him a second afterwards was not even Teesside League standard. He then points a finger of blame at Gestede. Imagine if that was Iain Baird? Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 380





The ace face.





Posts: 24 380The ace face. Re: DOESNT MAKE GOOD READING 👎 « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:21:24 AM »

Bill fuck off you were nowhere to be found at Xmas. A bad day, outfought for every ball and beaten to the second ball,no urgency and poor movement .Well beat on the day the scoreliine flattered us.Still Plenty to play for though,donít panic just yet.Bill fuck off you were nowhere to be found at Xmas. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!Ē "

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 3 972







Posts: 3 972 Re: DOESNT MAKE GOOD READING 👎 « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:24:10 AM » Was a shocking performance, as bad as i can remember. Having 4 strikers on the pitch was brainless. It might play well with fans who think that means we are trying to win the game but we would have been better off putting Tav or Morrison on to try and create something for the two strikers we had on the pitch Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 184







TMPosts: 14 184 Re: DOESNT MAKE GOOD READING 👎 « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:27:03 AM »







https://i.postimg.cc/R0b5C6rs/BORO.jpg LET'S LOOK AT THE LINEUPS FOR THE WEST BROM GAME WHEN WE WERE DOING WELL AND THE TEAM AGAINST LUTON AND SEE IF WE CAN DERIVE ANYTHING FROM IT ? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 255







Posts: 8 255 Re: DOESNT MAKE GOOD READING 👎 « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:27:12 AM » Spence should not have been taken off - he was a threat down the right with his guile and one reason MFC is a couple of points clear of trouble at this time. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 380





The ace face.





Posts: 24 380The ace face. Re: DOESNT MAKE GOOD READING 👎 « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:36:33 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:27:12 AM Spence should not have been taken off - he was a threat down the right with his guile and one reason MFC is a couple of points clear of trouble at this time.

Spence has been very good since he came in.He was as poor as the rest yesterday.Tried but it wasnít working the way they set up. Spence has been very good since he came in.He was as poor as the rest yesterday.Tried but it wasnít working the way they set up. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!Ē "

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 161





Posts: 4 161 Re: DOESNT MAKE GOOD READING 👎 « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:28:37 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:21:24 AM

Bill fuck off you were nowhere to be found at Xmas.

A bad day, outfought for every ball and beaten to the second ball,no urgency and poor movement .Well beat on the day the scoreliine flattered us.Still Plenty to play for though,donít panic just yet.Bill fuck off you were nowhere to be found at Xmas.

Stop making pathetic excuses for this joke of a club,it's players,its manager, and its clueless owner. Stop making pathetic excuses for this joke of a club,it's players,its manager, and its clueless owner. Logged