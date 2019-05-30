calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 226





Posts: 8 226 Re: Woodgate # « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:35:37 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 12:46:07 PM Ah yes, Gibbo the astute businessman. What were the latest financials from Rockliffe? A LOSS of £652 million. I question his acumen to a very large degree. Must have bloody good partners at Bulkhaul



Fucking hell Holgate



Ask Coulby to help you out with figures, hes a financial whizz Fucking hell HolgateAsk Coulby to help you out with figures, hes a financial whizz Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 427





Posts: 40 427 Re: Woodgate # « Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:11:12 PM »



FAAAACKINNN BRUNNIES CAR PARK NOW!!! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 566





Posts: 1 566 Re: Woodgate # Fook off « Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:06:49 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:38:41 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:52:35 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:15:03 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 10:25:56 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 16, 2020, 02:37:23 PM



Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.





Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?

Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?

Terry - when you run a business are you responsible for the revenue that business creates?

Yes, but it doesn't mean you can guarantee it, you are largely dependent on your team and the market.



When you run a football club are you responsible for running the club financially?

Yes.





If Gibson has had to put millions into the club its because he hasn't ran the club appropriately.

It could be argued that he was happy to finance some of the gamble to reach the Premier League.



Why is it other clubs can turn a profit?

On an individual basis every Championship club in 2017/18 made an operating loss, 12 of them lost more than Boro



We had 10 years of Premier League money when Bournemouth were scurrying about in the 4th division. Where are they now? Where are we?

They are now in the Premier League making an £11m loss.



Sorry but the buck stops at Gibson and if the burden is too much for him he needs to step aside and let someone else pick up the mantle.

Who?

Terry - when you run a business are you responsible for the revenue that business creates?When you run a football club are you responsible for running the club financially?If Gibson has had to put millions into the club its because he hasn't ran the club appropriately.Why is it other clubs can turn a profit?We had 10 years of Premier League money when Bournemouth were scurrying about in the 4th division. Where are they now? Where are we?Sorry but the buck stops at Gibson and if the burden is too much for him he needs to step aside and let someone else pick up the mantle.

So every club is operating at a loss despite FFP?



We heard this utter tripe in 2012 when Gibson said clubs were going to go bankrupt and the bubble would collapse.



What happened?



The Sky money went up

The international money went up



Clubs that spent wisely did well, clubs that mismanaged financially went down.



You can with a straight face tell me the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley, Bournemouth et al can generate more money through the gate and from sponsorship than Boro?



So there is only two other sources of income - TV money and owner investment which is capped under FFP.



They invested and recruited better than Boro, that's indisputable surely?



So who is to blame?



So every club is operating at a loss despite FFP?We heard this utter tripe in 2012 when Gibson said clubs were going to go bankrupt and the bubble would collapse.What happened?The Sky money went upThe international money went upClubs that spent wisely did well, clubs that mismanaged financially went down.You can with a straight face tell me the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley, Bournemouth et al can generate more money through the gate and from sponsorship than Boro?So there is only two other sources of income - TV money and owner investment which is capped under FFP.They invested and recruited better than Boro, that's indisputable surely?So who is to blame?



Why does there have to be someone to blame?? Were around the right level for our club size.





Football is cyclical. We punched above our weight for many years but its not sustainable. Other clubs are having their moment in the sun now. Where were Burnley, Sheff Utd, Bournemouth when we were in European cup finals?

Why does there have to be someone to blame?? Were around the right level for our club size.Football is cyclical. We punched above our weight for many years but its not sustainable. Other clubs are having their moment in the sun now. Where were Burnley, Sheff Utd, Bournemouth when we were in European cup finals?



Why is someone to blame? Because when we were successful there was someone to "blame". That door always swings both ways.



Football is cyclical?



There's a group of clubs who have never been relegated from the premier league.

That's because they are well run and have been historically for many years.

What difference does it make where Burnley etc were 14 years ago? The point is where you are now.



Besides European cup "finals".



Did I miss some? Why is someone to blame? Because when we were successful there was someone to "blame". That door always swings both ways.Football is cyclical?There's a group of clubs who have never been relegated from the premier league.That's because they are well run and have been historically for many years.What difference does it make where Burnley etc were 14 years ago? The point is where you are now.Besides European cup "finals".Did I miss some? Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 566





Posts: 1 566 Re: Woodgate # Fook off « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:20:19 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:55:54 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:48:07 PM What difference does it make where Burnley etc were 14 years ago? The point is where you are now.







Because football is cyclical. Keep up.

Because football is cyclical. Keep up.

I suppose you could make that argument, I'd say it's the argument of a fool. Attributing sporting or business performance on lineal fate is something a retard would do.



When were Read Madrid shit btw? Or when were Everton not in the top flight? If the sport is so cyclical when do I get to watch Darlington play in the Champions League?



I suppose you could make that argument, I'd say it's the argument of a fool. Attributing sporting or business performance on lineal fate is something a retard would do.When were Read Madrid shit btw? Or when were Everton not in the top flight? If the sport is so cyclical when do I get to watch Darlington play in the Champions League? Logged

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 053





Posts: 3 053 Re: Woodgate # « Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:25:43 PM » Terry has gone off to bed



Running rings round the stupid cunts on here has obviously worn him out.... Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 119



UTB





Posts: 9 119UTB Re: Woodgate # « Reply #57 on: Today at 12:22:49 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 11:25:43 PM Terry has gone off to bed



Running rings round the stupid cunts on here has obviously worn him out....



Certainly not around me. Terry has made his case to which I disagree with. My opinion is as it is, he covers the costs for HIS losses. Certainly not around me. Terry has made his case to which I disagree with. My opinion is as it is, he covers the costs for HIS losses. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 242





Posts: 242 Re: Woodgate # Fook off « Reply #58 on: Today at 05:37:50 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:06:49 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:38:41 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:52:35 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:15:03 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 10:25:56 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 16, 2020, 02:37:23 PM



Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.





Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?

Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?

Terry - when you run a business are you responsible for the revenue that business creates?

Yes, but it doesn't mean you can guarantee it, you are largely dependent on your team and the market.



When you run a football club are you responsible for running the club financially?

Yes.





If Gibson has had to put millions into the club its because he hasn't ran the club appropriately.

It could be argued that he was happy to finance some of the gamble to reach the Premier League.



Why is it other clubs can turn a profit?

On an individual basis every Championship club in 2017/18 made an operating loss, 12 of them lost more than Boro



We had 10 years of Premier League money when Bournemouth were scurrying about in the 4th division. Where are they now? Where are we?

They are now in the Premier League making an £11m loss.



Sorry but the buck stops at Gibson and if the burden is too much for him he needs to step aside and let someone else pick up the mantle.

Who?

Terry - when you run a business are you responsible for the revenue that business creates?When you run a football club are you responsible for running the club financially?If Gibson has had to put millions into the club its because he hasn't ran the club appropriately.Why is it other clubs can turn a profit?We had 10 years of Premier League money when Bournemouth were scurrying about in the 4th division. Where are they now? Where are we?Sorry but the buck stops at Gibson and if the burden is too much for him he needs to step aside and let someone else pick up the mantle.

So every club is operating at a loss despite FFP?



We heard this utter tripe in 2012 when Gibson said clubs were going to go bankrupt and the bubble would collapse.



What happened?



The Sky money went up

The international money went up



Clubs that spent wisely did well, clubs that mismanaged financially went down.



You can with a straight face tell me the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley, Bournemouth et al can generate more money through the gate and from sponsorship than Boro?



So there is only two other sources of income - TV money and owner investment which is capped under FFP.



They invested and recruited better than Boro, that's indisputable surely?



So who is to blame?



So every club is operating at a loss despite FFP?We heard this utter tripe in 2012 when Gibson said clubs were going to go bankrupt and the bubble would collapse.What happened?The Sky money went upThe international money went upClubs that spent wisely did well, clubs that mismanaged financially went down.You can with a straight face tell me the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley, Bournemouth et al can generate more money through the gate and from sponsorship than Boro?So there is only two other sources of income - TV money and owner investment which is capped under FFP.They invested and recruited better than Boro, that's indisputable surely?So who is to blame?



Why does there have to be someone to blame?? Were around the right level for our club size.





Football is cyclical. We punched above our weight for many years but its not sustainable. Other clubs are having their moment in the sun now. Where were Burnley, Sheff Utd, Bournemouth when we were in European cup finals?

Why does there have to be someone to blame?? Were around the right level for our club size.Football is cyclical. We punched above our weight for many years but its not sustainable. Other clubs are having their moment in the sun now. Where were Burnley, Sheff Utd, Bournemouth when we were in European cup finals?

That response wins u the debate in most cases however you're dealing with an audience with shall we say a lesser or below average intelligence when it comes to football....... That response wins u the debate in most cases however you're dealing with an audience with shall we say a lesser or below average intelligence when it comes to football....... Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 566





Posts: 1 566 Re: Woodgate # « Reply #59 on: Today at 07:38:28 AM » Apart from the fact its demonstrably wrong you mean? Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 867





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 867Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Woodgate # Fook off « Reply #60 on: Today at 10:29:37 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:38:41 PM

So every club is operating at a loss despite FFP?



We heard this utter tripe in 2012 when Gibson said clubs were going to go bankrupt and the bubble would collapse.



What happened?





It's a matter of public record that every single Championship club in season 2017/2018 made a loss. I can't change that for you.



Look at Bolton, built a new stadium a couple of years after us, got to the League Cup Final in 2004 (lost to us), finished 6th in the Premier League one place above us, played in the UEFA Cup the year after us, similar sized town to us but with a much better history of honours. Had the same chairman for 16 years who oversaw a very similar situation we have had at Boro over the last 20 years but towards the end (he sadly died of cancer aged 63 in 2016) Bolton overspent trying to get a quick return and it failed spectacularly, they are now in financial ruin.



Gibson is right to concentrate on the financial security of the club above all else. He is reacting to the situation we are in and cutting our cloth according to our means. Good. Be grateful. We have a good modern stadium, a very good training facility and a benevolent chairman. Ask a lad from Bolton if he'd swap. It's a matter of public record that every single Championship club in season 2017/2018 made a loss. I can't change that for you.Look at Bolton, built a new stadium a couple of years after us, got to the League Cup Final in 2004 (lost to us), finished 6th in the Premier League one place above us, played in the UEFA Cup the year after us, similar sized town to us but with a much better history of honours. Had the same chairman for 16 years who oversaw a very similar situation we have had at Boro over the last 20 years but towards the end (he sadly died of cancer aged 63 in 2016) Bolton overspent trying to get a quick return and it failed spectacularly, they are now in financial ruin.Gibson is right to concentrate on the financial security of the club above all else. He is reacting to the situation we are in and cutting our cloth according to our means. Good. Be grateful. We have a good modern stadium, a very good training facility and a benevolent chairman. Ask a lad from Bolton if he'd swap. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 053





Posts: 3 053 Re: Woodgate # « Reply #61 on: Today at 10:41:14 AM » Did you sleep well Terry? Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 867





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 867Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Woodgate # « Reply #62 on: Today at 10:42:39 AM »

Cried all night and shat the bed.



Slept like a baby.Cried all night and shat the bed. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 053





Posts: 3 053 Re: Woodgate # « Reply #63 on: Today at 10:43:53 AM »



A baby makes more sense than half the stupid cunts on this message board some times..... A baby makes more sense than half the stupid cunts on this message board some times..... Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 245





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 245I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Woodgate # « Reply #64 on: Today at 10:45:16 AM » WISH WE COULD SWAP YOU WITH SOME CUNT FROM BOLTON 👍



YOU TEDIOUS FUCKING CUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 867





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 867Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Woodgate # « Reply #67 on: Today at 11:06:57 AM »



Show us your tits. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 245





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 245I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Woodgate # « Reply #68 on: Today at 11:14:15 AM »

private image hosting



SHOW ME YER DULL FUCKING MOY SO I CAN PUMMEL FUCK OUT OF IT 👍😂😂😂👍👊 SHOW ME YER DULL FUCKING MOY SO I CAN PUMMEL FUCK OUT OF IT 👍😂😂😂👍👊 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 867





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 867Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Woodgate # « Reply #69 on: Today at 11:34:28 AM » Nice rack.



Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 566





Posts: 1 566 Re: Woodgate # Fook off « Reply #70 on: Today at 11:42:55 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:29:37 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:38:41 PM

So every club is operating at a loss despite FFP?



We heard this utter tripe in 2012 when Gibson said clubs were going to go bankrupt and the bubble would collapse.



What happened?





It's a matter of public record that every single Championship club in season 2017/2018 made a loss. I can't change that for you.



Look at Bolton, built a new stadium a couple of years after us, got to the League Cup Final in 2004 (lost to us), finished 6th in the Premier League one place above us, played in the UEFA Cup the year after us, similar sized town to us but with a much better history of honours. Had the same chairman for 16 years who oversaw a very similar situation we have had at Boro over the last 20 years but towards the end (he sadly died of cancer aged 63 in 2016) Bolton overspent trying to get a quick return and it failed spectacularly, they are now in financial ruin.



Gibson is right to concentrate on the financial security of the club above all else. He is reacting to the situation we are in and cutting our cloth according to our means. Good. Be grateful. We have a good modern stadium, a very good training facility and a benevolent chairman. Ask a lad from Bolton if he'd swap.

It's a matter of public record that every single Championship club in season 2017/2018 made a loss. I can't change that for you.Look at Bolton, built a new stadium a couple of years after us, got to the League Cup Final in 2004 (lost to us), finished 6th in the Premier League one place above us, played in the UEFA Cup the year after us, similar sized town to us but with a much better history of honours. Had the same chairman for 16 years who oversaw a very similar situation we have had at Boro over the last 20 years but towards the end (he sadly died of cancer aged 63 in 2016) Bolton overspent trying to get a quick return and it failed spectacularly, they are now in financial ruin.Gibson is right to concentrate on the financial security of the club above all else. He is reacting to the situation we are in and cutting our cloth according to our means. Good. Be grateful. We have a good modern stadium, a very good training facility and a benevolent chairman. Ask a lad from Bolton if he'd swap.

No club can exceed a £12m loss over 3 seasons without FFP penalty. I'm not disputing that all Championship clubs made a loss last season I'm saying that can't be continued without penalty.



You can't point to Bolton without also pointing at Brighton or Bournemouth. It's the otherside of the same coin. Bolton, Sunderland and Portsmouth have been badly run. That's my point, if we join them in the third tier then we have been badly run.



No club can exceed a £12m loss over 3 seasons without FFP penalty. I'm not disputing that all Championship clubs made a loss last season I'm saying that can't be continued without penalty.You can't point to Bolton without also pointing at Brighton or Bournemouth. It's the otherside of the same coin. Bolton, Sunderland and Portsmouth have been badly run. That's my point, if we join them in the third tier then we have been badly run. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 867





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 867Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Woodgate # Fook off « Reply #72 on: Today at 11:58:06 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:42:55 AM You can't point to Bolton without also pointing at Brighton or Bournemouth.



You had already pointed to Brighton, Bournemouth and Burnley, I was showing the other side of the argument.



Also being relegated is down to team performance, not the boardroom. You had already pointed to Brighton, Bournemouth and Burnley, I was showing the other side of the argument.Also being relegated is down to team performance, not the boardroom. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures