Logged
Bobupanddown
Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.
Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?
Terry - when you run a business are you responsible for the revenue that business creates? Yes, but it doesn't mean you can guarantee it, you are largely dependent on your team and the market.
When you run a football club are you responsible for running the club financially?Yes.
If Gibson has had to put millions into the club its because he hasn't ran the club appropriately. It could be argued that he was happy to finance some of the gamble to reach the Premier League.
Why is it other clubs can turn a profit? On an individual basis every Championship club in 2017/18 made an operating loss, 12 of them lost more than Boro
We had 10 years of Premier League money when Bournemouth were scurrying about in the 4th division. Where are they now? Where are we? They are now in the Premier League making an £11m loss.
Sorry but the buck stops at Gibson and if the burden is too much for him he needs to step aside and let someone else pick up the mantle. Who?
So every club is operating at a loss despite FFP?
We heard this utter tripe in 2012 when Gibson said clubs were going to go bankrupt and the bubble would collapse.
What happened?
The Sky money went up
The international money went up
Clubs that spent wisely did well, clubs that mismanaged financially went down.
You can with a straight face tell me the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley, Bournemouth et al can generate more money through the gate and from sponsorship than Boro?
So there is only two other sources of income - TV money and owner investment which is capped under FFP.
They invested and recruited better than Boro, that's indisputable surely?
So who is to blame?
Why does there have to be someone to blame?? Were around the right level for our club size.
Football is cyclical. We punched above our weight for many years but its not sustainable. Other clubs are having their moment in the sun now. Where were Burnley, Sheff Utd, Bournemouth when we were in European cup finals?
Why is someone to blame? Because when we were successful there was someone to "blame". That door always swings both ways.
Football is cyclical?
There's a group of clubs who have never been relegated from the premier league.
That's because they are well run and have been historically for many years.
What difference does it make where Burnley etc were 14 years ago? The point is where you are now.
Besides European cup "finals".
Did I miss some?
Logged
headset
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
So every club is operating at a loss despite FFP?
We heard this utter tripe in 2012 when Gibson said clubs were going to go bankrupt and the bubble would collapse.
What happened?
It's a matter of public record that every single Championship club in season 2017/2018 made a loss. I can't change that for you.
Look at Bolton, built a new stadium a couple of years after us, got to the League Cup Final in 2004 (lost to us), finished 6th in the Premier League one place above us, played in the UEFA Cup the year after us, similar sized town to us but with a much better history of honours. Had the same chairman for 16 years who oversaw a very similar situation we have had at Boro over the last 20 years but towards the end (he sadly died of cancer aged 63 in 2016) Bolton overspent trying to get a quick return and it failed spectacularly, they are now in financial ruin.
Gibson is right to concentrate on the financial security of the club above all else. He is reacting to the situation we are in and cutting our cloth according to our means. Good. Be grateful. We have a good modern stadium, a very good training facility and a benevolent chairman. Ask a lad from Bolton if he'd swap.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Proves your point Tunstall.
Logged
Bobupanddown
So every club is operating at a loss despite FFP?
We heard this utter tripe in 2012 when Gibson said clubs were going to go bankrupt and the bubble would collapse.
What happened?
It's a matter of public record that every single Championship club in season 2017/2018 made a loss. I can't change that for you.
Look at Bolton, built a new stadium a couple of years after us, got to the League Cup Final in 2004 (lost to us), finished 6th in the Premier League one place above us, played in the UEFA Cup the year after us, similar sized town to us but with a much better history of honours. Had the same chairman for 16 years who oversaw a very similar situation we have had at Boro over the last 20 years but towards the end (he sadly died of cancer aged 63 in 2016) Bolton overspent trying to get a quick return and it failed spectacularly, they are now in financial ruin.
Gibson is right to concentrate on the financial security of the club above all else. He is reacting to the situation we are in and cutting our cloth according to our means. Good. Be grateful. We have a good modern stadium, a very good training facility and a benevolent chairman. Ask a lad from Bolton if he'd swap.
No club can exceed a £12m loss over 3 seasons without FFP penalty. I'm not disputing that all Championship clubs made a loss last season I'm saying that can't be continued without penalty.
You can't point to Bolton without also pointing at Brighton or Bournemouth. It's the otherside of the same coin. Bolton, Sunderland and Portsmouth have been badly run. That's my point, if we join them in the third tier then we have been badly run.
Logged
