February 18, 2020, 01:39:27 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Woodgate #  (Read 742 times)
calamity
Posts: 8 225


Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:35:37 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 12:46:07 PM
Ah yes, Gibbo the astute businessman. What were the latest financials from Rockliffe? A LOSS of £652 million. I question his acumen to a very large degree. Must have bloody good partners at Bulkhaul

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 402

Pack o cunts


Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:08:31 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:47:23 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:24:33 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:39:40 PM
You would need to use more emojis if you wanted old mantits to understand anything more than one sentence long.

But then why bother?

monkeyman is the same BTW


"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Posts: 40 427


Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:11:12 PM
FAAAACKINNN BRUNNIES CAR PARK NOW!!!
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 561


Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:06:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:38:41 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:52:35 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:15:03 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 10:25:56 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on February 16, 2020, 02:37:23 PM


Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.


Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?

Terry - when you run a business are you responsible for the revenue that business creates?
Yes, but it doesn't mean you can guarantee it, you are largely dependent on your team and the market.

When you run a football club are you responsible for running the club financially?
Yes.


If Gibson has had to put millions into the club its because he hasn't ran the club appropriately.
It could be argued that he was happy to finance some of the gamble to reach the Premier League.

Why is it other clubs can turn a profit?
On an individual basis every Championship club in 2017/18 made an operating loss, 12 of them lost more than Boro

We had 10 years of Premier League money when Bournemouth were scurrying about in the 4th division. Where are they now? Where are we?
They are now in the Premier League making an £11m loss.

Sorry but the buck stops at Gibson and if the burden is too much for him he needs to step aside and let someone else pick up the mantle.
Who?

So every club is operating at a loss despite FFP?

We heard this utter tripe in 2012 when Gibson said clubs were going to go  bankrupt and the bubble would collapse.

What happened?

The Sky money went up
The international money went up

Clubs that spent wisely did well, clubs that mismanaged financially went down.

You can with a straight face tell me the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley, Bournemouth et al can generate more money through the gate and from sponsorship than Boro?

So there is only two other sources of income - TV money and owner investment which is capped under FFP.

They invested and recruited better than Boro, that's indisputable surely?

So who is to blame?



Why does there have to be someone to blame?? Were around the right level for our club size.


Football is cyclical. We punched above our weight for many years but its not sustainable. Other clubs are having their moment in the sun now. Where were Burnley, Sheff Utd, Bournemouth when we were in European cup finals?


Why is someone to blame? Because when we were successful there was someone to "blame". That door always swings both ways.

Football is cyclical?

There's a group of clubs who have never been relegated from the premier league.
That's because they are well run and have been historically for many years.
What difference does it make where Burnley etc were 14 years ago? The point is where you are now.

Besides European cup "finals".

Did I miss some?
El Capitan
Posts: 40 427


Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:48:07 PM
What difference does it make where Burnley etc were 14 years ago? The point is where you are now.



Because football is cyclical. Keep up.
Bobupanddown
*****
Posts: 1 561


Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:20:19 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:55:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:48:07 PM
What difference does it make where Burnley etc were 14 years ago? The point is where you are now.



Because football is cyclical. Keep up.

I suppose you could make that argument, I'd say it's the argument of a fool. Attributing sporting or business performance on lineal fate is something a retard would do.

When were Read Madrid shit btw? Or when were Everton not in the top flight? If the sport is so cyclical when do I get to watch Darlington play in the Champions League?

tunstall
Posts: 3 046


Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:25:43 PM
Terry has gone off to bed

Running rings round the stupid cunts on here has obviously worn him out....
RedSteel
Posts: 9 119

UTB


Reply #57 on: Today at 12:22:49 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 11:25:43 PM
Terry has gone off to bed

Running rings round the stupid cunts on here has obviously worn him out....

Certainly not around me. Terry has made his case to which I disagree with. My opinion is as it is, he covers the costs for HIS losses.
