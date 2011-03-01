Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.
Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?
Terry, how many times does it have to be said, he pays millions upon millions due to his own piss poor management. Again, why do people say this like he's covering other people's losses, and he has saved the day yet again.
Wise up Terry your getting as bad as cardigan.
Disagree. Without even going back to the late 80's and 90's and his part in that remarkable period. He backed the club / manager again after our relegation in 2017 in a "gamble" to bounce back within the two years of parachute payments. It didn't work. That's the manager and the team's fault, not his.
Up until FFP contraints prevented it, Gibson put over £12m a year into the club, you suggest that he did that because of his "piss poor management". If he ran the club during that period in such a way as to incur no losses you would not have seen us promoted to the Premier League, albeit for one season.
With regards to choice of managers, he cannot be held responsible for the list of managers and coaches wanting to be at Middlesbrough.
Where he can take responsibility is in how they are held to account for their, and the team's, failings.
That must be considered however within the financial environment that we, and most other clubs at our level, find themselves in with falling crowds and increasing costs.
The Gary Monk episode is one that I would probably disagree with Gibson over but I'm not privy to all of the information so I have to trust his decisions.
It is no use shouting for Woodgate to be sacked when there is not a manager available that would be willing to take us on with the restraints we need to have on finances in order to secure the club going forward, not one. He was willing to take on the job knowing the constraints on the finances when all of the others being touted as Pulis' successors would have demanded a transfer budget beyond what we could afford. Gibson made a decision that the short term pain of this up and down season, which will likely end in survival, is a price worth paying for longer term progress. I believe he is right.
I would rather it was Steve Gibson planning our longer term survival than most other chairmen right now.
I accept that you and others disagree but I haven't seen anyone offer a viable alternative to either Gibson's plans, or indeed Gibson himself.