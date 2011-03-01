Amer is always slated but we had some of the best years with him during Big Jack's reign' and John neal had a decent team until it all went tits up in 81/82 season.

Amer is always slated but we had some of the best years with him during Big Jack's reign' and John neal had a decent team until it all went tits up in 81/82 season.

Terry, how many times does it have to be said, he pays millions upon millions due to his own piss poor management. Again, why do people say this like he's covering other people's losses, and he has saved the day yet again.Wise up Terry your getting as bad as cardigan.

Terry, how many times does it have to be said, he pays millions upon millions due to his own piss poor management. Again, why do people say this like he's covering other people's losses, and he has saved the day yet again.Wise up Terry your getting as bad as Dougal.