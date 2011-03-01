Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 17, 2020, 02:51:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Woodgate #  (Read 458 times)
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 154



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:40:52 AM »
Cant say any more than that.

Actually, I can

Gibbo you are now worse than Amer.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:12:35 PM by Steve Göldby » Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 166


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:29:31 PM »
Couldn't agree more.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 417


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:30:54 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:29:31 PM
Couldn't agree more.

 monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Markoftheboro

Offline Offline

Posts: 5


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:34:11 PM »
Fuck off you negative twat.
Either support the club or fuck off.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 546


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:37:23 PM »
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Yesterday at 02:34:11 PM
Fuck off you negative twat.
Either support the club or fuck off.

You support the club - not the fucking chairman. Not the fucking manager.

Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 166


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:58:45 PM »
 :like:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 975



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:48:21 PM »
"Gibson worse than amer"

Most probably the stupidest football related comment made on here
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 898



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:58:15 PM »
Amer is always slated but we had some of the best years with him during Big Jack's reign' and John neal had a decent team until it all went tits up in 81/82 season.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 857


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:25:56 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:37:23 PM


Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.


Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 398

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:28:59 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 06:58:15 PM
Amer is always slated but we had some of the best years with him during Big Jack's reign' and John neal had a decent team until it all went tits up in 81/82 season.

About the time when Amer's son was ripping the club to shreds over criminal building projects you mean?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 117

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:30:47 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:25:56 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:37:23 PM


Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.


Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?

Terry, how many times does it have to be said, he pays millions upon millions due to his own piss poor management.  Again, why do people say this like he's covering other people's losses, and he has saved the day yet again.
Wise up Terry your getting as bad as cardigan.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 211


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:06:46 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:25:56 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:37:23 PM


Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.


Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?


FUCKING FARM YAKKING  DICKHEAD    :like: :like:



 :wanker:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 166


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:13:43 AM »
If Woodster and Hamster are the answer what the hell is the question?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 398

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:23:17 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:13:43 AM
If Woodster and Hamster are the answer what the hell is the question?

'Why are you such a Mackem troll?

 :steptoe:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 857


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:30:07 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:06:46 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:25:56 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:37:23 PM


Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.


Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?


FUCKING FARM YAKKING  DICKHEAD    :like: :like:

 :wanker:

Are you playing with your tits again stumpy?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 455



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:00:29 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:30:47 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:25:56 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:37:23 PM


Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.


Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?

Terry, how many times does it have to be said, he pays millions upon millions due to his own piss poor management.  Again, why do people say this like he's covering other people's losses, and he has saved the day yet again.
Wise up Terry your getting as bad as Dougal.


:like:    :like:    :like:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 041


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:05:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:25:56 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:37:23 PM


Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.


Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?

How much did he pay for the club?

What's it worth now?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 857


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:34:08 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:30:47 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:25:56 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 02:37:23 PM


Woodgate is a clown and Gibson has done nothing but make piss poor decisions for the past 15 years.


Nothing except for the millions upon millions he's put into the club to keep it solvent you mean?

Terry, how many times does it have to be said, he pays millions upon millions due to his own piss poor management.  Again, why do people say this like he's covering other people's losses, and he has saved the day yet again.
Wise up Terry your getting as bad as cardigan.

Disagree. Without even going back to the late 80's and 90's and his part in that remarkable period. He backed the club / manager again after our relegation in 2017 in a "gamble" to bounce back within the two years of parachute payments. It didn't work. That's the manager and the team's fault, not his.
Up until FFP contraints prevented it, Gibson put over £12m a year into the club, you suggest that he did that because of his "piss poor management". If he ran the club during that period in such a way as to incur no losses you would not have seen us promoted to the Premier League, albeit for one season.

With regards to choice of managers, he cannot be held responsible for the list of managers and coaches wanting to be at Middlesbrough.
Where he can take responsibility is in how they are held to account for their, and the team's, failings.
That must be considered however within the financial environment that we, and most other clubs at our level, find themselves in with falling crowds and increasing costs.
The Gary Monk episode is one that I would probably disagree with Gibson over but I'm not privy to all of the information so I have to trust his decisions.

It is no use shouting for Woodgate to be sacked when there is not a manager available that would be willing to take us on with the restraints we need to have on finances in order to secure the club going forward, not one. He was willing to take on the job knowing the constraints on the finances when all of the others being touted as Pulis' successors would have demanded a transfer budget beyond what we could afford. Gibson made a decision that the short term pain of this up and down season, which will likely end in survival, is a price worth paying for longer term progress. I believe he is right.
I would rather it was Steve Gibson planning our longer term survival than most other chairmen right now.

I accept that you and others disagree but I haven't seen anyone offer a viable alternative to either Gibson's plans, or indeed Gibson himself.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 211


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:36:49 PM »
 I WILL BE FUCKED IF I AM READING ALL THAT COPY AND PASTED SHITE  👎😂😂😂😂😂😂👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 857


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:39:40 PM »
Thick cunt.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 974


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:46:07 PM »
 Ah yes, Gibbo the astute businessman. What were the latest financials from Rockliffe? A LOSS of £652 million. I question his acumen to a very large degree. Must have bloody good partners at Bulkhaul
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 417


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:51:47 PM »
The latest accounts for Rockliffe show an annual loss of over half a billion pounds?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 455



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:53:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:51:47 PM
The latest accounts for Rockliffe show an annual loss of over half a billion pounds?


We're fucked.


mick    souey    monkey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 211


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:58:47 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:39:40 PM
Thick cunt.





PEDANTIC BIG SKINNY CUNT  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 857


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:02:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:51:47 PM
The latest accounts for Rockliffe show an annual loss of over half a billion pounds?

No, they don't.

Facts are thin on the ground here.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 974


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:05:35 PM »
Million not billion- still a helluva lot
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 092



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:09:45 PM »
£643,000 after tax
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 092



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:12:15 PM »
Bulkhaul, run by the same fool, made £32 million 
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 975



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 12:46:07 PM
Ah yes, Gibbo the astute businessman. What were the latest financials from Rockliffe? A LOSS of £652 million. I question his acumen to a very large degree. Must have bloody good partners at Bulkhaul

"Rockliffe lost 652 million"  :alf: Obviously struggle with your decimal places you dope  coat
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 166


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:33:45 PM »
Terry what are Gibson's plans?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 417


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:39:35 PM »
This afternoon?

Hes waiting in on a delivery from IKEA
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 857


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:33:50 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:33:45 PM
Terry what are Gibson's plans?

It would seem that he plans to ensure the club survives, does not contravene FFP and achieves the best it can on the pitch whilst bringing youth talent through.
I'm happy with that.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 