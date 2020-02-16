Welcome,
February 16, 2020, 03:00:18 AM
Leadbitter
Author
Topic: Leadbitter (Read 107 times)
Mufflar
Offline
Posts: 9 385
Leadbitter
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:59:34 PM »
Whats the craic there like?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 405
Re: Leadbitter
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:02:51 AM »
Wife died
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 641
Re: Leadbitter
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:31:30 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:02:51 AM
Wife died
REALLY THATS SAD
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 405
Re: Leadbitter
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:37:19 AM »
Aye very sad. Was a display at the match today
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
