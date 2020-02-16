Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 16, 2020, 03:00:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cant wait for the Barnsley game!  (Read 87 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 379

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:49:59 PM »
Come on Boro - lets have a reaction!

It'll be a nice day out any road

(Except I know Barnsley is an utter shithole)

 :alastair:

#UTFB!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 165


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:18:17 PM »
YOU KNOW FUCK ALL YOU UTTER CLOWN CUNT  🤡🤡🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 379

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:20:15 AM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 641


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:15 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:49:59 PM
Come on Boro - lets have a reaction!

It'll be a nice day out any road

(Except I know Barnsley is an utter shithole)

 :alastair:

#UTFB!
YOU ARE A FUCKING SHITHOUSE CUNT WHO AS NEVER BEEN TO AWAY GAME YER DARLO CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 