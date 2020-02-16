Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 16, 2020, 03:00:08 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cant wait for the Barnsley game!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Cant wait for the Barnsley game! (Read 87 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 379
Pack o cunts
Cant wait for the Barnsley game!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:49:59 PM »
Come on Boro - lets have a reaction!
It'll be a nice day out any road
(Except I know Barnsley is an utter shithole)
#UTFB!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 165
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Cant wait for the Barnsley game!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:17 PM »
YOU KNOW FUCK ALL YOU UTTER CLOWN CUNT 🤡🤡🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 379
Pack o cunts
Re: Cant wait for the Barnsley game!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:20:15 AM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 641
Re: Cant wait for the Barnsley game!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:30:15 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 09:49:59 PM
Come on Boro - lets have a reaction!
It'll be a nice day out any road
(Except I know Barnsley is an utter shithole)
#UTFB!
YOU ARE A FUCKING SHITHOUSE CUNT WHO AS NEVER BEEN TO AWAY GAME YER DARLO CUNT
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...