Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 16, 2020, 09:53:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Caroline flack found dead  (Read 664 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 967


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:41:24 PM »
Rip
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 146


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:43:39 PM »
Terrible too many these days.  souey
Logged
Rediculous
*****
Online Online

Posts: 504


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:46:31 PM »
I bet my bottom dollar she had border line personality disorder.

Her background screamed it. A woman of her age in and out of frequent rocky relationships are to be given a wide berths. Its a tell tale sign.

Meghan Markle is another one.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 967


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:50:41 PM »
The court case she faced was a key factor. Found at her home. Very very sad - whatever demons she may have had.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 041


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:58:44 PM »
Drugs cause mental health problems.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 350



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:07:51 PM »
Skunk?
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 967


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:23:28 PM »
Suicide - I guess that was the obvious cause
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 041


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:26:37 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:23:28 PM
Suicide - I guess that was the obvious cause

The fear of a prison sentence, the loss of hosting shit island, the abuse of narcotics, the reality of wrecking her career.

Highly likely she topped herself.

Shame, she was gorgeous in Bo Selecta as Bubbles.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 849



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:32:57 PM »
The popular media have so much to answer for. They crucified her a few weeks ago, now there will be tributes everywhere.

Such a waste of a life and so very sad for her and her loved ones. Fame might give you fortune, but seldom gives you happiness, nor privacy.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 405


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:51:58 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:32:57 PM
The popular media have so much to answer for. They crucified her a few weeks ago, now there will be tributes everywhere.

Such a waste of a life and so very sad for her and her loved ones. Fame might give you fortune, but seldom gives you happiness, nor privacy.


Spot on.


Echoes of Amy Winehouse and numerous others
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rediculous
*****
Online Online

Posts: 504


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:03:37 PM »
No different to what Johnny depp got initially and he was later found innocent by the court of public opinion.

Flack was probably a massive narcissist and couldnt handle the public limelight when it turned against her. It wasnt the media that made her smash a glass lamp over her sleeping fella.

Its only because shes a decent looking lass that people are now feigning feeling sorry for her.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 405


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:05:11 PM »
Did she shag your boyfriend or something? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rediculous
*****
Online Online

Posts: 504


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:08:50 PM »
Your talking shite mate.
The media didnt kill her, she clearly had mental issues.
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 849



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 PM »
Quote from: Rediculous on Yesterday at 08:03:37 PM
No different to what Johnny depp got initially and he was later found innocent by the court of public opinion.

Flack was probably a massive narcissist and couldnt handle the public limelight when it turned against her. It wasnt the media that made her smash a glass lamp over her sleeping fella.

Its only because shes a decent looking lass that people are now feigning feeling sorry for her.

So you know what it is like to live in the spotlight with your every move spied on when you are in public and your private life spilled all over the front pages. You have no idea what impact that can have on someone.
I feel sorry for her because she killed herself.
You just sound spiteful lad
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 379

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:17:48 PM »
Who is (was) Caroline Flack?

Genuine Question
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Rediculous
*****
Online Online

Posts: 504


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:17:58 PM »
I feel sorry for her but Im not jumping on the bandwagon either that the press apparently killed her, they didnt.

Bottom line is if an an abusive male celeb smashed a glass lamp over his partner and later topped himself the narrative would be different.

Its not spite, its the blunt truth
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 405


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:17:48 PM
Who is (was) Caroline Flack?

Genuine Question




You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.


Just saying.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 849



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:22:44 PM »
Nor did I say the press killed her...but they are complicit in impacting upon people's states of mental health with their snooping and stirring of the piss pot, but will then pour out tributes left right and centre.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 641


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:23:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:17:48 PM
Who is (was) Caroline Flack?

Genuine Question




You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.


Just saying.
HE'S A FUCKING IDIOT
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 551

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:38:43 PM »
If theres any good to come out of this it can hopefully put an end to these trash TV shows featuring fame obsessed, celeb wannabe, rich kids.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 376


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:46:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:17:48 PM
Who is (was) Caroline Flack?

Genuine Question




You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.


Just saying.
think he was making the point about her celebrity/fame level.
with some it's the loss of (relative) fame they can't face, plenty of rich and famous people cope.Some peoples  mental health can go from happiness to despair over what others would deem a trivial matter.Could happen to any of us.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 849



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:59:33 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:46:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:17:48 PM
Who is (was) Caroline Flack?

Genuine Question




You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.


Just saying.
think he was making the point about her celebrity/fame level.
with some it's the loss of (relative) fame they can't face, plenty of rich and famous people cope.Some peoples  mental health can go from happiness to despair over what others would deem a trivial matter.Could happen to any of us.

If you add to that the media scrutiny of your private life, the printing of lies and titilating speculation week in week out and the amount of abuse some celebrities face from online trolls, then i would say that it amplifies the fragility of the mind a thousand fold
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 376


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:04:15 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:59:33 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:46:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:17:48 PM
Who is (was) Caroline Flack?

Genuine Question




You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.


Just saying.
think he was making the point about her celebrity/fame level.
with some it's the loss of (relative) fame they can't face, plenty of rich and famous people cope.Some peoples  mental health can go from happiness to despair over what others would deem a trivial matter.Could happen to any of us.

If you add to that the media scrutiny of your private life, the printing of lies and titilating speculation week in week out and the amount of abuse some celebrities face from online trolls, then i would say that it amplifies the fragility of the mind a thousand fold
If you sup with the devil.....
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 849



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM »
It's not that black and white Coulby...nobody signs up for some of the shit that people have to put up with.
Unnecessary cruelty is the scourge of society
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 379

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:14:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:17:48 PM
Who is (was) Caroline Flack?

Genuine Question




You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.


Just saying.

I could but that wouldn't have irritated you would it?

 :alf:

 jc
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 379

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:15:46 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:46:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:17:48 PM
Who is (was) Caroline Flack?

Genuine Question




You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.


Just saying.
think he was making the point about her celebrity/fame level.
with some it's the loss of (relative) fame they can't face, plenty of rich and famous people cope.Some peoples  mental health can go from happiness to despair over what others would deem a trivial matter.Could happen to any of us.

Exactly - I don't watch ITV which is where she is famous I discover

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 376


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:19:31 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM
It's not that black and white Coulby...nobody signs up for some of the shit that people have to put up with.
Unnecessary cruelty is the scourge of society
whilst not unsympathetic, they know the t&c's, she hosted a show where the losing contestants were held up to scrutiny, these trashy shows do no one any favours in the long run, everyone knows the media build you up to knock you down, especially low level celebrities who are ten a penny, social media is an evil curse on humanity, you can see it on here. It's sad when anyone is so despairing they take their own life.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
headset
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 237


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:49:42 PM »
Dancing with the devil.....never ends well, I bet she was dirty in bed all things said!!
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 849



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:19:31 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM
It's not that black and white Coulby...nobody signs up for some of the shit that people have to put up with.
Unnecessary cruelty is the scourge of society
whilst not unsympathetic, they know the t&c's, she hosted a show where the losing contestants were held up to scrutiny, these trashy shows do no one any favours in the long run, everyone knows the media build you up to knock you down, especially low level celebrities who are ten a penny, social media is an evil curse on humanity, you can see it on here. It's sad when anyone is so despairing they take their own life.

 :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 166


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:03:06 PM »
DRUGS ARE FOR MUGS  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 166


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 PM »
HUNG HERSELF  😭😭😭😭😭😭
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 350



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:27:28 AM »
I admit I didn't have a clue who she was before her death 
Logged
Rediculous
*****
Online Online

Posts: 504


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:40:35 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:22:44 PM
Nor did I say the press killed her...but they are complicit in impacting upon people's states of mental health with their snooping and stirring of the piss pot, but will then pour out tributes left right and centre.


She had mental issues clearly but again white knights are out in force.

Her ex implied she was abusive, shes then bounced to another fella and attacked him. People are now blaming the CPS when her recent history suggests they were right to go after her.

Shes a classic case of a border line narcissist. The court case would have revealed it all.

If a fella had just offd himself after being accused by his last two ex girlfriends of being abusive no one would be blaming the press or anyone else.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 166


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:51:35 AM »
WENT THROUGH HER BOYFRIENDS PHONE.... SEEN SOMETHING SHE NEVER LIKED SO SMASHED A TABLE LAMP OVER HIS HEAD..... SHE HAD PREVIOUS FORM FOR IT......

SHE IS SOMEONES DAUGHTER SO IN A WAY ITS VERY SAD.... I JUST DONT GET THE SOCIAL MEDIA THING WITH PEOPLE COMMENTING WITHOUT KNOWING THE REAL FACTS AND  ISSUES...
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 