Posts: 504 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:46:31 PM » I bet my bottom dollar she had border line personality disorder.



Her background screamed it. A woman of her age in and out of frequent rocky relationships are to be given a wide berths. Its a tell tale sign.



Meghan Markle is another one.

Posts: 967 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:50:41 PM » The court case she faced was a key factor. Found at her home. Very very sad - whatever demons she may have had.

Posts: 11 041Once in every lifetime Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:58:44 PM » Drugs cause mental health problems.



Logged

Posts: 11 041Once in every lifetime Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:26:37 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:23:28 PM Suicide - I guess that was the obvious cause



The fear of a prison sentence, the loss of hosting shit island, the abuse of narcotics, the reality of wrecking her career.



Highly likely she topped herself.



Shame, she was gorgeous in Bo Selecta as Bubbles.



The fear of a prison sentence, the loss of hosting shit island, the abuse of narcotics, the reality of wrecking her career.Highly likely she topped herself.Shame, she was gorgeous in Bo Selecta as Bubbles.

Posts: 7 849 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:32:57 PM » The popular media have so much to answer for. They crucified her a few weeks ago, now there will be tributes everywhere.



Such a waste of a life and so very sad for her and her loved ones. Fame might give you fortune, but seldom gives you happiness, nor privacy.

Posts: 40 405 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:51:58 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:32:57 PM The popular media have so much to answer for. They crucified her a few weeks ago, now there will be tributes everywhere.



Such a waste of a life and so very sad for her and her loved ones. Fame might give you fortune, but seldom gives you happiness, nor privacy.





Spot on.





Spot on.Echoes of Amy Winehouse and numerous others

Posts: 504 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:03:37 PM » No different to what Johnny depp got initially and he was later found innocent by the court of public opinion.



Flack was probably a massive narcissist and couldnt handle the public limelight when it turned against her. It wasnt the media that made her smash a glass lamp over her sleeping fella.



Its only because shes a decent looking lass that people are now feigning feeling sorry for her.

Posts: 7 849 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:12:44 PM » Quote from: Rediculous on Yesterday at 08:03:37 PM No different to what Johnny depp got initially and he was later found innocent by the court of public opinion.



Flack was probably a massive narcissist and couldnt handle the public limelight when it turned against her. It wasnt the media that made her smash a glass lamp over her sleeping fella.



Its only because shes a decent looking lass that people are now feigning feeling sorry for her.



So you know what it is like to live in the spotlight with your every move spied on when you are in public and your private life spilled all over the front pages. You have no idea what impact that can have on someone.

I feel sorry for her because she killed herself.

You just sound spiteful lad

Phew thats betterPosts: 6 379Pack o cunts Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:17:48 PM » Who is (was) Caroline Flack?



Logged

Posts: 504 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:17:58 PM » I feel sorry for her but Im not jumping on the bandwagon either that the press apparently killed her, they didnt.



Bottom line is if an an abusive male celeb smashed a glass lamp over his partner and later topped himself the narrative would be different.



Its not spite, its the blunt truth

Posts: 7 849 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:22:44 PM » Nor did I say the press killed her...but they are complicit in impacting upon people's states of mental health with their snooping and stirring of the piss pot, but will then pour out tributes left right and centre.

Logged

Posts: 9 551Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:38:43 PM » If theres any good to come out of this it can hopefully put an end to these trash TV shows featuring fame obsessed, celeb wannabe, rich kids.

Posts: 24 376The ace face. Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:46:08 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:17:48 PM Who is (was) Caroline Flack?



Genuine Question









You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.





Just saying.

You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.Just saying.

think he was making the point about her celebrity/fame level.with some it's the loss of (relative) fame they can't face, plenty of rich and famous people cope.Some peoples mental health can go from happiness to despair over what others would deem a trivial matter.Could happen to any of us.

Posts: 7 849 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:59:33 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:46:08 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:17:48 PM Who is (was) Caroline Flack?



Genuine Question









You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.





Just saying.

You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.Just saying.

with some it's the loss of (relative) fame they can't face, plenty of rich and famous people cope.Some peoples mental health can go from happiness to despair over what others would deem a trivial matter.Could happen to any of us.

think he was making the point about her celebrity/fame level.with some it's the loss of (relative) fame they can't face, plenty of rich and famous people cope.Some peoples mental health can go from happiness to despair over what others would deem a trivial matter.Could happen to any of us.

If you add to that the media scrutiny of your private life, the printing of lies and titilating speculation week in week out and the amount of abuse some celebrities face from online trolls, then i would say that it amplifies the fragility of the mind a thousand fold

Posts: 7 849 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM » It's not that black and white Coulby...nobody signs up for some of the shit that people have to put up with.

Unnecessary cruelty is the scourge of society

Posts: 24 376The ace face. Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:19:31 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM It's not that black and white Coulby...nobody signs up for some of the shit that people have to put up with.

Unnecessary cruelty is the scourge of society

whilst not unsympathetic, they know the t&c's, she hosted a show where the losing contestants were held up to scrutiny, these trashy shows do no one any favours in the long run, everyone knows the media build you up to knock you down, especially low level celebrities who are ten a penny, social media is an evil curse on humanity, you can see it on here. It's sad when anyone is so despairing they take their own life.

Posts: 237 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:49:42 PM » Dancing with the devil.....never ends well, I bet she was dirty in bed all things said!!

Posts: 7 849 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:19:31 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:06:44 PM It's not that black and white Coulby...nobody signs up for some of the shit that people have to put up with.

Unnecessary cruelty is the scourge of society

whilst not unsympathetic, they know the t&c's, she hosted a show where the losing contestants were held up to scrutiny, these trashy shows do no one any favours in the long run, everyone knows the media build you up to knock you down, especially low level celebrities who are ten a penny, social media is an evil curse on humanity, you can see it on here. It's sad when anyone is so despairing they take their own life.

whilst not unsympathetic, they know the t&c's, she hosted a show where the losing contestants were held up to scrutiny, these trashy shows do no one any favours in the long run, everyone knows the media build you up to knock you down, especially low level celebrities who are ten a penny, social media is an evil curse on humanity, you can see it on here. It's sad when anyone is so despairing they take their own life.

Posts: 72 166I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:03:06 PM » DRUGS ARE FOR MUGS 👍

Posts: 72 166I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 PM » HUNG HERSELF 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Posts: 4 350 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #31 on: Today at 08:27:28 AM » I admit I didn't have a clue who she was before her death

Posts: 504 Re: Caroline flack found dead « Reply #32 on: Today at 09:40:35 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:22:44 PM Nor did I say the press killed her...but they are complicit in impacting upon people's states of mental health with their snooping and stirring of the piss pot, but will then pour out tributes left right and centre.





She had mental issues clearly but again white knights are out in force.



Her ex implied she was abusive, shes then bounced to another fella and attacked him. People are now blaming the CPS when her recent history suggests they were right to go after her.



Shes a classic case of a border line narcissist. The court case would have revealed it all.



If a fella had just offd himself after being accused by his last two ex girlfriends of being abusive no one would be blaming the press or anyone else.