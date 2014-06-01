|
RIK MAYALL
Suicide - I guess that was the obvious cause
The fear of a prison sentence, the loss of hosting shit island, the abuse of narcotics, the reality of wrecking her career.
Highly likely she topped herself.
Shame, she was gorgeous in Bo Selecta as Bubbles.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
Who is (was) Caroline Flack?
Genuine Question
You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.
Just saying.
think he was making the point about her celebrity/fame level.
with some it's the loss of (relative) fame they can't face, plenty of rich and famous people cope.Some peoples mental health can go from happiness to despair over what others would deem a trivial matter.Could happen to any of us.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Gramsci
If you add to that the media scrutiny of your private life, the printing of lies and titilating speculation week in week out and the amount of abuse some celebrities face from online trolls, then i would say that it amplifies the fragility of the mind a thousand fold
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
If you add to that the media scrutiny of your private life, the printing of lies and titilating speculation week in week out and the amount of abuse some celebrities face from online trolls, then i would say that it amplifies the fragility of the mind a thousand fold
If you sup with the devil.....
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Ural Quntz
Who is (was) Caroline Flack?
Genuine Question
You could have typed her name into google quicker than typing that post.
Just saying.
I could but that wouldn't have irritated you would it?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ural Quntz
Exactly - I don't watch ITV which is where she is famous I discover
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Rediculous
Nor did I say the press killed her...but they are complicit in impacting upon people's states of mental health with their snooping and stirring of the piss pot, but will then pour out tributes left right and centre.
She had mental issues clearly but again white knights are out in force.
Her ex implied she was abusive, shes then bounced to another fella and attacked him. People are now blaming the CPS when her recent history suggests they were right to go after her.
Shes a classic case of a border line narcissist. The court case would have revealed it all.
If a fella had just offd himself after being accused by his last two ex girlfriends of being abusive no one would be blaming the press or anyone else.
Logged
|