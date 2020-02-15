Welcome,
February 15, 2020
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
What was going through Gibsons mind when he appointed Woodgate?
Author
Topic: What was going through Gibsons mind when he appointed Woodgate?
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!
What was going through Gibsons mind when he appointed Woodgate?
Today
at 06:20:55 PM »
Gibson has made some shockers in his time, but this one tops the lot.
Lets be realistic:
This division is bang average this season, one of the worst its been for few years in terms of the quality of sides.
With the squad which we have at our disposal, we should be doing much better than what we are (comfortably mid table, possibly trying to break into the playoffs)
Yet, we look truly shite with thick cunt Woodgate at the helm.
The mini revival which we had at Christmas has passed and we now look like relegation fodder once again.
The best that we can hope for is to avoid relegation by the skin of our teeth and have a complete clear out in the summer.
Woodgate, his Irish pal Keane, Leo the glorified cheerleader, Tony the pub player McMachon and the rest of the clueless cunts need removing from the club.
Clean slate required.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bill Buxton
Re: What was going through Gibsons mind when he appointed Woodgate?
Today
at 06:27:18 PM »
Cheap,pliable,won't rock the boat,and fits in to the cronyism culture that blights the club.
Gramsci
Re: What was going through Gibsons mind when he appointed Woodgate?
Today
at 06:32:53 PM »
Cheap,pliable,won't rock the boat,and fits in to the cronyism culture that blights the club.
Cannot argue with any of those statements.
Bring back Aitor
