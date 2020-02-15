Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 15, 2020
Topic: What was going through Gibsons mind when he appointed Woodgate?
« on: Today at 06:20:55 PM »
Gibson has made some shockers in his time, but this one tops the lot.

Lets be realistic:

This division is bang average this season, one of the worst its been for few years in terms of the quality of sides.

With the squad which we have at our disposal, we should be doing much better than what we are (comfortably mid table, possibly trying to break into the playoffs)

Yet, we look truly shite with thick cunt Woodgate at the helm.

The mini revival which we had at Christmas has passed and we now look like relegation fodder once again.

The best that we can hope for is to avoid relegation by the skin of our teeth and have a complete clear out in the summer.

Woodgate, his Irish pal Keane, Leo the glorified cheerleader, Tony the pub player McMachon and the rest of the clueless cunts need removing from the club.

Clean slate required.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:27:18 PM »
Cheap,pliable,won't rock the boat,and fits in to the cronyism culture that blights the club.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:32:53 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:27:18 PM
Cheap,pliable,won't rock the boat,and fits in to the cronyism culture that blights the club.

Cannot argue with any of those statements.

Bring back Aitor  :alastair:
