February 15, 2020, 06:44:44 PM
Topic: 0-1  (Read 246 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


0-1
« on: Today at 04:19:35 PM »
FFS 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:21:01 PM »
Woody will be pleased with the effort the lads put in, come what may  :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:23:03 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 04:21:01 PM
Woody will be pleased with the effort the lads put in, come what may  :wanker:


WE GO AGAIN NEXT WEEK 👍🤔🤔🤔🙄🙄🙄👍🤡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Flyers Nap
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:24:18 PM »
Div 1 next season

Our great leader Gibbo will join only 2 other Boro Chairman to take us into 3rd tier football

Fook off Gibson
Gramsci
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:24:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:23:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 04:21:01 PM
Woody will be pleased with the effort the lads put in, come what may  :wanker:


WE GO AGAIN NEXT WEEK 👍🤔🤔🤔🙄🙄🙄👍🤡

It is what it is  rava
EDWARDO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:45:13 PM »
Flyer-watch that blood pressure!!
towz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:47:39 PM »
Hopeless that
EDWARDO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:53:03 PM »
Shots on goal=0
towz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:54:08 PM »
Friend  :lenin:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:02:55 PM »
Worst result of the season that, even poorer than the Sheffield Wednesday thrashing.

Thirteen games to go and we need five wins. Hard to see where they are going to come from at the moment.

 :unlike:
Jake Andrews
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:27:24 PM »
That's four Points Luton have taken from us this Season. It's fucking unacceptable.

We go to the other Relegation fodder soon. Barnsley Away. They just battered Fulham. Fuck me things could get worse.


souey    souey    :woodgate1:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:32:55 PM »
It's been there for all to see for a very long time. Put the blame where it lies. You know who I mean.
