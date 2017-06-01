Welcome,
0-1
Author
Topic: 0-1 (Read 246 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 147
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
0-1
«
on:
Today
at 04:19:35 PM »
FFS 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 7 842
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:21:01 PM »
Woody will be pleased with the effort the lads put in, come what may
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 147
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:23:03 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 04:21:01 PM
Woody will be pleased with the effort the lads put in, come what may
WE GO AGAIN NEXT WEEK 👍🤔🤔🤔🙄🙄🙄👍🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Flyers Nap
Offline
Posts: 6 153
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:24:18 PM »
Div 1 next season
Our great leader Gibbo will join only 2 other Boro Chairman to take us into 3rd tier football
Fook off Gibson
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 7 842
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:24:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:23:03 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 04:21:01 PM
Woody will be pleased with the effort the lads put in, come what may
WE GO AGAIN NEXT WEEK 👍🤔🤔🤔🙄🙄🙄👍🤡
It is what it is
Logged
EDWARDO
Offline
Posts: 149
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:45:13 PM »
Flyer-watch that blood pressure!!
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 669
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:47:39 PM »
Hopeless that
Logged
EDWARDO
Offline
Posts: 149
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:53:03 PM »
Shots on goal=0
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 669
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:54:08 PM »
Friend
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 440
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:02:55 PM »
Worst result of the season that, even poorer than the Sheffield Wednesday thrashing.
Thirteen games to go and we need five wins. Hard to see where they are going to come from at the moment.
Logged
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 449
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:27:24 PM »
That's four Points Luton have taken from us this Season. It's fucking unacceptable.
We go to the other Relegation fodder soon. Barnsley Away. They just battered Fulham. Fuck me things could get worse.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 153
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:32:55 PM »
It's been there for all to see for a very long time. Put the blame where it lies. You know who I mean.
Logged
Loading...