February 16, 2020, 03:40:38 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: man city banned  (Read 381 times)
Jimmy Cooper
« on: February 14, 2020, 07:48:41 PM »
for two seasons.,someone  keep an eye on skinz, deby,sheff wed,villa, gibbo's coming for you. :mido:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51510284
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: February 14, 2020, 07:52:32 PM »
It was a close one but Ayresome beat u to it Mr Cooper  mcl
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
« Reply #2 on: February 14, 2020, 07:54:00 PM »
SPICE RAT SKINZ WILL BE EXTRA HOMELESS TONIGHT monkey

FUCK CITEH :lenin:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #3 on: February 14, 2020, 07:55:44 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on February 14, 2020, 07:52:32 PM
It was a close one but Ayresome beat u to it Mr Cooper  mcl
only because I put a link up to verify it, #nofakenews. :chrisk:
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: February 14, 2020, 08:01:24 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 14, 2020, 07:48:41 PM
for two seasons.,someone  keep an eye on skinz, deby,sheff wed,villa, gibbo's coming for you. :mido:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51510284
WHAT ABOUT THE MONSTER 
Skinz
« Reply #5 on: February 14, 2020, 08:07:49 PM »
Exactly what we've wanted for a few years now. The gloves are off 
mingebag
« Reply #6 on: February 14, 2020, 08:11:17 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on February 14, 2020, 08:07:49 PM
Exactly what we've wanted for a few years now. The gloves are off 

We, ve wanted   :ponce:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #7 on: February 14, 2020, 08:14:18 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 14, 2020, 08:01:24 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 14, 2020, 07:48:41 PM
for two seasons.,someone  keep an eye on skinz, deby,sheff wed,villa, gibbo's coming for you. :mido:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51510284
WHAT ABOUT THE MONSTER 
the monsters a tree of a man with a heart of oak, he's got slymer, peewee, ted bundy jr and the hounds of hell behind him, he'll be a scouser by Saturday morning maytee,beer him bud. :beer:
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #8 on: February 14, 2020, 08:28:20 PM »
I said to Dixie in December that i don't think Pep will be at City come the start of the season.

I think he's even closer to fucking off now after this.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #9 on: February 14, 2020, 08:32:04 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 14, 2020, 08:28:20 PM
I said to Dixie in December that i don't think Pep will be at City come the start of the season.

I think he's even closer to fucking off now after this.
although the finances aren't directly the managers responsibility, he bought the players, he should stick with not desert them.They'll appeal and get a reduction or get off anyway.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #10 on: February 14, 2020, 08:36:34 PM »
BE TURNED OVER AFTER APPEAL  👎🙄👎
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #11 on: February 14, 2020, 08:38:00 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on February 14, 2020, 08:01:24 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 14, 2020, 07:48:41 PM
for two seasons.,someone  keep an eye on skinz, deby,sheff wed,villa, gibbo's coming for you. :mido:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51510284
WHAT ABOUT THE MONSTER 


WHO ???  🙄🤔🙄
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #12 on: February 14, 2020, 09:22:01 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 14, 2020, 08:32:04 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 14, 2020, 08:28:20 PM
I said to Dixie in December that i don't think Pep will be at City come the start of the season.

I think he's even closer to fucking off now after this.
although the finances aren't directly the managers responsibility, he bought the players, he should stick with not desert them.They'll appeal and get a reduction or get off anyway.

He walked from Barca
He walked from Bayern

He has form
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #13 on: February 14, 2020, 09:43:05 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 14, 2020, 09:22:01 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on February 14, 2020, 08:32:04 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 14, 2020, 08:28:20 PM
I said to Dixie in December that i don't think Pep will be at City come the start of the season.

I think he's even closer to fucking off now after this.
although the finances aren't directly the managers responsibility, he bought the players, he should stick with not desert them.They'll appeal and get a reduction or get off anyway.

He walked from Barca
He walked from Bayern

He has form
not renewing is not the same as resigning like  keegan or jose,plenty of players do it.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:01:04 AM »
Bit of a farce really. Fair play is misapplied and its designed to stop people challenging the established giants. Fair play wouldn't allow a jack walkers Blackburn now. They say its a about protecting  clubs from debt but how can it be right that a club with zero debt like city cant spend themselves to the top but United who are a club riddled with debt can.
Priv
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 AM »
Theres worse than Man Utd, their debt is technically sustainable and they still make a profit, Barcelona are fucked they are absolutely broke because of stupid wages and growing debt, yet nothing happens to them.
Steve Göldby
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:15:14 PM »
monkeyman
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:18:52 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:15:14 PM

 
Skinz
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:27:42 PM »
Pretty much the gist of it:

Quote
Once upon a time, there was a really prestigious football tournament called the European Cup, which was based on sporting excellence. It brought together outstanding teams from across the continent. To qualify teams first had to prove themselves by winning their own league, this truly was a competition for champions.

With the glory though also came the opportunity for great wealth & eventually the principal of sporting excellence was overtaken by greed. The self-appointed elite of the time "the European Royalty" decided they wanted a greater share of the spoils & they wanted it guaranteed regardless of their performance!

The grubby little cartel (later known as the G14) threatened to break away & form their own Super League, unless everyone else agreed to their demands! Feeling they had little choice, UEFA caved in & the"Champions" League was born.

At the heart of this self-serving little cartel were 3 English clubs (Man United, Liverpool & Arsenal) & coincidentally the format of the new competition granted 3 places to English teams. It also changed from a straight knockout format to an initial group stage. So now not only could they still qualify by only finishing 2nd or 3rd in the Premier League, they were also guaranteed at least 6 lucrative fixtures each season.

BOOM! The money started rolling in & the big 3 got fatter, as they disappeared over the horizon, leaving the rest of the league with little chance of ever challenging their increasing financial dominance!

Then out of the blue, a wealthy Russian Oligarch, Roman Abramovich, rolled into town to bankroll Chelsea & gatecrash the party! With the gravy train now under threat, the greedy little threesome convinced UEFA to increase the English allocation to 4 places! Phew disaster averted, onwards & upwards, no harm done...

That was until the "evil" Sheikh Mansour bought Manchester City with his unlimited "dirty oil money!"!

Now with UEFA unable or unwilling to accommodate this latest unwelcome guest at the top table, a new strategy was required to preserve the dominance of the established elite. Without further a do, the "Financial Fair Play" was conceived!

This had little to do with "fair play", turning a blind eye to debt ridden clubs & owners that systematically drained money out of the game! It was solely designed to stop wealthy owners investing in clubs & making them competitive; thus ensuring the lazy established elite remained unchallenged.

Undeterred by the bogus nature of these new constraints targeted at them & any future investors, Manchester City embarked on transforming the club, with initial investment to break the cartel & putting top quality people in place, off the field as well as on it.

In addition to breaking all records on the pitch, the club has now achieved commercial sustainability & delivered 4 years of profit. The club is now independently valued at over £2B (reportedly outstripping all the Premier League old-guard). This has shown a huge return on Sheikh Mansour's £1.2B investment & dispelling the lie of "financial doping".

So what do the owners of the established "European Royalty" do now? Up their game? Risk their own money to meet the challenge? No! They utilise their stooges in the media to try & discredit City's achievements & demand UEFA do "something" to derail Citys' progress!

And that without even mentioning the shit we had regarding Moscow(The reason we boo their shitty corruption anthem)
CapsDave
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:28:06 PM »
Cool story, although England had 4 champions league spots in 01/02 and Abramovich didnt buy Chelsea till 2003, so all a load of shit really.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:52:21 PM »
  monkey monkey charles charles

GIVE THE HOMELESS RAT A BREAK :wanker:

 BEER ME CAPS BUD :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:56:57 PM »
AFTER APPEAL IT WILL BE SUSPENDED  👍
MONEY TALKS AS FAR AS UEFA AND FIFA ARE CONCERNED 👍💰👍
Ural Quntz
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:31:01 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:56:57 PM
AFTER APPEAL IT WILL BE SUSPENDED  👍
MONEY TALKS AS FAR AS UEFA AND FIFA ARE CONCERNED 👍💰👍

It fucking won't - another one of your useless tits tips

 monkey
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:32:45 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:31:01 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:56:57 PM
AFTER APPEAL IT WILL BE SUSPENDED  👍
MONEY TALKS AS FAR AS UEFA AND FIFA ARE CONCERNED 👍💰👍

It fucking won't - another one of your useless tits tips

 monkey

It'll either be suspended or halved to a season.
