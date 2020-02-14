|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
WHAT ABOUT THE MONSTER
the monsters a tree of a man with a heart of oak, he's got slymer, peewee, ted bundy jr and the hounds of hell behind him, he'll be a scouser by Saturday morning maytee,beer him bud.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
I said to Dixie in December that i don't think Pep will be at City come the start of the season.
I think he's even closer to fucking off now after this.
although the finances aren't directly the managers responsibility, he bought the players, he should stick with not desert them.They'll appeal and get a reduction or get off anyway.
He walked from Barca
He walked from Bayern
He has form
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
I said to Dixie in December that i don't think Pep will be at City come the start of the season.
I think he's even closer to fucking off now after this.
although the finances aren't directly the managers responsibility, he bought the players, he should stick with not desert them.They'll appeal and get a reduction or get off anyway.
He walked from Barca
He walked from Bayern
He has form
not renewing is not the same as resigning like keegan or jose,plenty of players do it.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Skinz
|
Pretty much the gist of it:
Once upon a time, there was a really prestigious football tournament called the European Cup, which was based on sporting excellence. It brought together outstanding teams from across the continent. To qualify teams first had to prove themselves by winning their own league, this truly was a competition for champions.
With the glory though also came the opportunity for great wealth & eventually the principal of sporting excellence was overtaken by greed. The self-appointed elite of the time "the European Royalty" decided they wanted a greater share of the spoils & they wanted it guaranteed regardless of their performance!
The grubby little cartel (later known as the G14) threatened to break away & form their own Super League, unless everyone else agreed to their demands! Feeling they had little choice, UEFA caved in & the"Champions" League was born.
At the heart of this self-serving little cartel were 3 English clubs (Man United, Liverpool & Arsenal) & coincidentally the format of the new competition granted 3 places to English teams. It also changed from a straight knockout format to an initial group stage. So now not only could they still qualify by only finishing 2nd or 3rd in the Premier League, they were also guaranteed at least 6 lucrative fixtures each season.
BOOM! The money started rolling in & the big 3 got fatter, as they disappeared over the horizon, leaving the rest of the league with little chance of ever challenging their increasing financial dominance!
Then out of the blue, a wealthy Russian Oligarch, Roman Abramovich, rolled into town to bankroll Chelsea & gatecrash the party! With the gravy train now under threat, the greedy little threesome convinced UEFA to increase the English allocation to 4 places! Phew disaster averted, onwards & upwards, no harm done...
That was until the "evil" Sheikh Mansour bought Manchester City with his unlimited "dirty oil money!"!
Now with UEFA unable or unwilling to accommodate this latest unwelcome guest at the top table, a new strategy was required to preserve the dominance of the established elite. Without further a do, the "Financial Fair Play" was conceived!
This had little to do with "fair play", turning a blind eye to debt ridden clubs & owners that systematically drained money out of the game! It was solely designed to stop wealthy owners investing in clubs & making them competitive; thus ensuring the lazy established elite remained unchallenged.
Undeterred by the bogus nature of these new constraints targeted at them & any future investors, Manchester City embarked on transforming the club, with initial investment to break the cartel & putting top quality people in place, off the field as well as on it.
In addition to breaking all records on the pitch, the club has now achieved commercial sustainability & delivered 4 years of profit. The club is now independently valued at over £2B (reportedly outstripping all the Premier League old-guard). This has shown a huge return on Sheikh Mansour's £1.2B investment & dispelling the lie of "financial doping".
So what do the owners of the established "European Royalty" do now? Up their game? Risk their own money to meet the challenge? No! They utilise their stooges in the media to try & discredit City's achievements & demand UEFA do "something" to derail Citys' progress!
And that without even mentioning the shit we had regarding Moscow(The reason we boo their shitty corruption anthem)
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
AFTER APPEAL IT WILL BE SUSPENDED 👍
MONEY TALKS AS FAR AS UEFA AND FIFA ARE CONCERNED 👍💰👍
It fucking won't - another one of your useless
tits
tips
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
AFTER APPEAL IT WILL BE SUSPENDED 👍
MONEY TALKS AS FAR AS UEFA AND FIFA ARE CONCERNED 👍💰👍
It fucking won't - another one of your useless
tits
tips
It'll either be suspended or halved to a season.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United