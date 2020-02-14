Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 380





The ace face.





Posts: 24 380The ace face. man city banned « on: February 14, 2020, 07:48:41 PM »

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51510284 for two seasons.,someone keep an eye on skinz, deby,sheff wed,villa, gibbo's coming for you. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 352







Posts: 4 352 Re: man city banned « Reply #1 on: February 14, 2020, 07:52:32 PM » It was a close one but Ayresome beat u to it Mr Cooper Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 608





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 608 Re: man city banned « Reply #2 on: February 14, 2020, 07:54:00 PM »



FUCK CITEH



BEER ME BOYS SPICE RAT SKINZ WILL BE EXTRA HOMELESS TONIGHTFUCK CITEHBEER ME BOYS Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 037





Posts: 2 037 Re: man city banned « Reply #5 on: February 14, 2020, 08:07:49 PM » Exactly what we've wanted for a few years now. The gloves are off Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 043





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 043Once in every lifetime Re: man city banned « Reply #8 on: February 14, 2020, 08:28:20 PM » I said to Dixie in December that i don't think Pep will be at City come the start of the season.



I think he's even closer to fucking off now after this. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 380





The ace face.





Posts: 24 380The ace face. Re: man city banned « Reply #9 on: February 14, 2020, 08:32:04 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on February 14, 2020, 08:28:20 PM I said to Dixie in December that i don't think Pep will be at City come the start of the season.



I think he's even closer to fucking off now after this.

although the finances aren't directly the managers responsibility, he bought the players, he should stick with not desert them.They'll appeal and get a reduction or get off anyway. although the finances aren't directly the managers responsibility, he bought the players, he should stick with not desert them.They'll appeal and get a reduction or get off anyway. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 185





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 185I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: man city banned « Reply #10 on: February 14, 2020, 08:36:34 PM » BE TURNED OVER AFTER APPEAL 👎🙄👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 3 972







Posts: 3 972 Re: man city banned « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:01:04 AM » Bit of a farce really. Fair play is misapplied and its designed to stop people challenging the established giants. Fair play wouldn't allow a jack walkers Blackburn now. They say its a about protecting clubs from debt but how can it be right that a club with zero debt like city cant spend themselves to the top but United who are a club riddled with debt can. Logged

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 310





Posts: 1 310 Re: man city banned « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 AM » Theres worse than Man Utd, their debt is technically sustainable and they still make a profit, Barcelona are fucked they are absolutely broke because of stupid wages and growing debt, yet nothing happens to them. Logged

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 037





Posts: 2 037 Re: man city banned « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:27:42 PM »



Quote Once upon a time, there was a really prestigious football tournament called the European Cup, which was based on sporting excellence. It brought together outstanding teams from across the continent. To qualify teams first had to prove themselves by winning their own league, this truly was a competition for champions.



With the glory though also came the opportunity for great wealth & eventually the principal of sporting excellence was overtaken by greed. The self-appointed elite of the time "the European Royalty" decided they wanted a greater share of the spoils & they wanted it guaranteed regardless of their performance!



The grubby little cartel (later known as the G14) threatened to break away & form their own Super League, unless everyone else agreed to their demands! Feeling they had little choice, UEFA caved in & the"Champions" League was born.



At the heart of this self-serving little cartel were 3 English clubs (Man United, Liverpool & Arsenal) & coincidentally the format of the new competition granted 3 places to English teams. It also changed from a straight knockout format to an initial group stage. So now not only could they still qualify by only finishing 2nd or 3rd in the Premier League, they were also guaranteed at least 6 lucrative fixtures each season.



BOOM! The money started rolling in & the big 3 got fatter, as they disappeared over the horizon, leaving the rest of the league with little chance of ever challenging their increasing financial dominance!



Then out of the blue, a wealthy Russian Oligarch, Roman Abramovich, rolled into town to bankroll Chelsea & gatecrash the party! With the gravy train now under threat, the greedy little threesome convinced UEFA to increase the English allocation to 4 places! Phew disaster averted, onwards & upwards, no harm done...



That was until the "evil" Sheikh Mansour bought Manchester City with his unlimited "dirty oil money!"!



Now with UEFA unable or unwilling to accommodate this latest unwelcome guest at the top table, a new strategy was required to preserve the dominance of the established elite. Without further a do, the "Financial Fair Play" was conceived!



This had little to do with "fair play", turning a blind eye to debt ridden clubs & owners that systematically drained money out of the game! It was solely designed to stop wealthy owners investing in clubs & making them competitive; thus ensuring the lazy established elite remained unchallenged.



Undeterred by the bogus nature of these new constraints targeted at them & any future investors, Manchester City embarked on transforming the club, with initial investment to break the cartel & putting top quality people in place, off the field as well as on it.



In addition to breaking all records on the pitch, the club has now achieved commercial sustainability & delivered 4 years of profit. The club is now independently valued at over £2B (reportedly outstripping all the Premier League old-guard). This has shown a huge return on Sheikh Mansour's £1.2B investment & dispelling the lie of "financial doping".



So what do the owners of the established "European Royalty" do now? Up their game? Risk their own money to meet the challenge? No! They utilise their stooges in the media to try & discredit City's achievements & demand UEFA do "something" to derail Citys' progress!

And that without even mentioning the shit we had regarding Moscow(The reason we boo their shitty corruption anthem)



Pretty much the gist of it:And that without even mentioning the shit we had regarding Moscow(The reason we boo their shitty corruption anthem) Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 193





Posts: 4 193 Re: man city banned « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:28:06 PM » Cool story, although England had 4 champions league spots in 01/02 and Abramovich didnt buy Chelsea till 2003, so all a load of shit really. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 608





THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPAPosts: 608 Re: man city banned « Reply #20 on: Today at 01:52:21 PM »



GIVE THE HOMELESS RAT A BREAK



BEER ME CAPS BUD GIVE THE HOMELESS RAT A BREAKBEER ME CAPS BUD Logged ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?