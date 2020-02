Jimmy Cooper

man city banned « on: Today at 07:48:41 PM »

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51510284 for two seasons.,someone keep an eye on skinz, deby,sheff wed,villa, gibbo's coming for you.

Re: man city banned « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:52:32 PM » It was a close one but Ayresome beat u to it Mr Cooper

Re: man city banned « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:54:00 PM »



FUCK CITEH



BEER ME BOYS SPICE RAT SKINZ WILL BE EXTRA HOMELESS TONIGHT

Re: man city banned « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:55:44 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:52:32 PM

It was a close one but Ayresome beat u to it Mr Cooper only because I put a link up to verify it, #nofakenews.

Re: man city banned « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:07:49 PM » Exactly what we've wanted for a few years now. The gloves are off

Re: man city banned « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:28:20 PM » I said to Dixie in December that i don't think Pep will be at City come the start of the season.



I think he's even closer to fucking off now after this.

Re: man city banned « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:32:04 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:28:20 PM I said to Dixie in December that i don't think Pep will be at City come the start of the season.



I think he's even closer to fucking off now after this.

although the finances aren't directly the managers responsibility, he bought the players, he should stick with not desert them.They'll appeal and get a reduction or get off anyway.