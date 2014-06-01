Welcome,
February 14, 2020, 08:47:38 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Just tasted...
Author
Topic: Just tasted... (Read 137 times)
mingebag
Just tasted...
«
on:
Today
at 06:14:31 PM
one of the best parmo in a long long time
The chips are proper ones as well
Brook field Kitchen Acklam I salute you
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Just tasted...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:54:54 PM
IF YOU NEVER HAD THE PORK PARMO YOU CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Re: Just tasted...
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:30:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:54:54 PM
IF YOU NEVER HAD THE PORK PARMO YOU CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF 👍
Every Saturday night in the Europa after a belly full in the Mad House, washed down with a load of Southern Comfort n lemmies
These are good Mr Trotsky, well worth a try
The Sunday dinners are blob as well apparently but they sell out in a couple of hours so need to be quick
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Just tasted...
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:34:15 PM
ANSWER THE QUESTION AND STOP FLANELLING 👎 WHEN I LIVED IN STATION VILLAGE I REGULAR USED BROOKFEILD GARDENS 👍😉👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Re: Just tasted...
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:36:21 PM
Never had a pork one from there Mr Trotsky
I will sort one out ASAP
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: Just tasted...
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:26:19 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 07:36:21 PM
Never had a pork one from there Mr Trotsky
I will sort one out ASAP
Pork are far superior to chicken
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Just tasted...
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:41:24 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 07:36:21 PM
Never had a pork one from there Mr Trotsky
I will sort one out ASAP
THE STUPID KIDS EAT THE CHICKEN ONES... 👎 AS THICK AS THE TROLLS ON ERE 👎🙄👎
THICK AS FUCK 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
