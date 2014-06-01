mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 344







Posts: 4 344 Just tasted... « on: Today at 06:14:31 PM »

The chips are proper ones as well

Brook field Kitchen Acklam I salute you one of the best parmo in a long long timeThe chips are proper ones as wellBrook field Kitchen Acklam I salute you Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 099





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 099I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Just tasted... « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:54:54 PM » IF YOU NEVER HAD THE PORK PARMO YOU CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 344







Posts: 4 344 Re: Just tasted... « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:30:24 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:54:54 PM IF YOU NEVER HAD THE PORK PARMO YOU CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF 👍

[/quote





Every Saturday night in the Europa after a belly full in the Mad House, washed down with a load of Southern Comfort n lemmies

These are good Mr Trotsky, well worth a try

The Sunday dinners are blob as well apparently but they sell out in a couple of hours so need to be quick Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 099





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 099I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Just tasted... « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:34:15 PM » ANSWER THE QUESTION AND STOP FLANELLING 👎 WHEN I LIVED IN STATION VILLAGE I REGULAR USED BROOKFEILD GARDENS 👍😉👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 344







Posts: 4 344 Re: Just tasted... « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:36:21 PM »

I will sort one out ASAP Never had a pork one from there Mr TrotskyI will sort one out ASAP Logged