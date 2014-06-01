Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 14, 2020, 08:47:38 PM
Topic: Just tasted...
mingebag
Posts: 4 344



« on: Today at 06:14:31 PM »
one of the best parmo in a long long time  :like:
The chips are proper ones as well  :like:
 Brook field Kitchen Acklam I salute you  jc
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 099


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:54:54 PM »
IF YOU NEVER HAD THE PORK PARMO YOU CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Posts: 4 344



« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:30:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:54:54 PM
IF YOU NEVER HAD THE PORK PARMO YOU CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF 👍
[/quote


Every Saturday night in the Europa after a belly full in the Mad House, washed down with a load of Southern Comfort n lemmies
These are good Mr Trotsky, well worth a try
The Sunday dinners are blob as well apparently but they sell out in a couple of hours so need to be quick
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 099


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:34:15 PM »
ANSWER THE QUESTION AND STOP FLANELLING 👎 WHEN I LIVED IN STATION VILLAGE I REGULAR USED BROOKFEILD GARDENS 👍😉👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Posts: 4 344



« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:36:21 PM »
Never had a pork one from there Mr Trotsky  :lids:
I will sort one out ASAP  :like:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 026


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:26:19 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:36:21 PM
Never had a pork one from there Mr Trotsky  :lids:
I will sort one out ASAP  :like:


Pork are far superior to chicken
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 099


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:41:24 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:36:21 PM
Never had a pork one from there Mr Trotsky  :lids:
I will sort one out ASAP  :like:

THE STUPID KIDS EAT THE CHICKEN ONES... 👎 AS THICK AS THE TROLLS ON ERE 👎🙄👎

THICK AS FUCK  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
