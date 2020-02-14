Welcome,
Travellers?
Topic: Travellers? (Read 531 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 391
Pack o cunts
Travellers?
«
on:
February 14, 2020, 05:59:03 PM »
Bastards want tying to a lamppost themselves
https://news.sky.com/story/pony-found-dead-tied-to-a-lamppost-in-a-car-park-in-leicestershire-11933664
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 353
Re: Travellers?
«
Reply #1 on:
February 14, 2020, 07:40:40 PM »
Travellers
Cunts never move more than a couple of hundred yards from anywbere
Council Tax pikeys
An embarrassment to genuine traveller families
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 656
Re: Travellers?
«
Reply #2 on:
February 14, 2020, 07:42:38 PM »
FUCKING CRUEL HORRIBLE CUNTS I FUCKING HATE EM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 190
Re: Travellers?
«
Reply #3 on:
February 14, 2020, 09:53:48 PM »
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18235650.travelling-burglars-stole-100-000-raid-across-north-east/
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 190
Re: Travellers?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:10:31 PM »
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18239469.mass-brawl-england-boxing-national-youth-championships/
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 898
Re: Travellers?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:15:36 PM »
Where was the mass brawl? the daft cunts just lobbed a few chairs about.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 72 198
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Travellers?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:20:19 PM »
LOADS FROM WHERE YOU LIVE YOU DAFT DARLO CUNT 👎😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 190
Re: Travellers?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:56 PM »
https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/15593630.ram-raiders-jailed-for-nearly-10-years-for-botched-attempt-to-steal-atm/
Logged
Boss88
Offline
Posts: 406
Re: Travellers?
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:50:52 PM »
Im good friends with a lot of travellers theres been about 40 of us In the beechwood club drinking alday and Jonathan woodgate was is in our company all afternoon aswel . They all said that shortly they are goner ban travellers from fighting at these tournaments Cos its all causing a lot of trouble with feuding families
Logged
