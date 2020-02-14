Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Travellers?  (Read 531 times)
Ural Quntz
Pack o cunts


« on: February 14, 2020, 05:59:03 PM »
Bastards want tying to a lamppost themselves

https://news.sky.com/story/pony-found-dead-tied-to-a-lamppost-in-a-car-park-in-leicestershire-11933664

 :meltdown:
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: February 14, 2020, 07:40:40 PM »
Travellers  :nige:
Cunts never move more than a couple of hundred yards from anywbere :unlike:
Council Tax pikeys  :wanker:
An embarrassment to genuine traveller families
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: February 14, 2020, 07:42:38 PM »
FUCKING CRUEL HORRIBLE CUNTS I FUCKING HATE EM :wanker:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #3 on: February 14, 2020, 09:53:48 PM »
 jc

  https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18235650.travelling-burglars-stole-100-000-raid-across-north-east/
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:10:31 PM »
 jc

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18239469.mass-brawl-england-boxing-national-youth-championships/ 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:15:36 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:10:31 PM
jc

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18239469.mass-brawl-england-boxing-national-youth-championships/ 
Where was the mass brawl? the daft cunts just lobbed a few chairs about.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:20:19 PM »
LOADS FROM WHERE YOU LIVE YOU DAFT DARLO CUNT  👎😡👎
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:46:56 PM »
 jc

https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/15593630.ram-raiders-jailed-for-nearly-10-years-for-botched-attempt-to-steal-atm/
Boss88
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:50:52 PM »
Im good friends with a lot of travellers theres been about 40 of us In the beechwood club drinking alday and Jonathan woodgate was is in our company all afternoon aswel . They all said that shortly they are goner ban travellers from fighting at these tournaments Cos its all causing a lot of trouble with feuding families
