February 19, 2020, 02:32:56 PM
Author Topic: Renewed one of my passports today  (Read 347 times)
tunstall
« on: February 14, 2020, 12:31:34 PM »
Will I get a blue one?

Or a maroon one?

 :ukfist:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #1 on: February 14, 2020, 12:53:02 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on February 14, 2020, 12:31:34 PM
Will I get a blue one?

Or a maroon one?

 :ukfist:
how many do you need,are you a spy. :chrisk:
« Reply #2 on: February 14, 2020, 12:58:04 PM »
WILL BE MAROON 👍
mingebag
« Reply #3 on: February 14, 2020, 01:05:05 PM »
Lefty remoaners are getting maroon ones so they can be easily identied as chicken shit knob munchers  :wanker:
Us forward thinkers hard units get the blue ones  :ukfist:
tunstall
« Reply #4 on: February 14, 2020, 02:02:07 PM »
I'll let you know when it arrives

 klins
RedSteel
« Reply #5 on: February 14, 2020, 02:29:20 PM »
I got a maroon one in December. Getting a blue one when they come out  :ukfist:
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: February 14, 2020, 02:31:39 PM »
Hope my renewal is maroon when it comes.



Ill be one of the last to have one in 10 years time  :alastair: :alastair: :pope2:
tunstall
« Reply #7 on: February 14, 2020, 02:48:03 PM »
I see they're being made in France

That's Brexit for you

 souey
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #8 on: February 14, 2020, 02:51:31 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on February 14, 2020, 02:48:03 PM
I see they're being made in France

That's Brexit for you

 souey
free trade, :homer:
tunstall
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:18:41 AM »
UPDATE:

they've received my old passport, and are now checking my application!

:homer:
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:20:55 PM »
I hope they don't check yer fuckin posting history on here.





 mcl
Wee_Willie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:23:57 PM »
Some twat at Newcastle airport immigration held me back for an hour when he was unable to scan my passport when arriving with Emirates. The Saudis had fucked up the bar code with a staple which prevented it from being read on some scanners. When I dug out my second passport (which I keep as Middle East stamp free) he seemed pissed off and asked me a load of questions then told me to stand to one side. The thick cunt didnt know you can own 2 passports.
