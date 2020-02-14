Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 19, 2020, 02:32:56 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Renewed one of my passports today
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Renewed one of my passports today (Read 347 times)
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 062
Renewed one of my passports today
«
on:
February 14, 2020, 12:31:34 PM »
Will I get a blue one?
Or a maroon one?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 395
The ace face.
Re: Renewed one of my passports today
«
Reply #1 on:
February 14, 2020, 12:53:02 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on February 14, 2020, 12:31:34 PM
Will I get a blue one?
Or a maroon one?
how many do you need,are you a spy.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 280
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Renewed one of my passports today
«
Reply #2 on:
February 14, 2020, 12:58:04 PM »
WILL BE MAROON 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 361
Re: Renewed one of my passports today
«
Reply #3 on:
February 14, 2020, 01:05:05 PM »
Lefty remoaners are getting maroon ones so they can be easily identied as chicken shit knob munchers
Us forward thinkers hard units get the blue ones
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 062
Re: Renewed one of my passports today
«
Reply #4 on:
February 14, 2020, 02:02:07 PM »
I'll let you know when it arrives
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 119
UTB
Re: Renewed one of my passports today
«
Reply #5 on:
February 14, 2020, 02:29:20 PM »
I got a maroon one in December. Getting a blue one when they come out
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 431
Re: Renewed one of my passports today
«
Reply #6 on:
February 14, 2020, 02:31:39 PM »
Hope my renewal is maroon when it comes.
Ill be one of the last to have one in 10 years time
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 062
Re: Renewed one of my passports today
«
Reply #7 on:
February 14, 2020, 02:48:03 PM »
I see they're being made in France
That's Brexit for you
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 395
The ace face.
Re: Renewed one of my passports today
«
Reply #8 on:
February 14, 2020, 02:51:31 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on February 14, 2020, 02:48:03 PM
I see they're being made in France
That's Brexit for you
free trade,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 062
Re: Renewed one of my passports today
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:18:41 AM »
UPDATE:
they've received my old passport, and are now checking my application!
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 043
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Renewed one of my passports today
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:20:55 PM »
I hope they don't check yer fuckin posting history on here.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 279
Re: Renewed one of my passports today
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:23:57 PM »
Some twat at Newcastle airport immigration held me back for an hour when he was unable to scan my passport when arriving with Emirates. The Saudis had fucked up the bar code with a staple which prevented it from being read on some scanners. When I dug out my second passport (which I keep as Middle East stamp free) he seemed pissed off and asked me a load of questions then told me to stand to one side. The thick cunt didnt know you can own 2 passports.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...