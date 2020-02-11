Welcome,
February 11, 2020, 05:42:04 PM
RAVEL PLAYS TONIGHT 👍
Topic: RAVEL PLAYS TONIGHT 👍 (Read 50 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 012
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
RAVEL PLAYS TONIGHT 👍
Today
at 04:38:58 PM »
LET'S HOPE HIS INFLUENCE GIVES US 3 POINTS 👍
THE FRENCH BAMBI KEEPS HIS PLACE TOO 👍
BE GOOD WHEN AYALA IS BACK AND WE CAN BIN FRY 👍
UP THE FUCKING BORO 👍👊👍
mingebag
Posts: 4 304
Re: RAVEL PLAYS TONIGHT 👍
Today
at 05:34:55 PM »
Spit his dummy out when he is marked out the game more like
Thats if he gets on the grass
