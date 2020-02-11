Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 11, 2020, 05:42:04 PM
Author Topic: RAVEL PLAYS TONIGHT 👍  (Read 50 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 012

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 04:38:58 PM »
LET'S HOPE HIS INFLUENCE GIVES US 3 POINTS 👍

 THE FRENCH BAMBI KEEPS HIS PLACE TOO 👍

BE GOOD WHEN AYALA IS BACK AND WE CAN BIN FRY 👍

UP THE FUCKING BORO 👍👊👍
mingebag
Posts: 4 304



« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:34:55 PM »
Spit his dummy out when he is marked out the game more like 
Thats if he gets on the grass  mcl
