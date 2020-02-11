LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





RAVEL PLAYS TONIGHT 👍 « on: Today at 04:38:58 PM » LET'S HOPE HIS INFLUENCE GIVES US 3 POINTS 👍



THE FRENCH BAMBI KEEPS HIS PLACE TOO 👍



BE GOOD WHEN AYALA IS BACK AND WE CAN BIN FRY 👍



UP THE FUCKING BORO 👍👊👍