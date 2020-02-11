Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 11, 2020, 05:41:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hands up....  (Read 204 times)
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 579


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:58:19 PM »
....if you've ever had a restraining order against you for beating women 😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂👍😂😂😂👍👍
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 113



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:12:42 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NR2qjvsqNSk   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 516


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:15:27 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 01:58:19 PM
....if you've ever had a restraining order against you for beating women 😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂👍😂😂😂👍👍

 :matty: :matty: :matty:  mcl
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 012

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:38:19 PM »
AND HERE IS SILLY ME THINKING IT WAS FOR THREATENING HER PARTNER 👍 HER EX PARTNER 👍😂👍

LIKE I SAID AS THICK AS A BUTCHERS BLOCK 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
evilghost
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 622


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:47:11 PM »
Fucking hell this has been done to death and must be nearly 10yrs ago if you are going to keep going get some new material ffs
Logged
nekder365
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 294


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:23:36 PM »
I agree boring as fuck now its cringe worthy not funny..........
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 095

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:07:32 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:23:36 PM
I agree boring as fuck now its cringe worthy not funny..........

Yup, done to death and boring as fuck now.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 113



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:35:40 PM »

HANDS UP BABY HANDS UP GIMME YOUR HEART GIMME GIMME
                          YOUR HEART GIMME GIMME !!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NR2qjvsqNSk
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 012

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:40:45 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:35:40 PM

HANDS UP BABY HANDS UP GIMME YOUR HEART GIMME GIMME
                          YOUR HEART GIMME GIMME !!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NR2qjvsqNSk

IS THAT CAPIO ON THE LEFT ?

BEFORE HE HAD HIS GASTRIC BAND FITTED  🤔

😂🤣😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 012

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:57:00 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 01:58:19 PM
....if you've ever had a restraining order against you for beating women 😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂👍😂😂😂👍👍





SILLY CUNT  🤣🤣🤣
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 312


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:58:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:40:45 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:35:40 PM

HANDS UP BABY HANDS UP GIMME YOUR HEART GIMME GIMME
                          YOUR HEART GIMME GIMME !!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NR2qjvsqNSk

IS THAT CAPIO ON THE LEFT ?

BEFORE HE HAD HIS GASTRIC BAND FITTED  🤔

😂🤣😂
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 579


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:37:00 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:40:45 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:35:40 PM

HANDS UP BABY HANDS UP GIMME YOUR HEART GIMME GIMME
                          YOUR HEART GIMME GIMME !!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NR2qjvsqNSk

IS THAT CAPIO ON THE LEFT ?

BEFORE HE HAD HIS GASTRIC BAND FITTED  🤔

😂🤣😂


😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂😂😂🤔
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 