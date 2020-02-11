ZombieTits

Online



Posts: 578





Posts: 578 Hands up.... « on: Today at 01:58:19 PM » ....if you've ever had a restraining order against you for beating women 😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂👍😂😂😂👍👍 Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 111







TMPosts: 14 111 Re: Hands up.... « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:12:42 PM » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NR2qjvsqNSk Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats