Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 513





Posts: 1 513 Corona is now loose in Britain « on: Today at 12:09:23 PM » https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-51459210



Two week incubation period, it's likely that dozens if not hundreds already infected. Let's hope its fatality rate doesn't increase.



Two week incubation period, it's likely that dozens if not hundreds already infected. Let's hope its fatality rate doesn't increase. Logged