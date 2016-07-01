Welcome,
February 11, 2020, 01:03:57 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Corona is now loose in Britain
Author
Topic: Corona is now loose in Britain
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 513
Corona is now loose in Britain
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-51459210
Two week incubation period, it's likely that dozens if not hundreds already infected. Let's hope its fatality rate doesn't increase.
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 023
Re: Corona is now loose in Britain
I would die as well if i had to drink this shit
mingebag
Posts: 4 301
Re: Corona is now loose in Britain
Deliberately created in Chinese laboratories and released in guinea pig ice rinks to go and infect the world
