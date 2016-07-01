Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 11, 2020, 01:03:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Corona is now loose in Britain  (Read 47 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 513


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:09:23 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-51459210

Two week incubation period, it's likely that dozens if not  hundreds already infected. Let's hope its fatality rate doesn't increase.

 lost lost
Logged
Dicky2006
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 023


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:11:29 PM »
I would die as well if i had to drink this shit  mcl
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 301



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:50:59 PM »
Deliberately created in Chinese laboratories and released in guinea pig ice rinks to go and infect the world

ITK Champo  jc  mick
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 