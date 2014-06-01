martonmick

Offline



Posts: 140





Posts: 140

Re: WEST HAM CALLING THE SHOTS AGAIN 👎 « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:07:33 PM » Dont see the problem

Both teams obeying the Premier League rule that teams shouldnt play any game during shutdown

Both clubs may have players on holiday overseas and cannot get them back home and ready to play at weekend

Hate WHU but cant condone them this time