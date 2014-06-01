Welcome,
February 11, 2020, 04:10:55 PM
WEST HAM CALLING THE SHOTS AGAIN 👎
Topic: WEST HAM CALLING THE SHOTS AGAIN 👎 (Read 219 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 006
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
WEST HAM CALLING THE SHOTS AGAIN 👎
«
on:
Today
at 11:14:24 AM »
https://t.co/o7lR4TpomX?amp=1
👎😡😡😡👎
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 995
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: WEST HAM CALLING THE SHOTS AGAIN 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:17:08 AM »
Dock both cunts 6 points.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 017
Once in every lifetime
Re: WEST HAM CALLING THE SHOTS AGAIN 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:17:37 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:14:24 AM
https://t.co/o7lR4TpomX?amp=1
👎😡😡😡👎
fucking horrible club, i'd love to see them go bust.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 006
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WEST HAM CALLING THE SHOTS AGAIN 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:26:05 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 11:17:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:14:24 AM
https://t.co/o7lR4TpomX?amp=1
👎😡😡😡👎
fucking horrible club, i'd love to see them go bust.
THE WEST HAM FANS PLAYING FUCK SAYING THEIR TEAM HAS NEVER TURNED UP ALL SEASON 😂😂😂😂😂😂
martonmick
Offline
Posts: 140
Re: WEST HAM CALLING THE SHOTS AGAIN 👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:07:33 PM »
Dont see the problem
Both teams obeying the Premier League rule that teams shouldnt play any game during shutdown
Both clubs may have players on holiday overseas and cannot get them back home and ready to play at weekend
Hate WHU but cant condone them this time
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 359
Pack o cunts
Re: WEST HAM CALLING THE SHOTS AGAIN 👎
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:20:42 PM »
There's something aloof here alright!
evilghost
Offline
Posts: 2 622
Re: WEST HAM CALLING THE SHOTS AGAIN 👎
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:49:21 PM »
Hate both clubs
