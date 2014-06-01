Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 11, 2020, 01:03:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WEST HAM CALLING THE SHOTS AGAIN 👎  (Read 119 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 003

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:14:24 AM »
https://t.co/o7lR4TpomX?amp=1

👎😡😡😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 995


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:17:08 AM »
Dock both cunts 6 points.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 016


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:17:37 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:14:24 AM
https://t.co/o7lR4TpomX?amp=1

👎😡😡😡👎


fucking horrible club, i'd love to see them go bust.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 003

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:26:05 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:17:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:14:24 AM
https://t.co/o7lR4TpomX?amp=1

👎😡😡😡👎


fucking horrible club, i'd love to see them go bust.

THE WEST HAM FANS PLAYING FUCK SAYING THEIR TEAM HAS NEVER TURNED UP ALL SEASON  😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
martonmick
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 140


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:07:33 PM »
Dont see the problem
Both teams obeying the Premier League rule that teams shouldnt play any game during shutdown
Both clubs may have players on holiday overseas and cannot get them back home and ready to play at weekend
Hate WHU but  cant condone them this time
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 359

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:20:42 PM »
There's something aloof here alright!

 :jowo4:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 