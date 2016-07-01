Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Ben Gibson  (Read 240 times)
RIK MAYALL
RIK MAYALL


« on: Today at 11:04:24 AM »
Inside info from a very close source to the club, who is always spot on.



Ben Gibson has fucked Burnley off and is at Boro for the rest of the season.
Not sure if its common knowledge yet though. Hes only training with us but who knows.
Oh how the mighty have fallen
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:16:02 AM »
That is a fuckin awful way to treat the club paying your wages unless they have an agreement with him and want him away from the first team.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:25:06 PM »
What does your source mean by has fucked Burnley off?

Has he personally paid of his own valuation on the clubs books (could be £18M)

Has he walked out on them?

Have they sacked him or reached a compromise agreement in which case who is refunding the transfer outlay?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:16:44 PM »
All good questions.....
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:36:16 PM »
All i know is he is not training or doing anything with Burnley. He is at Middlesbrough, training with them.

He is still owned by Burnley.

Looks like he's fallen out with Dyche and he's been told or decided to train elsewhere.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
evilghost
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:45:51 PM »
Doesnt sound like he is very professional in his job to have reached this stage with Burnley
Logged
Dicky2006
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:10:23 PM »
It was always a weird both for him anyway.

He was never going to get ahead of Mee or Tarkowski.
Logged
