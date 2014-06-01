RIK MAYALL

Ben Gibson

Inside info from a very close source to the club, who is always spot on.

Ben Gibson has fucked Burnley off and is at Boro for the rest of the season.







Ben Gibson has fucked Burnley off and is at Boro for the rest of the season.

Not sure if its common knowledge yet though. Hes only training with us but who knows.

That is a fuckin awful way to treat the club paying your wages unless they have an agreement with him and want him away from the first team.





What does your source mean by has fucked Burnley off?



Has he personally paid of his own valuation on the clubs books (could be £18M)



Has he walked out on them?



Have they sacked him or reached a compromise agreement in which case who is refunding the transfer outlay?



What does your source mean by has fucked Burnley off?



Has he personally paid of his own valuation on the clubs books (could be £18M)



Has he walked out on them?



Have they sacked him or reached a compromise agreement in which case who is refunding the transfer outlay?





