Ben Gibson « on: Today at 11:04:24 AM » Inside info from a very close source to the club, who is always spot on.







Ben Gibson has fucked Burnley off and is at Boro for the rest of the season.

Not sure if its common knowledge yet though. Hes only training with us but who knows.

Oh how the mighty have fallen