February 11, 2020, 11:28:04 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ben Gibson
Author
Topic: Ben Gibson (Read 30 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 016
Once in every lifetime
Ben Gibson
«
on:
Today
at 11:04:24 AM »
Inside info from a very close source to the club, who is always spot on.
Ben Gibson has fucked Burnley off and is at Boro for the rest of the season.
Not sure if its common knowledge yet though. Hes only training with us but who knows.
Oh how the mighty have fallen
Glory Glory Man United
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 995
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Ben Gibson
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:16:02 AM »
That is a fuckin awful way to treat the club paying your wages unless they have an agreement with him and want him away from the first team.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
