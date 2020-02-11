Welcome,
February 11, 2020, 01:03:36 PM
CHRISTIAN STUANI !!!
Author
Topic: CHRISTIAN STUANI !!! (Read 120 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 003
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
CHRISTIAN STUANI !!!
«
on:
Today
at 10:39:56 AM »
https://t.co/BXJEEIbAtR?amp=1
SHOULD NEVER HAVE LET HIM GO 👎😡😡😡👎
towz
Posts: 7 666
Re: CHRISTIAN STUANI !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:41:15 AM »
Shite according to most of the 'experts' on here
Ural Quntz
Posts: 6 359
Pack o cunts
Re: CHRISTIAN STUANI !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:49:58 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:39:56 AM
https://t.co/BXJEEIbAtR?amp=1
SHOULD NEVER HAVE LET HIM GO 👎😡😡😡👎
You should never have left school early before you could read properly.
It's 'Christhian' you fucking dumbo
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 513
Re: CHRISTIAN STUANI !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:05:33 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 10:41:15 AM
Shite according to most of the 'experts' on here
Shyte at right wing, right wing back.
Played up front or in a #10 role he is international class.
mingebag
Posts: 4 301
Re: CHRISTIAN STUANI !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:48:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:39:56 AM
https://t.co/BXJEEIbAtR?amp=1
SHOULD NEVER HAVE LET HIM GO 👎😡😡😡👎
Dont think we had much choice tbh
