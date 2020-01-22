Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 10, 2020, 09:20:12 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

HEY BEN G ?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Today at 07:56:19 PM
WHAT YOU RECKON TO PARASITE ?

AND IM NOT ON ABOUT.... TWATTY.... CAPS DAVE.... ZOMBIE TITS.... URAL QUNTS.... SHUG NICHOLLS.... OR ANY OTHER TROLL SHITHOUSE CUNT ON ERE 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:08:18 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:56:19 PM
WHAT YOU RECKON TO PARASITE ?

AND IM NOT ON ABOUT.... TWATTY.... CAPS DAVE.... ZOMBIE TITS.... URAL QUNTS.... SHUG NICHOLLS.... OR ANY OTHER TROLL SHITHOUSE CUNT ON ERE 👎

Its subtitled an illiterate cunt like you has fucking no chance 👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍🤔
ZombieTits
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:10:19 PM
Ps thanks for the inbox again 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:12:38 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:08:29 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:12:38 PM

 mick
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #5 on: Today at 09:12:36 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:56:19 PM
WHAT YOU RECKON TO PARASITE ?

AND IM NOT ON ABOUT.... TWATTY.... CAPS DAVE.... ZOMBIE TITS.... URAL QUNTS.... SHUG NICHOLLS.... OR ANY OTHER TROLL SHITHOUSE CUNT ON ERE 👎


You never fail to get the trolls chopping at the bit, bravo lad, bravo.
Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:13:57 PM
                                                 :lids:
