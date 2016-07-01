Welcome,
February 10, 2020, 09:20:06 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan (Read 162 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 442
Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
on:
Today
at 02:06:14 PM »
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 990
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:13:14 PM »
PIE EATERS 2 STIFFS 1 😠
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 197
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:20:29 PM »
2-0 to Wigan
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 538
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:25:48 PM »
2-2
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 12 021
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:50:41 PM »
Wigan 2 v Boro 1
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
tevez
Online
Posts: 220
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:55:41 PM »
0-2
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 422
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:17:36 PM »
Wigan 1 Middlesbrough 2
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 122
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:40:23 PM »
As much as it pains me to say it,yet another away defeat for Boro.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 311
The ace face.
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:53:55 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 04:40:23 PM
As much as it pains me to say it
,yet another away defeat for Boro.
lying cunt.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 835
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:08:20 PM »
Wigan 1 - 4 Boro
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 483
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:27:06 PM »
Wigwam 2 - 3 Boro
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 990
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:35:21 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 05:08:20 PM
Wigan 1 - 4 Boro
SILLY OLD CUNT 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 829
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:36:44 PM »
1-1.....where's the prediction league table this year???? I must be the run away leader by now
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 572
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:29:49 PM »
WIGAN 1 BORO 1
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 335
Not big and not clever
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:32:15 PM »
It'll piss down and be very cold.
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 990
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:58:17 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 07:32:15 PM
It'll piss down and be very cold.
JUST WRAP. UP AND GET UNDER THE PLASTIC SEAT TITCH 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 511
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:32:57 PM »
This is the game, this is the test.
Woodgate looked like an absolute failure before the 4 wins on the bounce but we look to be back to our disjointed former selves.
Should Wigan turn us over we are right back in the relegation mix and all the naysayers will have been right about wooden top.
Logged
Tintin
Online
Posts: 357
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:54:28 PM »
Wigan 1 v 1 Boro
Logged
