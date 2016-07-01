Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Away Game At Wigan  (Read 162 times)
Jake Andrews
« on: Today at 02:06:14 PM »
        :mido:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:13:14 PM »
PIE EATERS 2  STIFFS 1  😠
calamity
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:20:29 PM »
2-0 to Wigan
Bud Wiser
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:25:48 PM »
2-2
Dicky2006
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:50:41 PM »
Wigan 2 v Boro 1

 :jowo7:
tevez
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:55:41 PM »
0-2
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:17:36 PM »
Wigan 1 Middlesbrough 2

Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:40:23 PM »
As much as it pains me to say it,yet another away defeat for Boro.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:53:55 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:40:23 PM
As much as it pains me to say it,yet another away defeat for Boro.
lying cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:08:20 PM »
Wigan 1 - 4 Boro

 :jowo5:
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:27:06 PM »
Wigwam 2 - 3 Boro  :steptoe:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:35:21 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 05:08:20 PM
Wigan 1 - 4 Boro

 :jowo5:

SILLY OLD CUNT 😂😂😂
Gramsci
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:36:44 PM »
1-1.....where's the prediction league table this year???? I must be the run away leader by now 
monkeyman
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:29:49 PM »
WIGAN 1  BORO 1  :unlike: :jowo7:
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:32:15 PM »
It'll piss down and be very cold.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:58:17 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 07:32:15 PM
It'll piss down and be very cold.

JUST WRAP. UP AND GET UNDER THE PLASTIC SEAT TITCH  👍😂👍
Bobupanddown
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:32:57 PM »
This is the game, this is the test.

Woodgate looked like an absolute failure before the 4 wins on the bounce but we look to be back to our disjointed former selves.

Should Wigan turn us over we are right back in the relegation mix and all the naysayers will have been right about wooden top.
Tintin
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:54:28 PM »
Wigan 1 v 1 Boro
