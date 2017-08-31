Welcome,
February 11, 2020, 02:39:17 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Should the Tees be one-off the proposed Free Ports?
Topic: Should the Tees be one-off the proposed Free Ports?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 122
Should the Tees be one-off the proposed Free Ports?
Yesterday
Yesterday at 01:29:17 PM
What do people on here think?
Oldfield
Posts: 596
Re: Should the Tees be one-off the proposed Free Ports?
Yesterday
Yesterday at 01:58:33 PM
Yesterday
at 01:29:17 PM
What do people on here think?
Yes - and the only one in Northern England
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 538
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Should the Tees be one-off the proposed Free Ports?
Yesterday
Yesterday at 02:25:22 PM
Yes - without question.
I certainly don't believe there'll only be one northern contender though. Victimpool will certainly be throwing their irish buckled hats into the ring. Thats when Boris needs to remind himself of Decembers election results!
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
BigSmiffy
Posts: 24
Re: Should the Tees be one-off the proposed Free Ports?
Today
Today at 02:04:35 PM
I don't think tees port will be the only free port. They will replace the probably loss of business in traditional ports. They are not some magic bullet to bring prosperity, but a sticking plaster for another problem.
