February 11, 2020, 02:39:17 PM
Author Topic: Should the Tees be one-off the proposed Free Ports?  (Read 193 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Yesterday at 01:29:17 PM »
What do people on here think?
Oldfield
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:58:33 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:29:17 PM
What do people on here think?

Yes - and the only one in Northern England
Bud Wiser
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:25:22 PM »
Yes - without question.

I certainly don't believe there'll only be one northern contender though. Victimpool will certainly be throwing their irish buckled hats into the ring. Thats when Boris needs to remind himself of Decembers election results!
BigSmiffy

« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:04:35 PM »
I don't think tees port will be the only free port. They will replace the probably loss of business in traditional ports. They are not some magic bullet to bring prosperity, but a sticking plaster for another problem.
