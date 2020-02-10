Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 10, 2020, 11:21:45 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: That Varadkar fella  (Read 290 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 353

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:46:07 PM »
Slimy cunt - arse kicked out of the top job in Ireland so now the fucking IRA can take over

At least they wont be gay.....

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 122


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:28:08 PM »
He sounds like Donald Duck.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 538

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:29:14 PM »
With the prospect of increased hostility from those sunken-faced ditch diggers, now could be a good time restrict free movement for the taig rats.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 122


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:44:43 PM »
Also take away Uk citizenship.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 483


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:15:02 PM »
The IRA don't discriminate against homosexuals..they are happy to abuse children of any gender. See the Adams family.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 122


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:20:02 PM »
Bombay potato.
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 665


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:34:04 PM »
What a nasty bunch cunts
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Online Online

Posts: 535

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:14:17 PM »
Hasnt been a good weekend for the gays like
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 