February 10, 2020, 11:21:45 PM
That Varadkar fella
Author
Topic: That Varadkar fella (Read 290 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 353
Pack o cunts
That Varadkar fella
«
on:
Today
at 12:46:07 PM »
Slimy cunt - arse kicked out of the top job in Ireland so now the fucking IRA can take over
At least they wont be gay.....
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 122
Re: That Varadkar fella
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:28:08 PM »
He sounds like Donald Duck.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 538
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: That Varadkar fella
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:29:14 PM »
With the prospect of increased hostility from those sunken-faced ditch diggers, now could be a good time restrict free movement for the taig rats.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 122
Re: That Varadkar fella
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:44:43 PM »
Also take away Uk citizenship.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 483
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: That Varadkar fella
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:15:02 PM »
The IRA don't discriminate against homosexuals..they are happy to abuse children of any gender. See the Adams family.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 122
Re: That Varadkar fella
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:20:02 PM »
Bombay potato.
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 665
Re: That Varadkar fella
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:34:04 PM »
What a nasty bunch cunts
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
Online
Posts: 535
Fuck the pope
Re: That Varadkar fella
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:14:17 PM »
Hasnt been a good weekend for the gays like
Logged
